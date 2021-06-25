Watch Now: WIAA baseball: Union Grove loses in state quarterfinals

FOND DU LAC — What is boiled down to, Nick Williams surmised, is that the Union Grove High School baseball team simply wasn't itself Friday night.
That was how the senior third baseman explained the Broncos' 5-1 loss to Eau Claire Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal. The game was played under sometimes threatening skies at[Herr-Baker Field on the Marian University campus in Fond du Lac.
The Broncos (25-4), who entered the game with a .399 team batting average, were held to six hits by Dylan O'Connell, the Old Abes' No. 2 pitcher. Going into the top of the seventh inning, Union Grove only trailed 3-1, but Memorial (22-7) then put it way by tacking on two more runs.
The issue on this night? Call it a curious shortage of energy by a team that had so much of it Monday during a 7-5 sectional championship victory over Muskego. The Broncos simply weren't the Broncos on this night.
"The biggest thing I can think if is we didn't do a good job of capitalizing on first-pitch strikes," Williams said. "Their pitcher threw a lot of first-pitch strikes and we didn't do a good job of being ready, jumping in the box and just swinging at it.
"I understand not swinging at the first pitch and I'm not one to say that you should swing at the first pitch. But I think we needed to be a little more locked in and ready to hit. We weren't and it showed.
"But I still stick with that we got out of ourselves. We didn't look like ourselves hitting-wise. And I think that's why the game tipped in their direction a little bit more."
After rough first inning, Union Grove pitcher Noah France settled in to work a strong game, striking out eight and walking one in 6⅓ innings. But other than an RBI double by Ethan Horon in the fourth inning, the Broncos' bats were strangely silent.
Only sophomore shortstop Nathan Williams — Nick's brother who went 2 for 3 — had more than one hit. Owen Nowak, Remmi Sweet, Isaiah Cerfus and Horon had the others,
"Obviously this sucks to end here in the quarterfinals of state," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "It didn't define what we did this year. Noah threw a very, very good game for us. That first inning was just a little rough.
"When we score one run in a big game like this, it's hard to win. We just didn't have the clutch hits when they were there and it is what it is."
O'Connell was given the start instead of Vincent Trapani, an Arkansas recruit whose fastball has been clocked in the mid 90s. Memorial coach Dan Roehl had that much confidence in O'Connell, who is also the Old Abes' starting shortstop and leading hitter.
Pitching 6⅓ innings, the right-hander simply threw strikes and let his teammates make plays around him. He walked five and struck out two.
"I truly believe we did it to ourselves," Williams said. "Give that kid credit. He threw first-pitch strikes, attacked us and he did a good job. But we really shot ourselves in the foot, not capitalizing with runners in scoring position, not getting runners on early in the inning.
"We just didn't hit and that's part of baseball. When the other team gets more hits than you (Memorial had nine) and makes less errors than you (Memorial had nine to Union Grove's three), usually you're not going to win many baseball games."
Memorial took a 2-0 in a first inning that lasted 25 minutes. France appeared to have evaded a threat when Campbell Kapanke grounded to first base with two outs and runners on first and third. But Katterhagen was called for interference and Kapanke was awarded first base.
Jack Redwine followed by singling up the middle on a 2-2 pitch, giving Memorial a 2-0 lead that held up until the fourth inning.
"My thought is it hit my glove on the backswing, which is legal, but, obviously the umpire didn't see the same thing," Katterhagen said. "It was a big play in the game because it was in the first inning. We could have come back and did something about it, but we didn't. And here we are now."
Said Meyer: "Brady was not trying to interfere there. That was early in the game and that didn't define anything. We only gave up two runs. We should have scored more runs like we have all year."
Union Grove's best threat came in the fourth inning.
After Isaiah Cerfus singled sharply to left field, Horon doubled him home with a shot to center field. Then, with two outs, Owen Nowak singled to right field and courtesy runner AJ Hansche, who was running for Horon, was thrown out in a close play at home plate.
Meyer, the Broncos' third-base coach, had no regrets about sending Hansche.
"We've been aggressive all year," Meyer said. "There's no doubt about it. We're aggressive on the base paths. We hadn't scored a run (until the fourth inning) and I was pushing the envelope there. The kid (Memorial right fielder Jack Redwine) threw a seed from the outfield and got him out."
While the Broncos didn't fulfil their goal of winning the program's first state championship, they have advanced to the state tournament each of the past two seasons. Prior to 2019, their only other state tournament appearance was 1952.
That says this program is in a good place.
"Coming back to the tournament this year is very special for everyone," Katterhagen said. "We couldn't get it done and I hope these underclassmen can build off of this, use this as fuel to the fire and just come back next year."