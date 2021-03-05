Watch Now: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's wins, advances to championship game

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A kid like Jameer, I don't know what he'll say because he's a man of few words," Bennett said in opening his post-game press conference. "I'll never say he has lived in the shadow, but there has always been Tyrese and Kamari, Tyrese and Kamari and rightfully so. Those guys deserve a lot of attention. But by no means have we ever been just a two-person team.

"Jameer has earned the right to be a college basketball player, he's earned the right to be a highly respected high school basketball player and he's a kid who lives for big moments. Like today, when Kamari didn't have his shot going and got into foul trouble and Tyrese was cramping, he really stepped up and made some plays for us."

Barker could have had an even more memorable day, but he went just 1 for 6 from 3-point range and 1 for 5 from the free-throw line. But he went 10 for 18 from the floor overall, which tells how effective he was in the paint.

The Angels needed that performance because Hunter was bothered by cramps in the second half and finished with 14 points after having 12 in the first half. He missed four minutes in the second half.

And McGee went to the bench with his second foul with 14:22 left in the first half and finished with five points, three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes.

This story will be updated.

