WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball: St. Catherine's advances to state

Enter Barker, a 6-2 senior guard-forward who is the Angels' third-leading scorer with an average of 14.3 points per game. While Barker went just 7 for 13 from the free-throw line, he scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half to help soften the blow of losing Hunter.

"He's not a wordy kid," Bennett said. "He's kid who leads by how hard he plays. He really is a spark because when guys see how hard he plays and how much he wants it, it really does trickle down to the other guys.

"He's meant a lot to this group, he's been a vital part of our success and nights like to tonight are really when he comes into play. Obviously, he made some really huge plays when Tyrese was out."

The Novas were within 79-72 with 55 seconds to play. But Barker put an end to any potential rally by scoring the Angels' last five points.

"Everybody had to step up when Tyrese was out and everyone came up big," Barker said. "That's why we won.

"I just let the game come to me. Kam did a good job getting me the ball, so everything was in the flow of the game."