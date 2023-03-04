With the schedule that the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team has played this season, there was no concern about needing to turn up intensity for the playoffs.

St. Catherine's-Big Foot game online Saturday’s St. Catherine’s-Big Foot game will be streamed live beginning at 4:40 p.m. at https://dgsports.mixlr.com/events/2077785 or at https://www.maxpreps.com/news/tOZIUAfMhEGfNiGR74-qbA/listen-live-saturday-racine-st-catherines-vs-big-foot.htm You can also hear the game on the MIXLR app (click on Listen and enter DGSports in the search box), or on the GAME MIC app.

In order to go 23-1 in the regular season and finish undefeated in the Metro Classic Conference, a certain level of focus is simply the standard. So when the schedule finally turned to the postseason for the Angels on Friday night against MCC rival Racine Lutheran, it felt like just another game.

St. Catherine’s jumped out to an early 21-7 lead, led 44-20 at halftime and cruised to an 81-55 victory over the Crusaders in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at St. Catherine’s.

The Angels (24-1) will face Walworth Big Foot (16-10) at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Catherine’s in a rematch of last season’s sectional semifinal.

Seniors Davion Thomas and Domonic Pitts each scored 16 points to lead the Angels.

“We’re happy but we’ve got a high standard right now,” Pitts said after the win. “Coach told us before this game that we have to take this one game at a time and we’re enjoying it.”

Ryan Thompson, now one victory away from two regional titles in two years as the coach of St. Catherine’s, had nerves going into Friday because of facing the Crusaders (9-17) for the third time this year, but was pleased with his team’s performance.

“You never know how it’s going to go,” Thompson said. “You never assume anything’s going to be given to you. We had to have them sharp and confident, and it’s a hard thing to do to have your team prepare sharp and be loose.”

Quite often, when a team has a record as good as the Angels’ 23-1, they aren’t very experienced in close games. Usually the team blows through most of its competition with ease or it will eventually find itself on the wrong end of a close games or two.

But with the schedule the Angels have faced, they have had a unique season filled with impressive wins over good teams along with some valuable close calls in others.

St. Catherine’s has won 15 games by 15 points or more, including an 18-point win over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (21-4), ranked eighth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll. But the Angels are also 4-0 in games decided by three points or less and survived tough challenges in the past month from Batavia (Illinois), Burlington (20-5) and MCC foes Whitefish Bay Dominican (16-8) and Kenosha St. Joseph (15-10).

To win that many games against quality competition requires a high level of play, and St. Catherine’s has had that for most of this season.

“You can go a lot of different ways with how you schedule your team,” Thompson said. “We will play anybody if they want to play. Even if you lose to one of these good schools, the theory and the thought is that it’s going to prepare you for the playoffs.”

Friday was no different for the Angels. After a slow first several minutes, Pitts knocked down a pair of shots to get his team an early lead. Anytime the Crusaders put together a run, St. Catherine’s had an answer shortly after. On a night where 11 teams across the state seeded No. 3 or higher lost, the top-seeded Angels left no doubt.

“We’ve been getting better throughout the year each game,” Thomas said. “After our first loss we didn’t really want to lose again. We’ve just been on the same page lately.”

The Angels have also managed to be on the same page in regards to their health. Senior guard Evan Moherek, who leads the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game, missed the first half of February because of an injury.

After returning two games ago, Moherek returned to form Friday night with nine points, seven of them in the first half.

Also finishing with nine points was point guard Lamont Hamilton. Despite being a freshman starting alongside four seniors, Hamilton plays as if he’s been playing with this group for years.

“He’s a special kid,” Pitts said about Hamilton. “He’s only 15 but he acts like he’s 18. He’s mature and he’s good in the classroom. We know as seniors that we can trust him.”

Back in summer workouts, Thomas had his doubts about the hype surrounding the freshman. But it didn’t take long for that to change. Now, the seniors trust him as both a leader with the starting five and for the other freshman.

“He does a lot for us,” Thomas said. “He handles the ball very well and gets us into our offense. There’s going to be a big future for him.”

Thompson has been impressed with the maturity of Hamilton in a different way this season as well.

“Lamont’s shot selection has been unbelievable this year,” Thompson said. “He just does not take bad shots for a kid that age.”

On the other bench, a challenging season for a young Crusaders team came to a close. Lutheran had just one senior available Friday, with Eric Ibarra starting with a freshman, two sophomores and a junior.

Ibarra finished 14 points. Freshman Samuel Pitrof added 13 points and sophomore Justin Jones finished with six points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Alexander Loomis also added nine points and eight rebounds.

“Racine Lutheran is young but I think they’re going to be a nice team in a year or so,” Thompson said.

The Angels still have work to do against the Chiefs, who beat St. Catherine’s 51-49 in the sectional semifinal last season, but Pitts said he and his teammates will be ready.

“The tradition here is always going to be the same and there’s a lot expected of us,” Pitts said. “It gives us confidence. If you’re on this team, it’s something serious and you have to be a good player.”