BURLINGTON — A vintage season was starting to lose its luster. The choice was either to do something about it or watch it slip away all the more.

When members of the Burlington High School boys basketball season met at practice on the afternoon of Feb. 7, they decided to meet this issue head-on. A three-game losing streak by a team with this talent was unacceptable.

Since then, the Demons have not only put together a six-game winning streak, they have won by an average margin of 17 points. Their most recent victory came Friday night, when they defeated Greendale 67-49 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Burlington.

That enabled Burlington to take another step toward what would be its first state tournament appearance since 1979. The Demons must travel to Whitnall Saturday to take on a 21-3 team that is ranked sixth in Division 2 by the Associated Press.

It will be a supreme challenge, but the Demons who shook off that three-game losing streak appear capable of just about anything these days. It all goes back to that soul-searching session on the afternoon of Feb. 7, one day after Burlington lost to St. Catherine's 38-35.

"We were just like, 'OK, regroup. It's the end the season. Let's make a run here,' " junior guard Connor Roffers said. "We just wanted to make the end of the season as memorable as possible."

The 6-foot-4 Roffers has gone a long way in making that happen. During Burlington's three-game losing streak, he averaged 11.6 points. In the last three games, he has averaged 24.6.

He was at his best Friday night, going 8 for 12 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and finishing with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

This is a clearly a kid who doesn't want to see Burlington's season end anytime soon. And that's how it's been since Feb. 7.

"We felt more connected from the bench to the starters," Roffers said of that team meeting that revived the Demons' season. "The coaches down to our stat man felt more connected and we felt that we were all in. We all wanted the same thing — to do as good as possible in the playoffs."

This one was never in doubt. The Demons (20-5) took a 32-21 lead at halftime and never looked back. And the cast behind Roffers was impressive.

Jack Sulik, better known as the Demons' standout quarterback in football, had one of his finest games with 15 points and nine rebounds. JR Lukenbill, who recently became the program's all-time leading scorer, added 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. He also spiced up Burlington's victory with a couple of crowd-pleasing dunks late in the game.

And then there was Tommy Teberg, who played a strong floor game with six points, six rebounds and four assists.

For the night, Burlington went 24 for 46 from the floor. And the Demons held Greendale (14-12) to just 31% from the floor (15 for 48).

"We're just shooting the ball a little bit better and we're defending much better than during that stretch (when Burlington lost three straight)," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "Confidence is a big part of that.

"We're just trying to stay the course and try to build on each day."

Just how far Burlington gets this season remains to be seen. But Greendale coach Ryan Johnsen certainly is impressed.

"They're extremely talented, they're extremely well coached … JR and Roffers are extremely dynamic players, but they're not just a two-man team," Johnsen said. "They've got a whole bunch of guys who can contribute.

"But those two, especially, play at an extremely high level. And when they play at a high level like they did tonight, they're a tough out, not only for us but for anybody in the state.

"They're a special group."