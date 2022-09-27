Watch Now: Union Grove's Noah Moris reflects on his dominating performance

“When you watch a lot of our offensive clips, you’ll see Noah taking a guy probably 10 or 12 yards down the field,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said in August of Moris’ overpowering blocking.

That said, the 240-pound Moris will likely be remembered more than anything at Union Grove for his defensive prowess in one game. That came last Friday night, when he had the remarkable totals of 20 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 35-0 victory over Beloit Memorial.

And yes, McClelland said, those statistics were legitimate.

“We know that’s the type of player he is and that’s the type of game he expects from himself,” McClelland said. “It’s not going to happen every game, but it was one of those nights when everything seemed to go our way and it was due to just his physical presence.

“He was able to do whatever he wanted defensively and he put himself in a lot of really good spots, just trusting his technique and being a physical football player.”

Moris has routinely been double-teamed this season. On occasion, he has even been triple-teamed. But he credits the effectiveness of linebackers Riley Storm-Voltz and Austin Waldal for freeing him up to get more done last Friday night.

“I give a lot of credit to my linebackers,” Moris said. “My linebackers were coming downhill a lot in that game, so I didn’t have to pick up as many double teams as I usually do.

“Taking on one dude is a lot better than taking on two dudes.”

There’s another factor that played into Moris’s night to remember: He was angry. Make that real angry.

As a junior, Moris was one of the best players on a team that went 11-2 and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. And he was a primary blocker for running back Cody Cotton, who was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season.

It’s been different this season. The Broncos, missing a lot of the depth they had last season, lost their first five games. What’s more, their defense allowed an average of 45 points a game through that 0-5 start.

When it was suggested to Moris during practice Monday at Union Grove that he has a great deal of frustration to get out of his system last Friday night, he quickly nodded in agreement.

“There was definitely some frustration coming out, especially when our defense was giving up 30 and 40 points a game,” he said. “All of a sudden, you get angry at how bad you’re performing.

“When you get to halftime and you see the ‘0’ on the board, you’re thinking, “Wow! We can really shut out a team like this?’ So you’re giving a whole 100% effort. You just push through pain trying to get a tackle so you can stop a fourth-down play so they don’t score.”

Could last Friday’s victory wend up salvaging the Broncos’ season? Perhaps. With a 1-3 record in the Southern Lakes Conference, they could still earn a playoff berth by sweeping their three remaining regular-season games.

That won’t be easy considering one of those three games is against SLC power Badger in Lake Geneva Oct. 7. The Badgers are 5-1 and coming off a 42-21 victory over Burlington last Friday night.

Moris is resolute about what he expects from his team.

“Our goal is to win out,” he said. “We need three more wins to get to the playoffs. The playoffs were so fun last year and if you don’t make it, you’re missing out on some really good games.

“We definitely see ourselves winning those last three games, but we’re going to have to work harder than we usually work.”

And then Moris will be looking at continuing his career in college. He had an offer to play for Army, but said, “I have a medical condition that exempts me from being in the military.”

Among the programs that have already offered him are Bemidji State, Mankato State and St. John’s University of Minnesota.

He’s also considering Division III power UW-Whitewater and Northern Iowa.

“I’m really open to anything,” he said.

If colleges see film of what Moris did against Beloit Memorial last Friday night, that certainly won’t hurt.

“It was a performance that was just single-handedly overtaking a game,” McClelland said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that.”