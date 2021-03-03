Watch now: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter, McGee connect on and off the court

“You can’t really help off of one of them and you can’t key in on one of them,” Nesbitt said. “They’re both great guards and the IQ they have in their backcourt is very hard to defend.

“And they have a lot of defensive IQ. When you want to bring up the ball, you have two D-1 guards pressuring you. On the other end, we like to pressure a lot and usually when we pressure one player, it’ll wear him out and then teams will go to a secondary ball player, who is usually less of a player.

“But with those two Division I guards, you really don’t know who you want bringing up the ball. With either one, you’re kind of in trouble.”

Said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff: “I think those two see things happening before anyone else does. And I think it’s so clear how genuine it is that they want the other to do well.

“When Tyrese is doing something, no one is happier in the gym than Kamari. And when Kamari is going off, Tyrese is the first one congratulating him. It’s a pretty unique bond those two have.”

Call it brotherly love. OK, that night on their bikes was just two kids having fun. Long after they play their final game together for St. Catherine’s Friday, these two will be inseparable even in they are hundreds of miles apart.