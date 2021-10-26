Watch Now: Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Wood chuckled his way through a life of achievement

“He kind of had the Al McGuire attitude toward stuff. He was a classy dresser and a classy competitor. Chuck was a winner and he motivated people and got you to the level you could compete at.”

But basketball is the primary reason for Wood’s induction Thursday night and what a story of transformation he has to tell. Even as a sophomore for St. Catherine’s in 1958, when the Angels were about to win their first state championship, Wood was a raw talent who was destined to receive more parental grief. This time, it was his mother, Cecelia.

“We got to the banquet (after the state championship) and 11 guys get their first major letter,” Wood said. “I got a minor letter. In fact, I had it until a few years ago, when my dog ate it, which is appropriate. I’m moping around the house on Saturday morning and my mother said, ‘What’s the matter?’ I said, “I thought I was going to get a letter.’ And she said, ‘Obviously, coach didn’t think you deserved one.’

“Oh, thanks mom!”

And then it happened. Between his sophomore and junior years in the summer of 1958, Wood progressed from someone who used to dribble basketballs off his foot to a 6-3 ferocious jumping jack of an inside threat.