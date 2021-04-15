Watch Now: Peter Jackel: Park grad Manley replacing an institution on Prairie's pitch

WIND POINT — At first, it didn’t appear that soccer and Joe Manley would be destined to be in the same sentence, let alone the subject of this column.

The man with the unenviable task of taking over for Corey Oakland as coach of The Prairie School girls soccer program wasn’t a natural when he first tried the sport in junior high school in the late 1990s. In fact, it didn’t appear as if he would be around long at all.

“I was always a small kid and the first-ever game I played in was for RASA and the team I was playing for was a year up,” he said. “So I went from never playing soccer to playing a year up already as a small kid. I was playing on the wing and a guy who was maybe twice my size just completely flattened me.

“But before the ball had even changed hands, I was back up on my feet and running down the field with the ball. My mom’s first reaction was to freak out, but before she even blinked, I was back up and had the ball.”

And now the 35-year-old Manley has the ball again. And he’s going to try and run with it.