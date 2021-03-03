Watch now: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter, McGee connect on and off the court

RACINE — Kamari McGee, strictly business on the court but gregarious off of it, broke into a wide grin as he recalled the story.
He and Tyrese Hunter were seventh graders who pedaled their bikes down to Festival Hall one night in May 2016 to check out the annual high school prom. They were just curious kids back then, not All-State guards for the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team, and they were acting like kids. Well, at least McGee was.
“I lived super close (to Festival Hall), so we rode bikes down there,” McGee said. “On the way home, his bike got a flat and I left him! He was mad at me. He told me he was never coming back to my house.”
When Hunter, who projects a more serious demeanor than McGee, was reminded of this story, he reacted with an immediate smile.
“He took off on me and, to this day, I’ve never let him forget that he left me in the dust like that,” Hunter said.
In truth, McGee was just being a little sassy that night because the two were inseparable then just as they are now. And before they go their separate ways this fall — Hunter will be at Iowa State and McGee 420 miles northeast at UW-Green Bay — they have one last order of business this Friday.
And that’s winning the WIAA Division 3 state championship after being denied that opportunity last season by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It goes without saying that Hunter and McGee have been waiting for this moment since last March 12, when the basketball season was abruptly ended because of coronavirus concerns. The 25-0 Angels were one victory from advancing to the program’s first state tournament since 2011 when the plug was pulled on their ultimate goal.
“It’s a good feeling, but we haven’t accomplished anything,” Hunter said. “We’ve still got lot to prove to people and we’ve still got basketball to play. We just want to show why we should have won it all last year.”
For McGee, there’s a melancholic touch to this Friday because it will likely mark the last time he plays an organized game with his buddy.
“We grew up together, so it’s a bittersweet moment,” he said. “That’s my boy. I’m happy we got to play together all these years and we’ve got to make sure we go out right.”
That final pursuit will be based around Hunter and McGee, two of the Angels’ three returning starters from last season. A persuasive argument could be made that they comprise the state’s finest high school backcourt.
The 6-foot-1 Hunter, St. Catherine’s career-scoring leader 1,573 points, earned first-team AP All-State honors last season. He averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals.
It’s been more of a challenge this season. Hunter suffered what was initially thought to be a season-ending ankle injury Jan. 23 against Westosha Central. He missed six games and then sat out the final 10 minutes of last Saturday’s sectional championship victory over the Milwaukee Academy of Science after accidentally knocking heads with another player.
But even though St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett has said Hunter still isn’t 100% since his ankle injury, there’s no question the guard can still light it up. Take Feb. 25, when Hunter erupted for 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in an 84-46 sectional semifinal victory over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Despite his health issues, Hunter has still averaged 19.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals this season.
The contrast with McGee is that he’s nowhere near as flashy as Hunter, but he’s the one who holds everything together. The 6-0 McGee averaged a modest 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds as a junior, but he still earned fourth-team All-State honors partly on the strength of his 96 assists and just 17 turnovers.
As a senior, he averages 16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals.
It’s a perfect blend. Just as McGee is no Hunter, Hunter is no McGee. Both players recognize that and both wouldn’t want it any other way. Neither would Bennett.
“It’s the ability of them to play together,” Bennett said, “because sometimes you’re going, ‘Two point guards? I don’t know. There’s only one basketball.’ But they understand each other’s game very well and they understand what the other one does well.
“They’re both unselfish kids who are willing to make the extra pass, they’re both willing to play really hard on the defensive end and the last thing I should say is they’re very coachable. They don’t take a lot of stuff to heart. They just want to get better and help the team.”
The two also have plenty of smarts. McGee has a 4.0 grade-point average and Hunter is at 3.1.
The results are there for all to see. In the three seasons Hunter and McGee have started in the same backcourt, the Angels have won 72 of 77 games and earned at least a share of three consecutive Metro Classic Conference championships.
Hunter and McGee long ago developed a sense of what the other is about to do on the court.
“I can tell what he’s going to do if he’s got that look in his eye,” McGee said. “I can read him off the moves he’s doing and the ways he’s going. I just know when he’s going to shoot his shot.
“We’re so close that we just know.”
One can just imagine how much of a challenge it is for the Angels’ opponents. Even the most gifted among them, such as Prairie senior guard Antuan Nesbitt, has had his hands full dealing with this dynamic duo.
“You can’t really help off of one of them and you can’t key in on one of them,” Nesbitt said. “They’re both great guards and the IQ they have in their backcourt is very hard to defend.
“And they have a lot of defensive IQ. When you want to bring up the ball, you have two D-1 guards pressuring you. On the other end, we like to pressure a lot and usually when we pressure one player, it’ll wear him out and then teams will go to a secondary ball player, who is usually less of a player.
“But with those two Division I guards, you really don’t know who you want bringing up the ball. With either one, you’re kind of in trouble.”
Said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff: “I think those two see things happening before anyone else does. And I think it’s so clear how genuine it is that they want the other to do well.
“When Tyrese is doing something, no one is happier in the gym than Kamari. And when Kamari is going off, Tyrese is the first one congratulating him. It’s a pretty unique bond those two have.”
Call it brotherly love. OK, that night on their bikes was just two kids having fun. Long after they play their final game together for St. Catherine’s Friday, these two will be inseparable even in they are hundreds of miles apart.
“I actually looked up to Kamari and noticed stuff he was doing,” said Hunter, who has lost both of his parents. “I saw the right path he was on and his background and history, the stuff he had been doing throughout his life. I shadowed him in the seventh grade and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is one of my best friends, here. He’s my blood brother.”
As for McGee, he certainly will never again leave Hunter behind in the dust.
“I’ll call him all the time, as much as I can,” McGee said of when the two head off to college this fall. “That’s my boy for real. Outside of basketball, he’s really my brother.”