WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball: St. Catherine's advances to state

SOMERS — It was last March 12 when a uniquely gifted group of players moved to within a victory of the state tournament with another inspired performance.
Within hours, members of the undefeated St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team learned its season was over immediately because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That frustration was replaced with elation Saturday night when the Angels defeated the Milwaukee Academy of Science and super scorer Donald McHenry 84-73 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship. The game was played at Shoreland Lutheran because of coronavirus restrictions imposed by the City of Racine.
Jameer Barker, stepping up after All-State guard Tyrese Hunter was injured with about 10 minutes to play, led the Angels with 28 points on 9-for-16 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
St. Catherine's, 25-1 this season and 51-1 during the last two years, advances to the Division 3 State Tournament. The Angels will play Friday in a semifinal against an opponent to be determined at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. If they win, they will play in the championship game at 8:15 that night.
The Angels have won five WIAA championships since the 2000 merger between public and private schools. The most recent was in 2010.
"It's great," said senior guard Kamari McGee, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. "We worked so hard to be in this particular moment. After we got that call last year (the the season was being cancelled), everybody was hurt, so it was only right that we worked hard to get back to the same position we were in last year."
The Angels took that step even though Hunter, an Iowa State recruit who was a first-team All-State guard as a junior last season, was hit in the eye with about 10 minutes to play and did not return. Hunter, who scored 14 points in the first half, finished with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in his abbreviated night.
It was not known after the game about Hunter's availability for the state tournament, the Angels' first since 2011.
"We were running a little cutting action and I think the two kids hit head to head, I believe," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "It might have been head to shoulder.
"He was just having a hard time seeing. He was having blurry vision, so you can't put kids out there when they're having a hard time seeing. For our guys to grit it out without Tyrese ... they were better with the ball, we got some layups and we were sharing. Defensively, we weren't perfect by any stretch, but we were moving and trying to get hands in shooters' faces."
But the Angels had to overcome more than just Hunter's injury on this night. Consider the following:
• Donald McHenry, a 6-0 senior guard who averages a state-best 38.8 points per games, scored 23 of his team's 35 first-half points. He got into foul trouble in the second half and finished with 30 points.
• Marcel Tyler, the Angels' 6-foot-5 center, picked up two fouls within the first 43 seconds of the game and sat the rest of the half. All-State guard Kamari McGee also had to take a seat after getting his second foul with 14:40 left in the first half.
St. Catherine's opened up a 27-18 lead with 6:32 left in the first half, but couldn't shake the determined Academy of Science. McHenry erupted for 12 points to close out the half and St. Catherine's clung to a 37-35 halftime lead.
"They are very hard to guard," Bennett said of the Academy of Science. "They are quick, they have the kid who's leading the state in scoring, they get into the paint and we didn't do a good job of moving our feet. We were playing with our hands too much.
"We had to switch our defense. We played a little 1-3-1 to try to mix it up — one, to hopefully get them out of their rhythm and, two, to protect our guys in foul trouble. It wasn't perfect by any stretch, but we we gritted it out."
Hunter scored six points in the second half. But shortly after he made a 3-point basket with 10:33 left to give the Angels a 51-46 lead, Hunter was lost for the night with his eye injury.
With the Novas (10-6) having success scoring in this fast-paced game, the Angels were far from secure.
Enter Barker, a 6-2 senior guard-forward who is the Angels' third-leading scorer with an average of 14.3 points per game. While Barker went just 7 for 13 from the free-throw line, he scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half to help soften the blow of losing Hunter.
"He's not a wordy kid," Bennett said. "He's kid who leads by how hard he plays. He really is a spark because when guys see how hard he plays and how much he wants it, it really does trickle down to the other guys.
"He's meant a lot to this group, he's been a vital part of our success and nights like to tonight are really when he comes into play. Obviously, he made some really huge plays when Tyrese was out."
The Novas were within 79-72 with 55 seconds to play. But Barker put an end to any potential rally by scoring the Angels' last five points.
"Everybody had to step up when Tyrese was out and everyone came up big," Barker said. "That's why we won.
"I just let the game come to me. Kam did a good job getting me the ball, so everything was in the flow of the game."
Said Academy of Science coach Agape Keys of Barker: "He hit a couple of really big shots and some free throws. He's a solid player. If you let him get his shot, he's going to knock it down. He's a well-coached kid."
Three of St. Catherine's four seniors on last year's team — Elijah Sabala, Caleb Chernouski and Brock Naidl — were in attendance Saturday night. The fourth graduated senior, Elijah Lambert, is a freshman for the North Dakota State College of Science and was unable to be on hand.
"This really is a nice moment and I hope Brock, Caleb, Lambert and Sabala know that we are playing for them," Bennett said. "Their opportunity got taken away, so for what they meant to our program, our guys play with those four guys in mind."
Tyler finished with eight points and five rebounds. Dominic Pitts, playing when Tyler was on the bench, had four points and seven rebounds.