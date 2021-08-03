Watch Now: Lutheran's Smith repeats as All-County football Coach of the Year

This is quite a wave Scott Smith has been riding.

In 2018, he led his Racine Lutheran High School football team to its first appearance in a WIAA state championship game at Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium.

In 2019, Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner became the state’s all-time leading rusher. And Smith was named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year for the fifth time.

And then there was 2020, when Smith held together a program under trying conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. For his efforts in leading the Crusaders to an 8-1 record, the 60-year-old Smith has been named the county’s coach of the year again.

But then, Smith was born to coach.

“You know, when you show up at youth league games at Haban Park, he’s coaching two or three teams,” said Park coach Morris Matsen, whose son, Adan, was coached by Smith in the RYS. “He’s also running a business and, year in and year out, he’s putting a good quality product out on the field.