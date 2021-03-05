Watch Now: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's wins, will play Lake Country for title

OSHKOSH — The joke in the press conference after perhaps Jameer Barker's finest high school basketball game was that two options for him to play in college are Division II schools in Hawaii and Michigan.
"Where do you think the weather is better?" one media member asked facetiously as Barker smiled.
There was no joking around for Barker during Friday's semifinal in the WIAA Division 3 Tournament. The 6-foot-2 senior guard had 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Angels' 53-44 victory over Wrightstown at the Menominee Nation Arena.
St. Catherine's (27-1), which was denied a chance at a state championship last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now one step away from realizing that goal. The Angels play Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (26-1), which advanced with a 59-47 victory over St. Croix Central this afternoon.
The Division 3 championship game is at 8:30 tonight.
If the Angels win, it will be the 15th state championship in the history of its program and the first since 2010. And, according to St. Catherine's athletic director Mike Arendt, it would mark the 50th state championship in all sports in the history of the school.
A good share of the credit for that goes to Barker, who scored 28 points in the Angels' 84-73 sectional championship victory over the Milwaukee Academy of Science last Saturday. As St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett underscored after the game, this team has talent far beyond the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee.
"A kid like Jameer, I don't know what he'll say because he's a man of few words," Bennett said in opening his post-game press conference. "I'll never say he has lived in the shadow, but there has always been Tyrese and Kamari, Tyrese and Kamari and rightfully so. Those guys deserve a lot of attention. But by no means have we ever been just a two-person team.
"Jameer has earned the right to be a college basketball player, he's earned the right to be a highly respected high school basketball player and he's a kid who lives for big moments. Like today, when Kamari didn't have his shot going and got into foul trouble and Tyrese was cramping, he really stepped up and made some plays for us."
Barker could have had an even more memorable day, but he went just 1 for 6 from 3-point range and 1 for 5 from the free-throw line. But he went 10 for 18 from the floor overall, which illustrates how effective he was closer to the basket.
After being deprived of a chance at a state championship last season, Barker was determined to take this season to the limit.
"We worked too hard to be where we're at and we didn't want the season to end," Barker said. "So I knew I had to step up and play as hard as I could for us to win."
The Angels needed that performance because Hunter was bothered by cramps in the second half and finished with 14 points after having 12 in the first half. He missed four minutes in the second half.
And McGee went to the bench with his second foul with 14:22 left in the first half and finished with five points, three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes.
But Barker was a consistent force, with 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half and 10 points and eight rebounds in the second.
"I told a lot of the local guys all week that they've got a kid going to Iowa State (Hunter), they've got a kid going to Green Bay (McGee) and then a Division II kid (Barker)," Wrightstown coach Cory Haese said. "I thought the Division II kid was the best kid all through regionals and sectionals.
"Today, we really focused on him and his mid-range game. His mid-range game is just rough to guard. You don't see that much. I compare him to Michael Redd (for the former Milwaukee Bucks guard) because his mid-range is just so tough. He's a heck of an offensive player."
While Barker led St. Catherine's offensively, the entire defense stepped up to frustrate Wrightstown (24-5).
The Tigers specialize in 3-point shooting, with Sam Haase, Matthew Hansen and Jack Van Zeeland attempting a combined 542 shots from beyond the arc this season. But they had problems adjusting to St. Catherine's quick defenders and perhaps the larger Menominee Naton Arena court and went just 5 for 24 (20.8%) from 3-point range.
Only Hansen, who scored a team-high 16 points from the range. He went 4 for 10 from beyond the arc.
"They're one of the best shooting teams we've faced," Bennett said. "One of our focal points was getting hands in shooters' faces. We held them to 44 points, so I think for the most part, our defense was OK.
"It was our offensive execution (that was an issue). We were a little sloppy with the ball (the Angels had 13 turnovers), especially down the stretch."
Said Cory Haese, "They definitely speed you up. They're coming at you. They've got some great defenders. they're athletic, quick and everything you have to do is just a little quicker against good teams."
Wrightstown opened the second half with an 8-2 run to pull to within 35-29. But Barker was too much for the Tigers to overcome om this day.
"He's probably the most underrated person on their team," Hansen said. "He has a pull-up game, he can finish at the rim and he's strong. He's got a great motor and he's all in every possession."
This story will be updated.