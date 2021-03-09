Watch Now: Peter Jackel: For St. Catherine's it's mission accomplished

After classes let out Monday afternoon, Nick Bennett left St. Joseph Elementary School in Racine, where he teaches, and picked up his 2-year-old daughter, Amalia, from day care. And then it was home to Milwaukee, to join wife Ashley for some family time.
Finally, a little R&R after his St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team won the WIAA Division 3 championship Friday night in Oshkosh. Bennett built arguably the best team at any level in the state, but there was a great deal of pressure that went with that.
The Angels were 25-0 last March 12 when it was announced that the rest of the season was being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With most of its team returning this season — including the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee — this team was expected to simply flip the switch and get it done.
Trust Bennett when he says it wasn’t that easy.
“It’s hard to explain,” Bennett said. “With how it went last year, there were so many people who treated us like we already won it. But I can tell you point blank in our eyes we never felt like we won it. And that was really a trick to get over at first.
“People kept saying, ‘Oh, you were undefeated. You could have won it.’ And I felt good about where our season was going, but nothing is ever given to you. There was no one in our locker room who was saying, ‘This is ours already.’ It took some time for us to figure out to just concentrate on the task at hand and stop looking down the road.
“I call tell you first hand, and you can ask any of our players, they never once heard me say, ‘We’re going after a gold ball.’ That’s just not my approach. I always tried to get our guys to be task-oriented about what’s in front of them.”
There were plenty of issues to sort out along the way.
As much as the two graduated starters — Elijah Lambert and Elijah Sabala — were missed, Bennett had capable replacements in Marcel Tyler and Calvin Hunter. That wasn’t an issue.
What was an issue was the continued complications from the pandemic. Because of City of Racine restrictions in response to the pandemic, the Angels did not play one game in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium. And until restrictions were relaxed just days before the state tournament, they had to travel to the Village of Elmwood — just outside the city limits — every afternoon to practice at the Lincoln Center.
It was a smallish court that could only be accessed by walking down stairs, but the Angels were forced to make it work.
Things took a turn for the worse when Hunter, an Iowa State recruit who was first-team All-State last season, suffered a severe left ankle injury Jan. 23 during a nonconference game against Westosha Central in Paddock Lake. Hunter had his moments after that injury, but he was clearly not the same electrifying player for the rest of the season.
In the state championship game, Hunter dealt with cramps and finished his high school career with just two points.
“After the initial diagnosis I thought we were done with him,” Bennett said. “The trainer onsite thought it might be a season-ending injury. We already didn’t have a ton of depth. We had lost earlier one of our first wings off the bench, Davion Thomas-Kumpula. He was out for the year. He had shoulder surgery.
“If Tyrese would have been gone for the year, we would have been really, really thin. I do feel bad that people who just casually watch didn’t get to see 100% Tyrese Hunter. I have no doubt that if Tyrese would have been 100% for the state tournament and not cramping and his ankle was 100%, people would have left with their heads turned.
“He’s just such an explosive player, he’s so skilled and he’s such a dynamic player with that ball. But unfortunately, people only got to see a little piece of him.”
Things went from bad to worse.
“After that, we went through our COVID stretch,” Bennett said. “We had two games where we had seven varsity players available. And our whole JV team was quarantined, so for two games, we literally had to suit up two kids from our freshman team, just for numbers.”
It was during this stretch that the Angels lost their only game during the last two years. It was Jan. 30 at Greendale and St. Catherine’s took Martin Luther into overtime before losing 65-59. McGee and Jameer Barker both were off the mark with short shots that would have won it for the Angels at the end of regulation.
Hunter did not play at all that night and he missed five other games with his ankle injury.
One player who helped hold the Angels together all season was senior reserve guard Victavian Thomas. He only averaged 3.7 points per game, but Bennett said he gave the Angels so much more than that.
“If I had to pick our unsung hero, it would be Vic Thomas,” Bennett said. “That’s a kid who is probably the starting point guard for just about every other team in our conference, with all due respect to every other team in our league. He was our first guy off the bench just because he’s playing behind two Division I point guards.
“For a kid who’s probably thinking, ‘Geez, I could probably start for just about anyone else in our conference,’ he just really embraced his role. He was a lockdown defender, he turned into a really good finisher and he was an excellent passer and distributer.
“He had one heck of a senior season.”
The Angels finally scratched what had been a nagging itch when they defeated Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 for the state championship. Hunter was not himself, but McGee picked up for his best buddy by scoring 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half.
Bennett’s family members on hand included his parents, Jack and Sue, his only sibling, Jay, and his wife, Sarah, and nephews Brett and Drew.
Jack Bennett coached UW-Stevens Point to NCAA Division III national championships in 2004 and ‘05 with Nick starting in the backcourt. Prior to this season, Jack often made the 175-mile drive from his Plover home to watch his son coach, but the pandemic prevented him from doing that this season.
Nick said he has been influenced by numerous coaches, which includes first cousin, Tony, who led Virginia to the 2019 NCAA championship, and his Uncle Dick, who restored relevancy to Wisconsin’s basketball program from 1995-2001. But there’s a special place in his heart for his dad.
“Yes, he is my father, but he also was my college coach and he’s the biggest influence on my basketball career,” Bennett said. “He’s a honest opinion. He’s an honest evaluator. He doesn’t sugarcoat. He doesn’t tell me what he thinks will make me feel good. He tells me what he thinks will hopefully help our team improve.”
“Having someone who was the two-time national coach of the year helping me watch film and breaking down things has obviously been invaluable.”
And now it’s time to start over as Bennett will lose Tyrese and Calvin Hunter, McGee, Barker, Thomas, Tyler and Dion Daniels to graduation.
Where do the Angels go from here?
“We obviously lost the core and then some,” Bennett said. “This group of seniors is going to go down as one of the storied classes in St. Catherine’s history and that’s really saying something. They’re leaving a mark on the St. Catherine’s community just because they’re quality young men.
“We’ve got some pieces coming back. Domonic Pitts is ready for a really big junior year. Davion Thomas-Kumpula would have been in the rotation. He’s a really good athlete and a tough kid and he’s primed for a real solid junor year. Evan Moherek is a real quality shooter who got a lot better this year. Alijah Matthews was actually playing for us a little bit down the stretch. He had a couple of really nice quality games.
“So there’s some kids coming up. At the same time, we’re losing a lot. I’m not naive to that. You don’t replace kids like that. You just hope that you have some kids who are eager to and emulate who they are.”
