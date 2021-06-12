Watch Now: State boys golf: Racine Lutheran set for first WIAA golf tournament

Lutheran's Fab Five

Riley Gall

Season average: 39

College: University of Wisconsin

Favorite golf memory: "My greatest thrill is being conference player of the year."

Favorite golfer: Jordan Spieth. "Just because he had a slump and he came back from it and now he's playing better."

Scooter Molbeck

Season average: 39

College: Milwaukee School of Engineering

Favorite golf memory: "I got a hole-in-one at Ives Grove my sophomore year. And, obviously, qualifying for state. That's everyone's dream."

Favorite golfer: Tiger Woods. "He was my grandfather's favorite golfer and my grandfather inspired me to play golf."

Brady Wilks

Season average: 39

College: Concordia in Mequon.

Favorite golf memory: "Being medalist at the sectional and making it as a team to state.

Favorite golfer: Jordan Spieth. "He was just a new guy when I started watching golf ane he started to get good then."

T.J. Christensen

Season average: 45

College: Milwaukee School of Engineering

Favorite golf memory: "Qualifying for state. The tears were coming down."

Favorite golfer: Bryson DeChambeau. "He's a very down-to-earth person. He still hangs out with his high school friends."

Jackson Woodward

Season average: 48

College: Will take a gap year next year.

Favorite golf memory: Being able to hang out with my friends and play golf.

Favorite golfer: Stacy Lewis. I was watching her once and she was wearing a real cool polo shirt.