Watch Now: Peter Jackel: For St. Catherine's it's mission accomplished

After classes let out Monday afternoon, Nick Bennett left St. Joseph Elementary School in Racine, where he teaches, and picked up his 2-year-old daughter, Amalia, from day care. And then it was home to Milwaukee, to join wife Ashley for some family time.

Finally, a little R&R after his St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team won the WIAA Division 3 championship Friday night in Oshkosh. Bennett built arguably the best team at any level in the state, but there was a great deal of pressure that went with that.

The Angels were 25-0 last March 12 when it was announced that the rest of the season was being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With most of its team returning this season — including the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee — this team was expected to simply flip the switch and get it done.

Trust Bennett when he says it wasn’t that easy.

“It’s hard to explain,” Bennett said. “With how it went last year, there were so many people who treated us like we already won it. But I can tell you point blank in our eyes we never felt like we won it. And that was really a trick to get over at first.