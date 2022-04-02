Watch Now: Union Grove's Rampulla named county's Player of the Year

UNION GROVE — After the interview for this story wrapped up, Sophia Rampulla had one last order of business to handle before heading to soccer practice: Put back the two cafeteria chairs she had situated for this interview upside down on a table, just as she had found them.

No way was Rampulla not going to attend to every detail — just as she does on the basketball court.

"I think you just have to respect the school overall," Rampulla said when asked about the chairs. "Spending four years of your life here, you've got to respect it."

That goes a long way in explaining why Rampulla has been named the All-Racine County Player of the Year by the county's coaches. She respected the game and her teammates. It was never just about her.

By maximizing her teammates, Rampulla got the most out of her team, which went 25-3 and advanced to a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal. That's reflected in the fact she averaged just 11.1 points per game, the second lowest among the 10 players who comprise the All-County first and second teams.

"I think her game has evolved in a matter of these last three and half months during the season," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "At the beginning of the year, she was looking to score more. At the end of the year, she became more of a distributor and was helping her teammates out.

"She was rebounding the ball for us, getting assists and steals. It's almost as if she molded herself to be in a position of making her teammates better and help her team win more games."

By January, the real Rampulla was there for all to see. Perhaps most impressive was how she routinely whipped full-court passes to teammates for easy baskets. But the complete player she became was also evidenced by her averages of 9.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

All that mattered to Rampulla was that Union Grove won. And the Broncos did just that, to the tune of 18 consecutive victories until their season ended March 5 with a 63-45 loss to Reedsburg in a sectional championship in Park's fieldhouse.

When asked how she typically approaches games, Rampulla said, "Go into the game and say, 'OK, we need to win this game as a team. Get every points on the board, spread the ball well. If we pass well, we'll get more shots and, hopefully, the ball goes in the hoop.' "

Rampulla was capable of carrying her team in multiple ways.

Take Dec. 3, when she went 7 for 10 from 3-point range — her seven 3-pointers tied a school record — and scored 25 points in a 53-16 victory over Westosha Central at Paddock Lake. But the player she evolved into was on display as much as ever when she had 12 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in an 82-41 victory over Wilmot Dec. 22.

"She does everything really well," said Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer, whose team lost to Union Grove 55-48 Jan. 15 at Lutheran. "We knew she was one of the focal points that we had to try and slow down to stay competitive with them."

Mission accomplished? Rampulla went 2 for 6 from the floor and scored only seven points. But she also had three rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

"She shoots well, she passes well, she plays defense well, she does every facet of the game well and that's what makes her a very nice player," Shaffer said. "To me, she was the leader of their team, she was an unselfish player, she steps up when they need her to step up and she's willing to make whatever play that is there for her, which makes her a very unique player."

One would surmise the Rampulla spends countless hours polishing her game in gymnasiums. But that's not the case with Rampulla, who has a 3.9 grade-point average and also excels in volleyball and soccer.

There's so much more to Rampulla than basketball. And this is someone who has already earned a full athletic scholarship to UW-Milwaukee.

"Basketball is a big deal to her, but look at her going to soccer practice and being one of the lead players on the soccer team and the volleyball team," Domagalski said. "Obviously, basketball is her go-to sport, but when you talk to Sophia in the hallway, it isn't all about basketball. There's more to life than that.

"Yes, it's a huge thing to her. She's a well-rounded person. I think that rubs off on her team and makes our team what it is."

Rampulla will be bringing her well-rounded game back to Union Grove starting next November, when she returns for her senior season of basketball.

"I definitely think our goal should be getting into sectionals and possibly going to state next year," Rampulla said. "I really think we have the potential to go to state next next year."

