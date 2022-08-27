Watch Now: Park improves to 2-0 with victory over Cudahy

RACINE — Daeyzjaun Williams could only wish his mother was up in the Pritchard Park stands Friday night.

His grandmother, Loretha Patton, was a heck of a replacement, though.

Scanning the crowd until he saw her approving eyes throughout the game, the junior running back for the Park High School football team rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 35-0 nonconference victory over Cudahy.

"What really got me tonight was my grandma was here," said Williams, who lost his mother, Loretta Miller, on July 15, 2021 at the age of 38. "I just had a lot to prove in front of my grandma. She's never seen me play this well.

"I lost my mom when I was 16, so I had to show up for her. Everything I do is for her."

While it remains to be seen how the Panthers fare during their Southeast Conference schedule, which starts Friday night against Kenosha Indian Trail at Pritchard Park, the arrow seems to be pointing up with this program.

Consider the following:

• Park won its first two games in a season for the first time since 2008, which also happens to be the last time it had a winning record (10-2). And the Panthers outscored West Allis Central and Cudahy 65-2.

• Going back to the 2021 season, Park has won four of its last five games.

Second-year Park coach Morris Matsen certainly liked what he saw during this cool late summer night, when Park rolled to a 21-0 halftime lead.

"We worked super hard during the offseason to get a nonconference schedule with competitive equity," he said. "A lot of times, kids just need to get some wins under their belt so they can believe, right?

"There was a great belief all summer in the weight room and there's been a great belief at practice. We lifted all summer and we practiced hard. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, we were padded up and we put each other to the test in practice and that came to fruition today."

To say the least, Park conjured memories of when it was a perennial state powerhouse during the 1980s, '90s and 2000s. The Panthers gained 211 yards, all on the ground, while holding Cudahy (0-2) to 32 yards.

The Packers rushed for just 32 yards on 20 carries. And they completed just 3 of 8 passes for no yards and two interceptions. Cy Charles had both interceptions, the second of which he returned for a touchdown with 5:28 left in the third quarter.

The made the score 35-0 and the clock ran continuously for the rest of the game.

Junior quarterback Carter Eschmann, who missed the second half of last season with an injury, was a strong complement to Williams. While he didn't have any passing yards, he rushed for 94 yards and Park's other two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Eschmann is another believer in the new and improved Panthers.

"We have a lot of incoming freshmen and sophomores committed with the juniors and seniors," Eschmann said. "The juniors and seniors are leading by example. No matter what, we're going to fight."

That was exemplified by the hard running of Williams, who followed the blocks of tackles Zamarion Carr and Logan Sheppard, guards Le'Angelo Taborn-Bryant and Marcello Sanchez and tight end Natavion Santoya-White for his big night.

"We knew he was going to get a lot of touches tonight and he followed his blockers," Eschmann said of Williams. "He's just a leader and he deserves every carry and touchdown he gets this year. He's a great player."

Matsen was impressed with Williams for another reason. The coach wanted to try freshman Timothy Ellis at defensive end, where Williams doubled at in the season opener and he was impressed by how Williams handled that.

"Daeyzjaun started at defensive end last week, but he understood we have a kid who is a freshman who could come in and keep him fresh on offense," Matsen said. "With some guys, it's all about them, but he didn't gripe and he didn't complain.

"Daeyzjaun is the ultimate teammate."

And Park is a team that intends to keep winning.

"What we didn't have last year was have a brotherhood," Williams said. "This offseason, we went out to eat together and we lived in the weight room.

"We've got a strong environment this year and everybody's bringing their 'A' game."