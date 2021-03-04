Watch now: State boys basketball: Prairie out to cap a magical season

WIND POINT — On the afternoon of March 6, 1982 — 11 months before Prairie boys basketball coach Jason Atanasoff was born — a small high school boys basketball program from Racine County was making a big impression.
Prairie, coached by Al Bill, was putting the finishing touches on a 56-49 victory over Waupun Central Christian at the Milwaukee Arena. The Hawks were about to win the Class B state championship in the old Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association Tournament.
Nearly 39 years later, Atanasoff is linking his state-bound Hawks with that 1982 team. After they finished their final practice Wednesday before heading up to the WIAA Division 4 tournament 235 miles away in La Crosse, he arranged for his players to have a Zoom conference call with Bill and several other members of the 1982 team.
“I think it’s pretty neat,” Atanasoff said. “Three years ago when we were in the sectional semifinal, three or four guys walked up to me after the game and congratulated us on a good season so far. They said, ‘We’re members of the ‘82 team and we’ve come from all over the Midwest to watch you guys.’ I said, ‘Holy smokes!’ So I knew there was interest there.”
So Bill, who lives in Florida, and former players such as Tom D’Orazio and Tom Lepp hope to help inspire today’s Prairie’s players to match their feat and bring home a second gold basketball for the school.
“I said, ‘Maybe you can give the boys some stories and some inspirational words,’ “ Atanasoff said.
Anything to help the cause will be welcomed by Atanasoff, but this much is clear: After setting a program record with 23 victories and defeating top-ranked Cuba City Saturday night to earn their first berth in the WIAA Tournament, these Hawks are in a pretty good place these days.
Take away an upset loss to Shoreland Lutheran and the only team to defeat Prairie this season is St. Catherine’s, the top-ranked team in Division 3.
It starts with three-year starter Antuan Nesbitt, a Northern Michigan recruit who leads a team that returned all of its starters from last season. There’s a great deal of experience after him.
“They’ve got Antuan, one of the best athletes around — he’s a real capable and unselfish playmaker — and they surround him with a bunch of really good shooters,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “They’re an improved defensive unit, they’re playing really hard and they’re playing their best ball down the stretch.
“Jason is a heck of a coach and he’s obviously got them rolling. To win at Cuba City is one that they’ll always remember. We’re rooting for them. I told them that the second time we played them. We’re so proud of this city when someone has success.”
The Hawks open tournament play Friday with a 9:05 a.m., semifinal against Onalaska Luther (19-1). The winner plays either Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5) or Edgar (23-2) for the championship at 6:35 Friday night.
Atanasoff can promise this much: If the Hawks make it to the championship game, they will have earned it because Luther is scary good.
The Knights feature a lineup with size Prairie hasn’t see this season with 6-7 junior forward Gavin Proudfoot (15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds), 6-3 sophomore guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg (10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds), 6-4 senior guard James Biedenbender (9.3 points,6.2 rebounds), 6-7 senior forward Isaiah Loersch (7.9 points, 7.3 rebounds) and 6-3 senior guard Lyndon Byus (6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds).
Luther has won 11 straight since its only loss — a 71-49 defeat at the hands of West Salem Jan. 25. And Luther came back four days later to even the score with West Salem with a 65-58 victory.
“I looked them up and thought, ‘They’ve got multiple guys who can score,’ “ Atanasoff said. “Then I looked up the size of their starters and I thought, ‘There must be some sort of typo.’ Their smallest starter is 6-3.”
Prairie can answer with the 6-6 Ashe Oglesby, the 6-4 Nesbitt and the 6-3 Kody Krekling. But after those those three, the rotation is comprised of Asanjai Hunter (5-11), KJ Willliams (5-9) and Jacob Fallico (5-10).
“We know that Kody and Antuan and Ashe will battle those guys, but when you’re talking about those other three having to guard guys 6-3 and 6-5, it will certainly be an interesting matchup,” Atanasoff said. “We’re hoping to dictate the tempo.
“Our high school court is one of the few in the state that is a college-size court and the La Crosse Center is a college-size court, so we’re hoping that benefits us. We’re hoping that takes away a little bit of their physicality and then we can dictate the tempo.”
Also working in Prairie’s favor is that Nesbitt has overall statistics that surpass anyone on Luther. He is averaging 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Nesbitt has also connected on 212 of 310 field-goal attempts for a robust percentage of 68.4.
With 1,380 career points, Nesbitt is 29 away from surpassing Troy Mikaelian 1,408) for second on Prairie’s all-time scoring list. JC Butler, a 2018 Prairie graduate is the all-time leading scorer among boys in Racine County with 2,090 points.
Oglesby has continued his emergence as a sophomore and averages 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. Krekling, who scored a team-high 25 points in the Hawks’ 82-77 victory over Cuba City, averages 9.9. Hunter averages 9.3 points. And Fallico, who has battled a painful hip injury, averages 6.2 points and has made 41 of 119 3-pointers.
Will these Hawks join that 1982 team as state champions? That remains to be seen, but Atanasoff has sure been pleased with how far basketball has come at Prairie.
“I think back at when I accepted the position in 2011,” he said. “There were three head coaches who will remain nameless who basically gave me the same message — ‘Good luck. There’s no way you could ever build a consistent winner with Prairie boys basketball. It’s a soccer, tennis and golf school.’
“I guess selfishly, there would be quite a bit of satisfaction (by winning a state championship). But that pales in comparison with just how happy I would be for our players.
“The fact that we’ve even gotten there is unbelievable. But we want that gold cherry on top to finish this thing.”