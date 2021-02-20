WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball: St. Catherine's defeats Racine Lutheran in Christensen's final game

His performance was particularly meaningful because Tyrese Hunter, who is still feeling the effects of an ankle injury he suffered Jan. 23, according to St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett, was held to two points in the first half. He finished with six points, four assists and two steals.

"Honestly, if he didn't hit those, we might have been down (at halftime)," McGee said of Calvin Hunter. "He stepped up big for us. He's my guy."

But any thoughts of Lutheran extending Christensen's coaching career at least another game gradually diminished in the second half. The Angels opened the half with a 13-4 run to take a 36-24 advantage and were not seriously threatened again.

While Calvin Hunter carried the Angels in the first half, Marcel Tyler carried much of the load in the second half, when he scored all 11 of his points.

"We just talked about hopefully getting more paint touches and more inside-out shots," Bennett said of his halftime talk. "Calvin saved us in the first half. He shot very well. And then in the second half, we were sharing the ball more. We had a bunch more guys score."