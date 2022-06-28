Watch Now: Peter Jackel: Back with his boys

The clandestine visit occurred some time during the 1981-82 basketball season by an unnamed player looking for a little fun with a few of his Prairie School teammates in on the gag. Stepping into the vacant, dark office of coach Al Bill in the old Prairie fieldhouse before practice one day, that player quickly tilted a few framed team pictures and then scrammed.

Bill was organized to the extreme, from his meticulous minute-by-minute practice schedules written in graceful penmanship to the pictures that were hung with great care in his office. Any picture that wasn’t perfectly straight was unacceptable to Bill and, quite frankly, drove him nuts.

Then came the fun. The windows to Bill’s office faced the court in those days and it was only a matter of time before the coach walked in, switched on the lights and sensed something wasn’t quite right. Sure enough, as players in on the gag broke out in grins on the basketball court, Bill’s face crinkled with annoyance before he re-arranged those pictures to his exacting satisfaction.

“I vividly remember that we were just standing there and watching him, just wondering how long it would take,” said Tom Lepp, a senior forward on that team who now works in technology sales in Seattle. “You have to understand how meticulous Al was. He would like have a level on top to make sure they were perfectly horizontal.

“We would just poke one or two a little bit and we were like, ‘OK, how long will it take?’ And it never took long!”

Forty years later, players from that team returned to Racine from all over the country to gather once again. Their reunion took place on the top floor of The Brickhouse in Downtown Racine. Ostensibly, it was to celebrate the only state championship to date in the program’s history. But that was more secondary to old friends well in their middle age and their old coach reconnecting and celebrating a bond that remains strong after all these years.

Bill, Prairie’s coach from 1977-85, returned from Victoria, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis. When he left Racine in 1985 to become assistant director of the now dissolved Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association, his two daughters, Nicole and Amy, had yet to enter grade school. The two have since made him a grandfather four times over.

Rick Gease returned from Kenai, Alaska. Bill Kuiper came from Grand Rapids, Mich. Tom D’Orazio drove from Verona. Terry Chapko, a sophomore starter on that team, made the trip from Coronado, Calif., where he runs his successful law firm. So many others returned to join in on the fun. And the memories.

Bill, who turned 70 in March, was the main man as his former players chatted over drinks that Friday night. These guys remain close 40 years later. And that’s what Bill remembered about a Prairie team progressed from 3-4 just before the Christmas break in 1981 into state champions by that March.

“What I remember about them is exactly what you see tonight,” Bill said with a glimmer of pride in his eyes. “They’re all great guys, they’re all successful and whatever we accomplished back them is being reflected right now.

“We stopped tonight to have a couple of cocktails and I just know by the way they treated the waitress — her name is Christina — the kind of people they are. It was, ‘I don’t mean to bother you ...,’ and ‘The next time you come over ...’

“I like that. That’s what I remember about them because they were that way back then.”

And let’s get something straight. While those players might have had a little fun with their coach as far as his obsessive organization, their feelings for him are mutual. They wouldn’t be returning from all over the country for a reunion with a coach they didn’t love or respect.

What’s more, Bill’s constant pursuit for perfection not only helped turn the Hawks into champions 40 years ago, it played a role in their successful lives after Prairie.

“It’s been 40 years ago and I think all of us still seek Coach Bill’s approval,” Lepp said. “We’re all adults now with kids and we’re still seeking the approval of this coach from 40 years ago. We realized this guy controlled playing time and, 10, 20, 30, 40 years later, we’re still trying to seek his approval that we did OK in his eyes.”

Bill wasn’t approving of very much in December 1981, after the Hawks had lost four of their first seven games. In fact, this perfectionist was so displeased by what he was seeing from his players that he issued a dire warning.

He had seen enough. Maybe it was time to scrap that season and start planning for the future with young players, he suggested to his team.

“He was just like, ‘Guys, I’m ready the bench the seniors. You’ve had your shot. You’re 3-4. You’re not going to get it done this year. Let’s develop the juniors and sophomores,’” Lepp said.

Those players accepted Bill’s challenge. Defenses were switched up. And the Hawks were all but unbeatable the rest of the season.

Fueling that resurgence was a key lineup change. The 6-foot-6 Kuiper willingly accepted a role of coming off the bench after Bill decided he wanted a smaller lineup. And when Chapko replaced him as a starter, it was a double-plus for the Hawks.

“I think the real key to that season being successful was Bill Kuiper,” said D’Orazio, Prairie’s senior point guard who is now Chief Executive Officer for SpayVac for Wildlife. “Bill was a tremendous athlete, but Al felt we needed to get smaller after playing the two big guys (the 6-7 Pete Pavalko was another starter). It seemed like our offense was stagnating.

“He talked to Bill and Bill was like, ‘Hey, I’ll do whatever’s good for the team.’ It was pretty nice to have a guy like Bill coming off the bench!”

By March 6, Prairie had rolled into the WISAA Class B Tournament at the old Milwaukee Arena with a 17-6 record. Advancing to the championship game that afternoon required defeating a rugged Beloit Catholic in a semifinal game that night.

In what was truly the state championship game, in retrospect, Prairie edged Beloit Catholic 38-37 behind Lepp’s 17 points.

“They set the best picks in high school basketball,” Lepp said of Beloit Catholic.

The championship game was almost anticlimactic, with the Hawks cruising to a 56-49 victory over Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian. Still, Bill left nothing to chance.

“At one point, I got fouled and I went down with some calf cramps,” Lepp said, “and Al was like, ‘I’m not putting someone else in! Go shoot! Find that reserve!’ Because my calf was throbbing.”

No memories from that season would be complete without a couple of key people. One was Tom Moll, the Hawks’ beloved team manager who died of cystic fibrosis in May 1984.

“He was as much a part of the team as anyone,” Bill said. “If you saw the state championship picture, Tom’s standing in the middle and holding the trophy.”

And then there was Jameel Ghuari, the former standout guard at Park and UW-Parkside who was Prairie’s sophomore coach back then.

“He was really good at getting you to develop,” D’Orazio said. “We still talk about him all the time.”

But the main man was Bill, a former point guard in college who put a great deal of pressure on D’Orazio to run the Hawks in his image. D’Orazio recalls routinely waiting for Bill to take a call in his office before walking past so Bill wouldn’t stop him to talk more basketball.

“It rarely worked,” D’Orazio said with a laugh. “He usually got me. He’d be on the phone, he’d see me, he’d make this hand motion and I would be like, ‘Oh, no!’ “

D’Orazio can only appreciate his coach’s quest for perfection all these years later.

“Al was a bit of a perfectionist,” he said. “That can drive some people crazy, but that can also make you a much better player.”

Not to mention a state champion.

Meanwhile, these guys plan to continue getting together periodically to celebrate what was and what still is.

“I’m sure we will get together again,” Chapko said. “I’m going to see Tom Lepp in August. He’s going come up from Seattle because one of his college teammates lives in San Diego. Tom D’Orazio will probably be out here with his son.

“We intermittently get to see each other. But the reunions are always good because we get everyone together.”

Peter Jackel directs the sports department for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

