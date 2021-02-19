WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball; Prairie puts on a show against Living Word Lutheran

WIND POINT — When Jason Atanasoff took over The Prairie School boys basketball program 10 years ago this month, he inherited a team that was coming off a 7-17 record.
Fast forward to Friday night, when the Hawks opened a 29-0 lead on Jackson Living Word Lutheran and went on to win this WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal 89-49 at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
The Hawks (20-3) advance to the regional final Saturday against Williams Bay, which beat Milwaukee Heritage Christian 72-57 Friday night. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Prairie.
were firing full-court outlet passes, swishing 3-pointers — 12 to be exact — and playing suffocating defense. Jayce Jaramillo scored a career-high 25 points and Antuan Nesbitt nearly had a triple-double at halftime with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds (he finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists).
Afterward, Antanasoff took a little time in his office to reflect on what his latest group of players has accomplished. These Hawks became the third Prairie team in the last five years to win at least 20 games and they will host Williams Bay (14-3) for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Not a bad 10 years at all for Atanasoff, who celebrated his 38th birthday Thursday.
"I think defensively, we've been really good the last three games and kind of setting the tone on that end," said Atanasoff, whose team has won by an average score of 80-49 since getting upset 61-59 by Somers Shoreland Lutheran Feb. 8. "There was a lid on the basket those first four or five possessions, but we still set the tone defensively.
"Living Word Lutheran's not a bad team. They're .500, they play in a tough league (the Midwest Classic Conference), they played St. John's and Lake Country (Lutheran) twice and they've got three or four kids who can play.
"But I thought we came out again, for the second game in a row especially, and we were crisp and unselfish on the offensive end and really worked hard defensively."
After a slow start, the game quickly evolved into a track meet for Prairie with on-the-money outlet passes and exceptional shooting (23 for 37 from 2-point range, 12 for 25 from 3-point range). The Hawks had 29 assists and just 14 turnovers.
After falling behind 29-0, Living Word (9-12) gradually made the score more respectable with some good outside shooting (the Timberwolves made seven 3-pointers).
But there was never any question Prairie had this game in hand. And it certainly appears that the Hawks are peaking at the right time.
"We finished our season strong and we had a good week of practice coming into this game," said senior guard Kody Krekling, a three-year starter who finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. "So we were well prepared."
And now Krekling is looking to finish with a flourish, just as his brothers, Mitchel and Logan, did on previous Prairie teams under Atanasoff.
"Our main is to go as far as we can, stick together and have good chemistry," he said.
One player who especially showed signs of being a factor as the Hawks make their run is Jaramillo. The junior guard came off the bench to go 10 for 12 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and contribute 25 points, four rebounds and two assists.
"Jayce has been coming on," Atanasoff said. "Starter Jacob Fallico missed a couple of games with a hip injury and Jayce kind of had his coming-out party last Thursday at Thomas More. He finished with 18 points on 6 of 6 shooting from '3.'
"He was solid again Saturday against Kettle Moraine Lutheran (two 3-pointers and six points) and he probably takes a lot of people by surprise. But we see thing every day in practice."
Jaramillo is happy to be a part of something that seems to keep getting better.
"We're looking really good," he said. "We ran fast breaks and we worked really hard in practice for this. So I think we're starting to show what we're doing in practice.
"It looked really good today for us."