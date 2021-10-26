Watch Now: Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Wood chuckled his way through a life of achievement

Before we celebrate the career of a man who is being inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Thursday night, let’s digress for a quick laugh. That seems appropriate because Chuck Wood is always up for a joke, even when it’s on him.
Did you hear the one about the first points Wood scored for Holy Name Elementary School as an eighth grader in 1956?
“I was on the basketball team, but never started or anything,” Wood said. “We were playing at the Racine Street gym, I got put in the game, we were playing St. Pat’s, it’s late in the game, the guy throws the ball into me, there’s a basket there, I shoot and I score two points.
“I’m proud as a peacock! Unfortunately, our basket is at the other end of the court and I scored for St. Pat’s! When I get home, my dad (LeRoy) said, ‘You’re going to be a hell of a basketball player. You scored two points for the other team!’ “
OK, so it was an inauspicious debut. But don’t let Wood fool you. Four years later, he was in Washington D.C., leading St. Catherine’s in a national championship game against superpower Archbishop John Carroll and 6-foot-11 center John Thompson. Three years after that, he was sixth man for Loyola of Chicago, which remains the only team from Illinois to win an NCAA championship.
Since then, Wood has been known as someone who has a way of getting things done. Case in point: He was interviewed for this story at St. Catherine’s Alumni House at 1220 Villa St.. The place was an abandoned crack house until Wood oversaw efforts to rehabilitate it into the shrine it is now with what he said was $100,000 worth of volunteer work.
And every Monday morning, Wood is the ringleader for mostly older graduates of the school who come in to eat lunch, reminisce and razz each other. Wood turns 80 in January, but he still retains the energetic voice he had when he was leading the Angels to greatness while Dwight Eisenhower lived in the White House.
“He’s got a lot of energy and he’s very well organized,” said Jim Poulsen, Wood’s teammate on St. Catherine’s 1960 national runner-up team who frequently visits the Alumni House. “He does things with a purpose and he’s very good at it.”
Even when Wood might have faltered with what he took on, he somehow succeeded. It was in 1969 when renowned cross country and track coach Bill Greiten left the school and took over Case’s program. Wood was a 27-year-old upstart with no experience in either sport, yet he went on to lead the Angels to four consecutive private schools state championships from 1969-72.
“Chuck took over for Bill Greiten, who was arguably the best cross country coach in Wisconsin history,” said Peter Henkes, a 1973 St. Catherine’s graduate who ran for Wood. “Chuck didn’t know a lot about the sport, but he was a winner.
“He kind of had the Al McGuire attitude toward stuff. He was a classy dresser and a classy competitor. Chuck was a winner and he motivated people and got you to the level you could compete at.”
But basketball is the primary reason for Wood’s induction Thursday night and what a story of transformation he has to tell. Even as a sophomore for St. Catherine’s in 1958, when the Angels were about to win their first state championship, Wood was a raw talent who was destined to receive more parental grief. This time, it was his mother, Cecelia.
“We got to the banquet (after the state championship) and 11 guys get their first major letter,” Wood said. “I got a minor letter. In fact, I had it until a few years ago, when my dog ate it, which is appropriate. I’m moping around the house on Saturday morning and my mother said, ‘What’s the matter?’ I said, “I thought I was going to get a letter.’ And she said, ‘Obviously, coach didn’t think you deserved one.’
“Oh, thanks mom!”
And then it happened. Between his sophomore and junior years in the summer of 1958, Wood progressed from someone who used to dribble basketballs off his foot to a 6-3 ferocious jumping jack of an inside threat.
“I not only lifted my makeshift weights — two water buckets with bricks inside hanging by ropes off a old rake handle — I did toes raises and curls almost daily,” Wood said. “I played and shot basketball almost daily until dark and beyond because everyone in the neighborhood had a backyard light near the garage where the basketball hoop was hung.”
As a junior during the 1958-58 season, Wood was an All-City forward who averaged 15.3 points a game on the Angels’ second straight state championship team. He was a unanimous All-State selection after averaging 14.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
“Chuck was a great jumper,” said retired St. Catherine’s coach Bob Letsch, a 1961 graduate of the school. “He was a high jumper in track. And he had the soft touch. He’d get the ball in the air and put it in.”
In 1960, losses of 32-30 to Menasha St. Mary’s in the state championship game and 57-50 to Archbishop John Carroll in the national championship showdown kept the Angels from a 30-0 season.
But Wood would reach the top of the mountain in March 1963, when he was a junior sixth man on a Loyola team that defeated two-time defending champion Cincinnati 60-58 in overtime in Louisville for the national title. Loyola coach George Ireland stuck with only his five starters in that game and Wood was repeatedly called back to the bench after being told to report to the scorer’s table.
Years later, Wood was playing golf in Chicago when someone asked him why he never got to play even as fouls on Loyola’s starters piled up.
“I go through the whole thing and he said, ‘Where did you go to high school?’,” Wood said. “I said, ‘St. Catherine’s of Racine.’ He said, ‘Oh, that explains it.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, “Chicago players would have never heard the coach calling them back. They would have done what they wanted!’ “
Nearly 60 years have passed since then and Wood has made a habit of always be in on the action.
He was guidance counselor, coach and athletic director at St. Catherine’s. He was athletic director and athletic director at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha. He came back to St. Catherine’s to serve as Letsch’s assistant when the Angels won three consecutive state championships from 2005-07.
Maybe Alumni Hall serves as a fitting metaphor for Wood’s life. After all, he has had a knack for taking something and making it so much better.
“That place was a crack house and he got 11 guys, they had two dumpsters and they gutted it to the studs,” Letsch said. “And now they’ve got what they have today.”
The place is open every Monday morning. Come on over. If Wood doesn’t know you, he’ll welcome you. If he does, he’ll light you up with playful insults.
It’s been said that laughter is the best medicine and Wood has plenty of that to dispense.
“He’s so much fun,” Letsch said. “When you walk in the door, he’ll announce that you’re there. This place is what it is because of him.”