Watch Now: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's wins, will play Lake Country for title

"A kid like Jameer, I don't know what he'll say because he's a man of few words," Bennett said in opening his post-game press conference. "I'll never say he has lived in the shadow, but there has always been Tyrese and Kamari, Tyrese and Kamari and rightfully so. Those guys deserve a lot of attention. But by no means have we ever been just a two-person team.

"Jameer has earned the right to be a college basketball player, he's earned the right to be a highly respected high school basketball player and he's a kid who lives for big moments. Like today, when Kamari didn't have his shot going and got into foul trouble and Tyrese was cramping, he really stepped up and made some plays for us."

Barker could have had an even more memorable day, but he went just 1 for 6 from 3-point range and 1 for 5 from the free-throw line. But he went 10 for 18 from the floor overall, which illustrates how effective he was closer to the basket.

After being deprived of a chance at a state championship last season, Barker was determined to take this season to the limit.

"We worked too hard to be where we're at and we didn't want the season to end," Barker said. "So I knew I had to step up and play as hard as I could for us to win."