Watch Now: WIAA girls soccer: Prairie advances to first state tournament since 2019

RACINE — As a nervous, but confident Madgelyn Dreifuerst settled into the box with a season on the line, she peered into Johann Zaleski’s eyes for some sort of clue.

The Prairie girls soccer team were tied 2-2 with top-seeded Brookfield Academy after regulation in a WIAA Division 4 sectional championship at Pritchard Park Saturday afternoon. After two scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions, it came down to penalty kicks and Prairie had a 3-2 edge when Zaleski prepared to kick.

“I was watching her eye movement, trying to see where she was going,” Dreifuerst said. “She kept looking left to right, so I wasn’t sure. So I decided I was going to go to my right based on the fact that she looked more nervous every time she looked to my right.

“I don’t know if that’s a sound way to do it, but it worked, so I guess I’m happy with it. It was a good shot. It was a team effort and everyone played well. I’m just excited to take this next step.”

The next step is the Hawks’ first WIAA Division 4 Tournament since 2019, when they won the championship. Two Prairie seniors started on that team as freshmen — Dreifuerst and Jill Decker. Decker scored the go-ahead goal in Prairie’s 2-0 victory over Oostburg in the 2019 championship game.

Prairie (13-5-2), which was the third seed Saturday, will play a semifinal at either 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. If the Hawks win, they will play for the program’s third WIAA championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Freshman Rihanna Kern made a huge impact for Prairie, giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game on a goal just outside the box and converting her penalty kick just before Zaleski missed her attempt.

“I was just ready for the game and I was excited,” Kern said. “I think we were just as good of a team and we pulled through at the end. We’ll continue to fight through this.”

Prairie suffered a blow early in the match when Lily Jorgenson, a sophomore right winger. suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury. For the rest of the match, her foot was wrapped in ice.

Joe Manley, Prairie’s second-year coach, sent in Fiona Anton and Addy Lalonde as replacements for Jorgenson and both held their own. And Prairie never backed down despite being the lower seed.

The Hawks had 14 shots on goal to just three for Brookfield Academy (10-5) Dreifuerst only had to make one save during the match.

Brookfield Academy pulled even in the 28th minute when Sydnie Dehne took an assist from Sara Wilson and the match remained 1-1 at halftime.

Amelia Ropiak scored inside the box in the 69th minute to give Prairie a 2-1 edge. Norah Noerner assisted on that goal, just as she did for Kern early in the match. But the Hawks weren’t able to close it out in regulation as Zaleski scored an unassisted goal in the 75th minute.

After the two scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions, Dreifuerst came through in the clutch, stopping Brookfield Academy’s second and fourth penalty kicks.

Kiran Shimp, a senior defender who is one of Dreifuerst’s best friends, wasn’t surprised when told that Dreifuerst tried to read Zaleski’s eyes.

“She’s a very smart player and has a real good soccer IQ,” Shimp said. “She really reads the game and I think that helps her out a lot. She knows where to be. You could see during those two PKs (that were blocked) that she kind of predicted and it turned out right.

“Most keepers can’t save any PKs, so the fact she was able to save two this game really shows how good of a player she is.”

Manley certainly agrees with that assessment.

“She’s a seasoned player, so she knows and she’s been around it before,” he said. “With the PKs, she knew she could handle it and to make two saves is massively important for a keeper.

“You go into PKs, they’re job is to try and save it, but you don’t often see it. Maggie just walked in there so confident and ready for this moment. It was like she knew what was coming.”

And now the Hawks are two victories from winning another state championship, even though there are just three seniors on the team. Can Brookfield Academy coach Lee Rogers see Prairie bringing home a gold championship trophy next weekend?

“They have the ability to go the whole way, that’s for sure,” he said. “They have a lot of young talent, but they play together very well. They’re a very experienced team even though they’re young. These guys have been playing at a high level for a long time, you can tell.

“So I think they’re going to have what it takes to perform in a state tournament setting.”

