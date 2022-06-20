Watch Now: Michalowski remains a Racine treasure

Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
Frank Michalowski's career achievements
• Compiled dual meet record of 150-21-2 as boys head coach
• Coached numerous swimmers to meet, school, pool, conference, and city records, and Racine Journal Times All-County First & Second Team Honors and Athletes of the Year
• Won seven conference championships as boys coach and one as girls coach
• Four-time boys and two-time girls SEC Conference Relays Team Champions
• 7-time boys sectional champions, 9-time runner-up
• 3-time girls sectional champions, 11-time runner-up
• WIAA State Meet medalists: 21 Girls Individual / 20 Boys Individual / 6 Boys Relay
• 3 boys state swimming champions and 1 girls state diving champion
• 1 girls high school swimmer achieving USA Swimming national qualifier (100 Butterfly)
• 27 All-State & 23 All-State honorable mention swimmers and divers
• 12 All-Americans & 14 All-American Honorable Mention Swimmers & Divers
• 113 Academic All-Americans / 145 Academic All-State swimmers and divers
• 10-time National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Gold Scholar Girls Team Award, placing as high as 5th and 8th nationally, and twice as 1st among Wisconsin teams
• 10-time Girls & 7-time Boys Racine County Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year
• 7-time state ballot nominee for WIAA boys and girls state Coach of the Year
