WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball; Prairie puts on a show against Living Word Lutheran

WIND POINT — When Jason Atanasoff took over The Prairie School boys basketball program 10 years ago this month, he inherited a team that was coming off a 7-17 record.

Fast forward to Friday night, when the Hawks opened a 29-0 lead on Jackson Living Word Lutheran and went on to win this WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal 89-49 at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.

The Hawks (20-3) advance to the regional final Saturday against Williams Bay, which beat Milwaukee Heritage Christian 72-57 Friday night. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Prairie.

were firing full-court outlet passes, swishing 3-pointers — 12 to be exact — and playing suffocating defense. Jayce Jaramillo scored a career-high 25 points and Antuan Nesbitt nearly had a triple-double at halftime with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds (he finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists).

Afterward, Antanasoff took a little time in his office to reflect on what his latest group of players has accomplished. These Hawks became the third Prairie team in the last five years to win at least 20 games and they will host Williams Bay (14-3) for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Not a bad 10 years at all for Atanasoff, who celebrated his 38th birthday Thursday.