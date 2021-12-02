Watch Now: St. Catherine's Haeuser earns high honorable mention All-State honors

Going into this football season, Sam Haeuser was determined to be more than the productive middle linebacker he had been the previous two years.

As one of only two seniors on the St. Catherine’s High School football team, he took it upon himself to be the undisputed leader of the Angels — both on and off the field.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior did just that, serving as a rock for his young teammates during a 5-5 season. While he didn’t go out as a state champion, as his brother Aleks did for the Angels in 2018, Sam did leave St. Catherine’s as an All-State player.

He was one of 26 players to earn high honorable mention honors on the Associated Press All-State team, which was selected this week. Other Racine County Players making the team were Union Grove’s Cody Cotton and Luke Kokat, who each were honorable mention.

“I’m honored to be named honorable mention All-State,” Haeuser said. “All-State is something I’ve wanted since before I even played on varsity. I remember freshman year after my JV season, I wrote on my wall ‘All-State’ as one of my goals.

“After these four years of working to get that, I just feel proud of myself.”

Haeuser, who has a 3.93 grade-point average and plans to major in mechanical engineering or architecture in college, set an example each week for his teammates with 83 total tackles — 35 more than anyone else on the team. He considers his best game have been Oct. 1, when he had 10 solo tackles and eight assists in the Angels’ 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Saint Thomas More in St. Francis.

“As one of two seniors and being a captain, it kind of felt like it was my team,” he said. “It was a responsibility and an honor and it was more of a privilege. I was leading warmups and guys were looking up me, people I call my brothers.

“I just tried to help anyone I could because I remember looking up to people when I was a sophomore. I had guys I looked up to and it was an honor to be that for some of the younger guys.”

While Haeuser earned high honorable mention recognition, Cotton and Kokat were honorable mention.

Despite missing the equivalent of four games because of injuries, Cotton rushed for 1,342 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 91 yards and three touchdowns.

Cotton earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors as a utility player.

Kokat was first-team All-SLC as both a tight end and a defensive lineman.

He caught 10 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown and was a key blocker in the Broncos’ running attack. Defensively, Kokat had 13 solo tackles, 12 assists, two tackles for loss, a sack and forced fumble.

