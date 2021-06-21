Watch Now: High school baseball: Union Grove dominates Burlington 13-2 in sectional semifinal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It would be just a thrilling feeling. I feel real humbled just to be in this position and I'm grateful for my guys around me. We have a really good team this year and I'm really proud of our guys."

Union Grove put the game away early with two runs in the first inning, four in the second and five in the third. Williams hit a bases-loaded triple in the second inning.

Other leaders for the Broncos were Remmi Sweet, Isaiah Cerfus and Beau Bloxdorf, each of whom drove in two runs. Nathan Williams, a sophomore shortstop who is Nick's brother, went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

After the game, Burlington coach Scott Staude quipped that he thought he was playing the fabled 1927 Yankees.

"I was talking to the umpires who haven't seen them and they were very impressed with their lineup," said Staude, whose team has been outscored 34-3 in three losses to Union Grove this season. "They're really solid one through nine and they've got a deep pitching staff.

"Really, there's a swagger to them, which you need. I don't know if they've been tested a lot this year, but every time you counterpunch, they punch right back."

Union Grove coach Nate Meyer feels it's a testament to his program that the Broncos have excelled in their first season in Division.