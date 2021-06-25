Watch Now: WIAA baseball: Union Grove loses in state quarterfinals

"I truly believe we did it to ourselves," Williams said. "Give that kid credit. He threw first-pitch strikes, attacked us and he did a good job. But we really shot ourselves in the foot, not capitalizing with runners in scoring position, not getting runners on early in the inning.

"We just didn't hit and that's part of baseball. When the other team gets more hits than you (Memorial had nine) and makes less errors than you (Memorial had nine to Union Grove's three), usually you're not going to win many baseball games."

Memorial took a 2-0 in a first inning that lasted 25 minutes. France appeared to have evaded a threat when Campbell Kapanke grounded to first base with two outs and runners on first and third. But Katterhagen was called for interference and Kapanke was awarded first base.

Jack Redwine followed by singling up the middle on a 2-2 pitch, giving Memorial a 2-0 lead that held up until the fourth inning.

"My thought is it hit my glove on the backswing, which is legal, but, obviously the umpire didn't see the same thing," Katterhagen said. "It was a big play in the game because it was in the first inning. We could have come back and did something about it, but we didn't. And here we are now."