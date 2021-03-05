Watch Now: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's wins, advances to championship game

OSHKOSH — The joke in the press conference after perhaps Jameer Barker's finest high school basketball game was that two options for him to play in college are Division II schools in Hawaii and Michigan.
"Where do you think the weather is better?" one media member asked facetiously as Barker smiled.
There was no joking around for Barker during Friday's semifinal in the the WIAA Division 3 Tournament. The 6-foot-2 senior guard had 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Angels' 53-44 victory over Wrightstown at the Menominee National Arena.
St. Catherine's (27-1), which was denied a chance at a state championship last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now one step away from realizing that goal. The Angels will play the winner of Friday afternoon's other semifinal between either Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (25-1) or St. Croix Central (23-2) at 8:30 tonight for the state championship.
If the Angels win, it will be the 15th state championship in the history of its program and the first since 2019. And, according to St. Catherine's athletic director Mike Arendt, it would mark the 50th state championship in all sports in the history of the school.
A good share of the credit for that goes to Barker, who scored 28 points in the Angels' 84-73 sectional championship victory over the Milwaukee Academy of Science last Saturday. As St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett underscored after the game, this team has talent far beyond the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee.
"A kid like Jameer, I don't know what he'll say because he's a man of few words," Bennett said in opening his post-game press conference. "I'll never say he has lived in the shadow, but there has always been Tyrese and Kamari, Tyrese and Kamari and rightfully so. Those guys deserve a lot of attention. But by no means have we ever been just a two-person team.
"Jameer has earned the right to be a college basketball player, he's earned the right to be a highly respected high school basketball player and he's a kid who lives for big moments. Like today, when Kamari didn't have his shot going and got into foul trouble and Tyrese was cramping, he really stepped up and made some plays for us."
Barker could have had an even more memorable day, but he went just 1 for 6 from 3-point range and 1 for 5 from the free-throw line. But he went 10 for 18 from the floor overall, which tells how effective he was in the paint.
The Angels needed that performance because Hunter was bothered by cramps in the second half and finished with 14 points after having 12 in the first half. He missed four minutes in the second half.
And McGee went to the bench with his second foul with 14:22 left in the first half and finished with five points, three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes.