Watch Now: Lutheran's Smith repeats as All-County football Coach of the Year

This is quite a wave Scott Smith has been riding.
In 2018, he led his Racine Lutheran High School football team to its first appearance in a WIAA state championship game at Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium.
In 2019, Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner became the state’s all-time leading rusher. And Smith was named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year for the fifth time.
And then there was 2020, when Smith held together a program under trying conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. For his efforts in leading the Crusaders to an 8-1 record, the 60-year-old Smith has been named the county’s coach of the year again.
But then, Smith was born to coach.
“You know, when you show up at youth league games at Haban Park, he’s coaching two or three teams,” said Park coach Morris Matsen, whose son, Adan, was coached by Smith in the RYS. “He’s also running a business and, year in and year out, he’s putting a good quality product out on the field.
“His kids play hard for him, obviously. They have talent over there, but he pays a lot of attention to detail to get those kids ready week in and week out. I was defensive coordinator (at Park) when we played them a couple of years ago and you get prepared for them, but sometimes you don’t have an answer for them. He puts the best players in the best positions possible.”
Smith was at his best last season for a number of reasons.
First, he had to re-tool his offense after the graduation of Tenner, a first-team Associated Press All-State running back in 2019. With the emergence of quarterback Camdin Jansen and the all-around excellence of wide receiver Nolan Kraus, among others, the Crusaders kept on winning.
“Our quarterback had another year of experience and Nolan is just a versatile player,” said Smith, who is 153-79 in 23 seasons as Lutheran’s coach. “And Isaiah (Folsom) stepped up in the backfield and ran well.
“Really, it was a total team effort with guys buying into the system and saying, ‘What can we do to help?’ “
Smith’s efforts to continue the Crusaders’ success was made all the more difficult because of the pandemic.
With the City of Racine restrictions that were in place, Lutheran and St. Catherine’s were not allowed to play or practice within the city limits last season. That meant Lutheran’s entire schedule was played on the road and their practices were held at Haban Park in Sturtevant — eight miles west of Lutheran.
Still, Lutheran made it through the season without major complications. They were able to able play all nine of their games and they won eight of them.
“The kids wore their facemasks and they were careful with what they were doing,” said Smith, who turns 61 on Sept. 9. “We warned them a lot and they responded by being as careful as you can.
“We were still going to school and they were still getting tested and it worked out great. It just shows how everybody held together and that’s really what it takes when you have a season like that.”
Smith also credits his coaching staff of offensive coordinator Jeff Kraus. offensive line coach Cody Smith (his nephew), defensive line coach Casey Smith (his son), running backs coach Curt Dawkins, defensive backs coach Robin Jacobson and quarterbacks coach Nick Gasou for helping guide the Crusaders through last season.
“It was definitely a headache,” he said. “But do you know what? We made it work because that was the only choice we had if we wanted to play.”