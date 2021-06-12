Watch Now: State boys golf: Racine Lutheran set for first WIAA golf tournament

RACINE — They are in position to make history.
And then they will go their separate ways and this program could fade into history.
That’s the story of the Racine Lutheran High School boys golf program, which has just five members in the entire program. And that’s only because Jackson Woodward, who has limited golf experience, decided to join his buddies and given them a fifth person.
Maybe he will join Riley Gall, Brady Wilks, Scooter Molbeck and T.J. Christensen Monday and Tuesday at the WIAA Division Division 3 Tournament at the Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells and bring back a championship trophy.
And maybe the school won’t even have a team next season because all five team members have already graduated and there’s limited interest among younger players so far.
“What’s unusual about this program is to have only five players show up for the program,” said first-year coach Joe Woodward, Jackson’s brother. “No freshmen, sophomores or juniors showed interest in the sport going into this year.
“To work with those numbers and to get where we are statistically, I don’t think any program has done that. We lost to Case in the Racine County Open by two shots and they have 25 kids in their program.
“So it’s a little bit of a David and Goliath feel going into this. But at the end of the day, it’s an individual sport and I’ll take my five guys over any five and we have high expectations.”
Said Jackson Woodward: “It’s incredible. A lot of schools have 20, 30, 40 people going out for the golf team and we only have five. And we’re in this position, so it’s pretty crazy to think about.”
Lutheran, which fielded its first golf team in 2001, had been represented at the state tournament just once before this. That was in 2005, when Andy DeKeuster tied for fourth place in the Division 3 Tournament en route to being named the All-Racine County Player of the Year.
But no Lutheran team had advanced this far until Monday, when the Crusaders earned the second and final qualifying position at the St. Mary’s Springs Sectional. They had a team score of 342 at the par-71 South Hills Country Club in Fond du Lac — just two strokes behind champion Kohler.
Talk about a Fab Five. These Crusaders, who are ranked fourth in Division 3 by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, were just that in Fond du Lac, just as they have been all season.
“Since sophomore year, us five have been playing together and we always knew we were going to have that solid five,” said Gall, who has earned a Chick Evans Scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin. “We didn’t know if there was going to be any incoming freshmen or sophomores who golfed. We just knew that we wanted to be the five who do it.
“Now we have the opportunity and we want to take advantage of it.”
The chemistry on this team seems just right.
Molbeck was a second-team All-Racine County selection in 2019, Lutheran’s most recent team prior to this season. Gall and Wilks were honorable mention. All three have been averaging around a 39 for nine holes this season, but each is capable of stepping up to be Lutheran’s low scorer at any given event.
Gall was on a particular run down the stretch, carding Lutheran’s low score in four consecutive events. But at the sectional, Wilks earned medalist honors with a 5-over-par 76.
Christensen has been a reliable scorer beyond that big three. And Jackson Woodward has been a capable fifth golfer despite his relative lack of experience.
And while the skills are there, so is the bond. All five are friends. What’s more, Wilks, Woodward and Molbeck were four-year starters on Lutheran’s basketball team under longtime coach Jeff Christensen, who retired after 33 years this season.
“It’s more like a brotherhood,” Jackson Woodward said. “No matter what, I want to see them succeed and they want to see me succeed. We always push each other to be the best. That’s what Jeff pushed on us — just make each other better.”
Molbeck singles out that chemistry as a driving force for the Crusaders.
“We do encourage each other,” said Molbeck, whose father, Scott, was the county’s co-player of the year in football as Horlick’s quarterback in 1981. “It’s a friendly group, especially with the basketball teammates. If one of us is playing a bad round, we pick it up and we motivate each other and we all start playing together just because we’re one big family.”
The figurative father of this family is the 27-year-old Joe Woodward.
When Bob Harris, Molbeck’s grandfather, stepped down as Lutheran’s coach in 2019, Joe Woodward was hired to replace him. But his debut was delayed until this season because of the pandemic.
“My youngest brother and his friends mentioned that the golf position was open at Racine Lutheran,” Joe Woodward said. “With my experience in the sport, during my interview process with (Lutheran athletic director) Jason Block, that was actually a selling point, given the talent in the group that we had with five seniors and five starters.
“With state coming up, we’re very happy to be there. But at the same time, we knew all along that we had what it takes to get there. As far as rankings in the state, we really haven’t been given as much as we think we’ve been owed. I think that’s due to the program’s size and the lack of reputation with Lutheran golf.
“But these five guys just put their chins down and overcame expectations that we would fall short. We took second place (at the sectional) and we weren’t even playing our best.”
Molbeck feels Joe Woodward has been just the right fit at the right time.
“Coach Woodward unifies our whole group,” Molbeck said. “He acts like one of us, so he’s just like another brother. I view all my teammates as brothers because we’ve been friends since we were five years old. So he allows us to perform better just because we’re unified.”
Wilks is one prime example of someone who has played better. After averaging about 45 for nine holes as a sophomore in 2019, Wilks saw his average improve to 39 this season under Joe Woodward’s watch. His performance at the sectional tournament was a testament to how much he has progressed.
“I honestly just practiced a lot,” said Wilks, who scored more than 1,000 points during his basketball career at Lutheran. “My sophomore year, I think I broke 90 one time. Scooter and Riley just got me into it again. I just practiced an excess amount, probably.”
Said Christensen: “We knew coming into this season that Brady was going to be an X-factor for us and that he could have a really good round every meet or a not-so-good round, like we saw in the regionals (Wilks shot an 84 at the Cambridge Regional). But he came through when we needed him the most in sectionals and shot an amazing round.”
While Christensen doesn’t typically score at the level of Gall, Molbeck and Wilks, he has been invaluable in his role.
“I wouldn’t describe my role on the team as the X-factor,” he said. “I’ve had bad rounds, like at the sectional (where he shot a 100), but I know I’m better than that. I know that if I shoot good, then we’ll win state because those guys will do their thing.
“I just need to do my part, like bringing in a score under 90, which I know I’m capable of doing.”
Is it possible that the Crusaders could win the Division 3 Tournament Tuesday and not even have a team next season? Time will tell.
“According to Jason Block, St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran are going to create a co-op team,” Joe Woodward said. “There’s some interest from incoming freshmen at both schools.
“I may co-coach with the St. Catherine’s coach or he may take over. I think it will be a group effort from both schools.”
But before that happens, Lutheran’s Fab Five are in position to stage one grand finale.