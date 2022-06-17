Watch Now: WIAA Division 4 girls soccer: Prairie advances to state championship game

MILWAUKEE — OK, Magdelyn Dreifuerst, what have you to to say for yourself this time?

One week after you got your Prairie School girls soccer team to the WIAA Division 4 Tournament by blocking two penalty kicks in a shootout against Brookfield Academy, you’ve done it again.

This time you outdid yourself by blocking three in another shootout against previously unbeaten Kiel after it was 2-2 at the end of regulation. Your third — against Grace Dixon — gave the Hawks a decisive 4-3 edge in penalty kicks.

Against Brookfield Academy last Saturday, you credited your ability to read eye movement for your success. What was it against Kiel?

“I was even more stressed out in this shootout than the last one, but I had a lot of faith in my teammates,” said Dreifuerst, who plans to enroll at Villanova this fall. “The sixth shot, I think you treat it no different than the first five. It was do or die. It was sudden death at that point.

“I think at the end, you’ve just have to stay focused. They had fantastic shots and they didn’t give me much of a read at all. I was very impressed with their shooters.”

Prairie (12-5-4) advances to Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. Division 4 championship game against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (14-5-2), which defeated Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 5-1 in Friday’s other semifinal.

The Hawks played Lake Country Lutheran to a 1-1 tie April 11 at Prairie in their second match of the season.

Make no mistake about this: Prairie’s eighth appearance in a WIAA championship game was a team effort on this warm and windy day at Uihlein Soccer Park, where temperatures in the 80s appeared to take a toll on several players from both teams.

Amelia Ropiak headed a crossing pass around Kiel’s keeper at 31:39 to tie the score at 1-1 and Sarah Koker made a left-foot shot after a free kick to tie the score at 2-2 at 77:59. Koker also assisted on Ropiak’s goal.

And then there was a Prairie defense headed by Decker, her sister, Meg, Sydney Dues, Ruby Flynn and Kiran Shimp. All they did was hold the state’s leading scorer, Taylor Schad, to a single goal with their tireless work ethic.

Schad gave Kiel a 1-0 lead at 2:28 when she dribbled past two defenders and send her shot into the right post. But that was the last she was heard from offensively in this game.

“They played it real smart with taking some fouls outside the box — not necessarily giving up a PK, but not letting me get a shot off,” said the junior, who finished her season Friday with single-season state records of 84 goals and 195 points, along with 27 assists.

Kiel coach Michael Hendricks could only credit Prairie for its success against Schad, who broke the single-season records of goals (72 in 2005) and points (157 in 2006) set by Ozaukee's Ashley Bares.

“They just had better athletes, younger athletes,” he said. “They’re a (private) school, we’re a public school and they have better players — simple as that.

“We just ran out of gas and they had more muscle.”

But few would argue that the player most crucial to Prairie’s victory was Dreifuerst. Oh, she gets nervous. Dreifuerst confessed to throwing up prior to Prairie’s sectional championship victory as a freshman starter in 2019 — when the program won its most recent state championship.

Yet, no matter how distressed Dreifuerst feels, she always seems to get the job done.

“She’s the best goalkeeper a team could ask for,” Jill Decker said. “She stays composed, she can read players, she’s one of the best and smartest goalkeepers I have ever met.

“She can read a player and where she’s going to go and she comes through every game.

For second-year Prairie coach Joe Manley, Dreifuerst is more than an elite goalkeeper. She is a strong leader on a team that features just two other seniors — Jill Decker and and Kiran Shimp.

“She’s really just stepped up throughout the season,” he said. “Her veteran leadership is now standing up to the test of these freshmen (Prairie has seven) and setting a shining example for them in terms of her approach and also her impact on the game.

“She made a key save during the game and then there was what did with the penalty kicks.”

The score was tied 1-1 when Grace McDole took a corner kick and put it into the left corner of the net at 47:01.

“It was unfortunate, I thought, to give up that second goal to them,” Manley said. “We failed to clear the ball. Our marking looked OK — I’ll have to take a look at it again to see exactly what happened — but it just looked like a failed clearance and a sloppy goal in the box.

“But it doesn’t matter how it goes in. If it goes in, it goes in, so we had to react to that.”

Kiel (22-0-3) held that 2-1 edge for most of the second and it was started to look that Prairie might not be able to answer as the heat continued to take its toll on players from both teams. But then Koker stepped up and gave Prairie new life after a corner kick.

Jill Decker credited extensive practice by the Hawks for being able to pull that off.

“We have worked on corner kicks, free kicks, crosses so much,” she said. “So just watching that come together during a game is one of the best feelings ever because we’ve been working on it so hard in practice.”

Will all the practice result in the Hawks’ third state championship since the merger of private and public schools in 2000? Schad, for one, likes the Hawks’ chances.

“They tied Lake Country Lutheran,” Schad said. “I think they definitely have a real good shot. They’re a really good team.”

