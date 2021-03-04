Watch now: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's tries to chase down elusive dream

RACINE — Nick Bennett was almost apologetic to his players back in November.
His St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team was about to hold its first practice of the season, but it wasn’t going to be at the familiar John F. McGuire Gymnasium. Because of City of Racine restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Angels would have to practice, not to mention play all of its games, elsewhere all season.
So there they were at the Elmwood Park Taylor Complex a few miles southwest of St. Catherine’s. The court was smallish, players had to walk downstairs to get to it and it was far outside their comfort zone.
And Bennett felt sorry for his players with one chance left to win a state championship after the pandemic prematurely ended their season last March,
“I was explaining to our guys where the gym is, I was trying to explain it wasn’t even a high school-length court, I was trying to explain it’s a tile floor, I was trying to explain the rims aren’t exactly what we’re used to ...”
All the while, Tyrese Hunter, St. Catherine’s All-State was trying to interject.
“Right in the middle,” Bennett continued, “Tyrese interrupted me and said, ‘Coach, it doesn’t matter. We just want to play.’ “
Yes, these kids just wanted to play. After going 25-0 last season, wouldn’t it have been unfortunate if one of the most talented high school basketball teams ever to play in Racine County didn’t get a crack at bringing home a gold basketball?
“We just wanted to play ball,” Hunter said when asked about that moment. “A lot of people don’t have the opportunity that we have, so just having the opportunity to play, it didn’t matter what size court it was. If there’s a hoop and a basketball there, we’re grateful for it.”
The Angels (26-1) will start their quest for the program’s 15th state championship and its first since 2010 on Friday at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. They open with a 10:45 a.m. WIAA Division 3 semifinal against Wrightstown (24-5).
Wrightstown was seventh in Division 3 in the final Associated Press state poll of the season. St. Catherine’s has been ranked No. 1 all season.
Perhaps an unspoken concern for the Angels is the immense pressure of living up their reputation. After going 51-1 the last two seasons behind the All-State backcourt of Hunter and Kamari McGee, the Angels might be expected to simply turn it on at will in Oshkosh.
It’s not that easy. Two starters graduated from last year’s 25-0 team, including Elijah Lambert. He was honored by wisconsinsports.net as the top defensive player in Wisconsin as a senior.
Also, Hunter suffered an ankle injury Jan. 23 and Bennett has said he’s still not completely recovered.
And then there’s Wrightstown, which should present a major challenge to St. Catherine’s Friday morning. The Tigers match St. Catherine’s in terms of experience, with five of their top six scorers being seniors.
And if the Angels win Friday morning, they will have to come back that night and finish the job by either defeating Lake Country Lutheran (25-1) or Saint Croix Central (23-4) in the championship game.
No, a state championship is hardly a given for St. Catherine’s.
“The Division 3 Tournament is excellent,” Bennett said. “All the No. 1 seeds won. There weren’t any upsets. It really could be the four best teams in the state (in Division 3). So it’s going to be four quality teams that all deserve to be there. Whoever comes out will have earned it.”
Wrightstown, which is making its first state tournament appearance, is 88-15 the last four seasons. The Tigers are led by 6-foot-3 senior guard Sam Haese, whose father, Cory is in his 23rd season as the program’s coach.
Sam Haese averages 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also has connected on 69 of 192 3-point attempts for a team that likes shooting beyond the arc.
Matthew Hansen, a 6-2 senior guard, averages 14.0 points and is 85 for 210 from beyond the arc. Jake Van Zeeland, a 6-0 junior guard who averages 12.8 points, is 67 for 181 from 3-point range.
“They’re one of the best shooting teams in the state, they’re really, really tough and gritty on defense and they’ve got two guys who are built like football players who are very tough and physical on the inside,” Bennett said. “They can really spread you out and hit shots, so defensively, they present a ton of challenges and are very hard to simulate in practice.”
Speaking of Sam Haese, “ Bennett said, “He’s really good. He can shoot, he can post, he’s really tough ... they have four guys in double figures, they’ve got a bunch of seniors and they present a ton of challenges.”
Meanwhile, Bennett has done a masterful job of restructuring the Angels following the graduation of Lambert, fellow starter Elijah Sabala and reserves Brock Naidl and Caleb Chernouski.
Calvin Hunter, Tyrese’s first cousin, and Marcel Tyler, have stepped in as starters and produced. Jameer Barker, who joins Tyrese Hunter and McGee as returning starters, is coming off a 28-point performance in the sectional championship against the Milwaukee Academy of Science.
Among the others who have stepped are senior guard Victavian Thomas and sophomore forward Domonic Pitts, who gives the Angels size off the bench at 6-4.
“It’s a group that’s played together for a lot of time, a lot of practices, a lot of games, so it’s a group that does have some cohesiveness” Bennett said. “It’s a group that understands our commands, what we’re wanting from them and it’s up to them to execute.”
Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, whose team lost twice to St. Catherine’s during the regular season, has no doubt those players will execute Friday.
“St. Catherine’s is obviously as talented as they come,” Atanasoff said. “It’s really easy to say, ‘Oh, they’re going to win,’ but the reality is, they’re extremely well coached. What they do on defense just doesn’t happen because their players are gifted.
“You have to really preach and get the kids to buy into what you’re doing defensively. And they’re as well coached as anyone we played this year.”