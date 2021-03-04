Watch now: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's tries to chase down elusive dream

Yes, these kids just wanted to play. After going 25-0 last season, wouldn’t it have been unfortunate if one of the most talented high school basketball teams ever to play in Racine County didn’t get a crack at bringing home a gold basketball?

“We just wanted to play ball,” Hunter said when asked about that moment. “A lot of people don’t have the opportunity that we have, so just having the opportunity to play, it didn’t matter what size court it was. If there’s a hoop and a basketball there, we’re grateful for it.”

The Angels (26-1) will start their quest for the program’s 15th state championship and its first since 2010 on Friday at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. They open with a 10:45 a.m. WIAA Division 3 semifinal against Wrightstown (24-5).

Wrightstown was seventh in Division 3 in the final Associated Press state poll of the season. St. Catherine’s has been ranked No. 1 all season.

Perhaps an unspoken concern for the Angels is the immense pressure of living up their reputation. After going 51-1 the last two seasons behind the All-State backcourt of Hunter and Kamari McGee, the Angels might be expected to simply turn it on at will in Oshkosh.