Watch Now: WIAA girls soccer: Prairie prepares for a big challenge

WIND POINT — It was one of those nasty March afternoons, when winter still has a tight grip on Wisconsin's climate. It was cold, gray and windy as The Prairie School girls soccer team took to their field to play a scrimmage against defending WIAA Division 1 champion Milwaukee DSHA.

"It was one of the most miserable games I ever played in," senior goalkeeper Magdelyn Dreifuerst recalled. "I think that was the coldest I ever played in. But I had a lot of respect for my teammates being tough out there as well.

"I at least got to have on the long-sleeve shirt and gloves, but they were out there in the cold.,

