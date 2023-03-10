GREENFIELD — Freshman Lamont Hamilton appeared to have just made the signature play of his young St. Catherine’s High School basketball career Thursday night in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.

With the Angels clinging to a 49-47 lead with less than a minute left in regulation, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More held the ball for a final shot. With 15 seconds left, Cavaliers’ junior forward Amari McCottry broke open on a screen for a potential go-ahead 3-point basket.

The 5-foot-11 Hamilton rotated over and managed to block the 6-6 McCottry’s attempt with 11 seconds left.

Then came the whistle.

One of the most jaw-dropping plays of the season will now be remembered as one of the most heartbreaking.

In the third meeting this season between the two Metro Classic Conference powers who both finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, the Cavaliers ended the Angels’ season in stunning fashion with a 50-49 victory Thursday at Greenfield High School.

McCottry made all three free throws to give Thomas More the victory.

“Our hearts heavy today,” said St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson, whose team ended its season with a 25-2 record. “But we put a lot into it so when you lose, it should hurt. And right now our young men are hurt.”

After winning the first two matchups this season by 10 and 18 points, respectively, the Angels once again led for nearly the entire game in round three. But while on paper it appeared that the Angels were in control, reality couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Thomas More (23-4) played man-to-man defense for the entirety of the first two games against St. Catherine’s, but opened this game in a zone defense. With five rotation players listed as 6-2 or taller playing against the Angel backcourt that was all 6-0 or shorter, the zone proved effective.

“I’ll say this, playing man-to-man defense in the second game was just bad coaching on my end,” Thomas More coach Tony Mane Jr. said. “We have some good size and athleticism. When you have two teams that play that hard, it’s going to be difficult to get buckets.”

Thompson saw on film that the Cavaliers used the zone in their 70-55 regional final win over Waukesha Catholic Memorial and expected to see it, and even countered by having the Angels also play zone for parts of the game.

“The zone slowed us down a little bit,” Thompson said. “We just weren’t as sharp as we needed to be in some of our execution.”

As a result, both teams started the game out slowly on offense. The only made shots inside the 3-point arc in the first half came on two Thomas More fastbreak layups, a Davion Thomas fastbreak layup and a putback layup from Thomas for the Angels.

They held the lead for nearly the entire first half and never trailed, going into halftime leading 20-12.

In the second half, the pace changed immediately. McCottry, who has NCAA Division I offers from UW-Milwaukee and Grambling State, was held to four points in the first half, but opened the second half with four points in the first minute of play.

St. Catherine’s was able to hang on to its lead despite the adjustments from Thomas More, thanks to timely shots from its seniors.

Senior guard Evan Moherek buried a corner 3-pointer and Thomas followed with a 3-point play and a 3-pointer to push the lead to 11 points with 11 minutes left, but the Angels were unable to continue to grow their lead like they had done for most of the season.

St. Catherine’s still led by 10 points with seven minutes left, when the Cavaliers buried a timely 3-pointer that sparked a 11-2 run to pull within one point with five minutes remaining. The Angels responded with a 3-point play from senior forward Domonic Pitts, but Thomas More took its first lead of the game with 1:45 remaining on a 3-pointer that came from an offensive rebound.

Twenty seconds later, Thomas responded for the Angels with a 3-pointer from the wing to put his team back up two points. In his final high school game before heading to Wisconsin to play football next year, Thomas finished with a team-high 19 points.

St. Catherine’s had another chance to seal the win with 55 seconds left on a steal, but nobody was able to corral the loose ball and the Cavaliers held on and opted to hold for the final shot.

After holding the ball for 40 seconds, McCottry tried to make his second 3-pointer of the game. Hamilton, despite being seven inches shorter, blocked the shot and Pitts recovered, but a foul was called on Hamilton.

“The kid’s hand was on top of the ball, I don’t know how you make that call,” Thompson said. “They wouldn’t even look at me.”

“It was right in front of me,” Mane said about the play. “I don’t think anything I say is going to be good at all. It’s just part of the game. Amari still had to knock down three free throws.”

McCottry, who missed one free throw in each of his three previous trips to the free-throw line earlier in the half, calmly made all three to give Thomas More the lead. After a timeout, Hamilton drove the ball to the wing, got off a clean look after temporarily losing the ball but the shot didn’t fall.

After 17 consecutive wins, the St. Catherine’s season is over in shocking fashion.

McCottry led all players with 22 points. Thomas More junior Evan Oleson added five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.

Pitts, also in his final high school game, finished with 13 points. Moherek added nine points and Hamilton closed his freshman season with six points.

St. Catherine’s will lose six seniors after this season. Twins Elijah and Isaiah Wray will play college football at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, while Pitts and Moherek are receiving interest to play college basketball at in-state schools.

“Our guys are off to bigger and better things,” Thompson said. “It makes proud because that’s what it’s about. You want to do everything you can to foster an environment for their success.”

Thompson’s two seasons as the head coach at St. Catherine’s have each ended in close losses in the sectional final, with his first season ending with a 51-49 loss to Big Foot. While the Angels will lose a lot of talent next year, he does have hope that Thursday’s game will prove to be valuable in Hamilton’s development.

“It’s a good learning moment for him playing in this type of environment on this stage,” Thompson said. “Lamont is going to be a nice player and we love everything that he does for our team.”

Mane has also been impressed by Hamilton.

“I haven’t seen them all but in my opinion, I haven’t seen a better freshman,” Mane said. “I’m not looking forward to battling against him the next three years. He’s just so under control and so talented.”

While the future may be bright for Hamilton and the Angels, they are hurting in the present after a stunning end to an outstanding season.

In photos: St. Catherine's loses heartbreaker in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal Hamilton chases loose ball Davion Thomas makes go-ahead 3-pointer Isaiah Wray, Lamont Hamilton react Evan Moherek is fouled on a shot Pitts splits three defenders Moherek focuses on free throw Thomas, Moherek react after foul Hamilton drives by defender Thompson, Hamilton, Thomas react after loss