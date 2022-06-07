Watch Now: Union Grove baseball season ends in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals

KENOSHA—They weren’t even supposed to be here.

With two one-run playoff victories, not only was the Union Grove High School baseball team winning by the hair of their collective chinny, chin, chin, but it was also doing it despite key injuries and seven of nine starters being underclassmen.

None of that mattered Tuesday morning in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Kenosha Bradford High School.

The bucking Broncos were on fire, only six outs away from a third sectional final in four years.

Then, the wheels fell off, and the state’s third-ranked Franklin Sabers took advantage and lived up to their hype.

Franklin erupted for a three spot in the bottom of the seventh to send it to extras before walking it off for a thrilling, come-from-behind 7-6 victory in the eighth.

All Union Grove pitcher Owen Nowak and his teammates could do was walk slowly off the field, heads down, as a sea of white Franklin jerseys stormed the pitcher’s mound area in jubilation.

This one should sting for awhile.

Union Grove ends its season 20-7, but the unranked Southern Lakes Conference champions aren’t disappointed or upset at what they accomplished this season.

“We weren’t even supposed to be here,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said after the game. “We got a 5 seed, we were one of the bottom teams. For us to get here and do what we did, I’m super proud of our guys.”

“A funny thing is Owen didn’t start pitching for us until two weeks ago. He stayed in because he throws strikes, and I’d rather get beat by them hitting and we didn’t beat ourselves. We had them on the ropes, and we let them come back. Kudos to them. They had some timely hitting.”

Broncos sophomore Marshall Lock was the hero for an inning.

His pinch-hit, three-run triple cleared the bases after two bunts and a Hayden Jamison RBI single in the sixth busted the game wide open to give the Broncos a 6-2 lead.

Lock was playing left field in the eighth with nobody out, and a booming line drive darted over his head.

The Saber runner scored all the way from first base.

Lock is one of several underclassmen who played pivotal roles this season with injuries to star seniors Remmi Sweet and Eric Williamson.

“I was off the line a bit, but it was a hit show, smoke after smoke,” Lock said. “On my triple I just cleared my mind of everything. I wanted to put it in play somewhere (over left fielder’s head)...it’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. That’s baseball.

“It’s how it’s going to be the rest of my life, and you have to get used to it somehow.”

Sweet went down with a torn hamstring early in the season. He was the team’s No. 3 hitter and starting center fielder. Then, Williamson, one of the Broncos’ best pitchers, went down early in the playoffs with an elbow injury.

Meyer said the Broncos started sophomores and juniors basically all season.

“We’re returning all but five guys next year,” Meyer said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this young team and the season we put together.

“Remmi Sweet is one of the best players in this area. Eric Williamson went down, and our senior third baseman was out for two weeks. It’s not a surprise to me we got this far, because we have the right mentality.”

Sweet, who will play college ball at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, wished he could’ve been out there with his buddies, making history.

“Of course it was hard,” Sweet said. “Eric was supposed to be our ace, and I was supposed to be in center. A lot of young guys stepped up.

“I am unbelievably proud. We had them until the very end.”

For Williamson, it’s not over, either. He plans to pitch at Rock Valley Junior College.

“I partially tore my UCL, and it sucks because I wish I was out there doing my part,” Williamson said.

“It’s our program as a whole. Every year we lose a bunch of guys, but they just get replaced by the underclassmen. I’m really proud of the boys for giving us the season we wanted.”

Junior Nathan Williams got the Broncos on the board early with a two-run single in the first inning.

“I’m happy and sad,” Williams said. “It was a tough one. We battled hard. I’m happy about the fight, but sad it had to end like that.”

Williams said he believes the Broncos have another great chance to return to this level.

They’ve advanced to sectionals three of four years and have made two state tournament appearances, including a Division 2 runner-up finish in 2019.

“The seniors helped us with everything in practice, and we’re going to miss them a lot.”

Meyer, who said nobody expected the Broncos to win conference, let alone go to sectionals, spoke on Union Grove, which is becoming a baseball school.

“We’ve been fortunate, RJ and Ben, my assistants, and the JV coaches are just awesome guys and great coaches,” Meyer added. “When people say it should be a down year, we just reload. We had three years of 20-plus wins and won conference three years in a row.”

“These kids love baseball and they work hard for us. I’m hoping for next year to try and do it again.”

