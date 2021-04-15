Watch Now: Peter Jackel: Park grad Manley replacing an institution on Prairie's pitch

WIND POINT — At first, it didn’t appear that soccer and Joe Manley would be destined to be in the same sentence, let alone the subject of this column.
The man with the unenviable task of taking over for Corey Oakland as coach of The Prairie School girls soccer program wasn’t a natural when he first tried the sport in junior high school in the late 1990s. In fact, it didn’t appear as if he would be around long at all.
“I was always a small kid and the first-ever game I played in was for RASA and the team I was playing for was a year up,” he said. “So I went from never playing soccer to playing a year up already as a small kid. I was playing on the wing and a guy who was maybe twice my size just completely flattened me.
“But before the ball had even changed hands, I was back up on my feet and running down the field with the ball. My mom’s first reaction was to freak out, but before she even blinked, I was back up and had the ball.”
And now the 35-year-old Manley has the ball again. And he’s going to try and run with it.
The 2004 Park graduate is replacing Oakland as coach of the Prairie girls program. This is not going to be such an easy undertaking because this is a little like Nick Bennett replacing Bob Letsch as coach of the St. Catherine’s boys basketball team in 2016.
Bennett succeeded in a big way with a state championship in March. And now it’s Manley’s turn to replace a legend.
Oakland is one of the most successful high school soccer coaches in state history, having led the boys program to five state championships and the girls to two.
His most recent girls team went 18-3-2 and won the WIAA Division 4 championship in 2019 (the 2020 Hawks were limited to three exhibition matches last July because of the pandemic).
Oakland, who owns and operates the Red Onion Restaurant in Downtown Racine, has long struggled to balance his dual role as Prairie’s coach. When the pandemic brought everything to a halt and Manley emerged as a viable replacement, Oakland stepped back (he will return as the boys coach this fall).
“Joe’s great,” said Oakland, who will remain with the program as one of Manley’s assistants. “It’s one of those things that made me feel very comfortable to step back because it’s everything when you coach a team.
“So it was not an easy decision for me to step back, but Joe and I talked for a little while about this. He’s juggling a lot with teaching and coaching and when it was able to work out for him, it made me incredibly comfortable that I would be able to step aside and let him take over.”
Yes, Manley’s indoctrination to soccer wasn’t so pleasant, but he’s established some impressive credentials since then.
After starting for Park during the 2002 and ‘03 seasons, Manley went on to play for St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. Maybe his new position succeeding Oakland was written in the stars because his coach at St. Mary’s was Chris Dembiec, who preceded Oakland as Prairie’s coach.
Manley relocated to Thoreau, N.M., in 2008, and met his wife, Christina, in nearby Gallup (they were married in 2011 and have two sons). She will serve as an assistant coach for her husband, joining Oakland.
Is Manley, who is in his third year as a kindergarten teacher at Prairie, ready to succeed a local legend? He believes so, especially after having worked with Oakland in camps since returning from New Mexico in 2018.
“I worked really closely with Corey and I’m happy to still have him involved,” said Manley, who is Academy Director of AFC Union, which is in partnership with the Racine Area Soccer Association. “To be able to pick up things from great coaches in always helpful.
“I think we’ve assembled a fantastic staff and, from what we’ve been able to do already, they just have such a spirit and energy. That just makes it exciting.”
Oakland will serve as Manley’s right-hand man and defer to his judgment. After all, this is Manley’s program now.
“We have a good arrangement,” said Manley, who is the nephew of longtime Horlick volleyball coach Sam Firtko. “We have a real good dialogue between each other, whereas he’s ready to pass the program fully over to me. But I still see him as a fantastic resource.
“Those decisions ultimately will come down to me, but it’s great to be able to pick his ideas and his brains about things.”
Just two key players remain from Prairie’s 2019 championship team in seniors Helena Bukacek Frazier, a forward, and Erin Kutsch, a midfielder. But Prairie has long been a traditional state power and the pieces are already coming together with several new players.
The new-look Hawks will be on display for the first time May 6, when they host West Allis Hale in a nonconference game.
“The girls already appear to be pretty comfortable around me,” Manley said. “I think those relationships are pretty strong already and I look to leverage that to create a good team atmosphere.”
Kutsch is certainly comfortable with Manley so far.
“He’s been involved with the team for the past few years,” she said. “He’s here in open gyms and he plays with us if we don’t have enough players. I’m excited for this season.”
As for Oakland, he believes the baton has been passed to just the right person.
“I think we’re actually very, very similar as coaches,” Oakland said. “First and foremost, I think we both enjoy teaching the game. It’s not just going out there and watching a bunch of girls kick the ball around.
“I think we can both take a simple training exercise and turn it into a an hour-long thing with a million variables and a million coaching points. But at the same time, I think we both recognize when there are times when you step back and let the players figure it out.”
Manley will also be figuring things out in his first season. And he’s in position to succeed.
In Photos: Prairie soccer wins Division 4 state championship
Final seconds: Prairie soccer wins state
Prairie receives the state trophy
Prairie celebrates with the state trophy
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
