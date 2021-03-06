WATCH NOW: State boys basketball: St. Catherine's beats Lake Country 68-49, brings home another gold ball

Hunter, who suffered what was initially feared to be a season-ending ankle injury during a game Jan. 23, scored just two points in 33 minutes — on a steal and layup with 11:54 to play. He also had four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

"Tyrese was not 100% and I don't say that to make excuses," Bennett said. "Go watch Tyrese Hunter highlights if you want to have a fun 10 minutes. He is as special as they come. He is as electric of an athlete as this state has seen.

"But he's coming off an ankle injury, he missed six games and he was cramping really bad. He's just a kid who fights through it and he wanted to be out there. I thought defensively, he was terrific. He distributed the ball.

"For a kid to be be our all-time leading scorer to say, 'This isn't my night. It's my guy Kamari's night and I'm fine with it,' that shows how special he is."

As for Bennett, he added another chapter to his family's basketball legacy. His Uncle Dick coached Wisconsin to the Final Four in 2000. His father, Jack, coached UW-Stevens Point to NCAA Division III championships in 2004 and '05 when Nick was a star guard for the team. And his first cousin, Tony, coached Virginia to the 2019 NCAA championship.

When asked about this legacy, the 38-year-old Nick Bennett hesitated before answering.