Watch Now: Lutheran boys basketball coach Christensen reflects on his 33-year run

RACINE — The play being practiced was called “Illinois” and it wasn’t going well during that afternoon in 2000.
Jeff Christensen, the longtime coach of the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team, was discussing how it should be run with his son, Kevin, then a standout junior guard for the Crusaders. Meanwhile, Michael Wilks, an eighth grader who had tagged along with his cousin, Eric, an assistant coach for Lutheran, was taking it all in.
“There was some discrepancy on the mechanics of the play,” Michael Wilks recalled. “The conversation got heated quickly as Coach and Kevin were in a full-blown screaming match. The argument ended with Coach kicking Kevin out of practice, sending him home and telling him to figure out dinner on his own.
“Needless to say, we were never more quiet or worked harder after that went down.”
For 33 years, that was the Christensen Method. Practices and games under Christensen’s watch were about as laid back as horns blaring during rush hour in Chicago. Tempers routinely flared, sometimes between Christensen and his assistants. “Shut up!” one coach might scream to another. “That’s enough!” Christensen would often shout when things were boiling over. Feelings were frazzled and pouting was prevalent by players convinced Christensen had no use for them.
But most players came to understand the madness associated with the Christensen Method. The volatile coach was only interested in his players performing at the best of their abilities and he was going to do whatever it took to coax maximum efficiency out of them.
And when practice was over, everything was forgotten. Coaches who had been shouting at each other walked out of Lutheran’s gymnasium as friends. Eric Wilks has been Christensen’s loyal assistant for the last 26 years. Kevin Christensen has served in the same role for his father for the last 16 years.
As for the players, they walked out of that gymnasium better than they were just a few hours earlier.
Christensen’s record speaks for itself. A 525-266 career record. Four state championships, with a fifth that barely slipped from the Crusaders’ grasp. Eleven conference championships. Induction into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018. And 247 kids in his coaching career who learned the value of all-out effort and took it into the rest of their lives.
One of the longest-tenured coaches in Racine County history ended his journey in February, when Christensen announced he was retiring as coach. A replacement is being sought by Lutheran athletic director Jason Block, but one just doesn’t replace Jeff Christensen.
“There’s going to be real big shoes to fill at Racine Lutheran,” said Nick Bennett, who recently coached St. Catherine’s to the WIAA Division 3 championship.
The talent Christensen coached fluctuated a great deal over the years. But the product he put onto the court never did. If the Crusaders struggled in some of the lean years, they always gave it everything they had.
“I think the best credit you can give to him is his teams were always playing their best basketball at the end of the year,” Bennett said. “He always got his guys better as the season went along and that’s not easy to do.
“Sometimes after they started off slow, you could see them coming. By the time you saw them in February and March, they were always improved. That’s the true testament to a coach. He was always been hard-working guy and he always coached his guys the right way.
Yes, the Christensen Method was a real winner.
“I’ve always been loud and I’ve always gotten on players because I expected a lot out of them,” Christensen said. “If you expect a little, you’re going to get a little. I expected a lot and I expected them to produce.”
A wild start
Christensen gave few hints of becoming the disciplined perfectionist he would be as a coach when he was growing up. He was an average student who liked to have fun as a student at Lutheran from 1968-72.
His favorite player as a kid? Pete Maravich, who never saw a shot he didn’t like and who rarely concerned himself with playing defense. The time would come when no player with that mentality would see the court under Christensen.
“A lot of people have laughed that I got to the position I’m in,” Christensen said. “When I was in high school, I was a complete bust-off. I couldn’t care less about studying. I just wanted to have fun and have a girlfriend, party and whatever. I got C’s and D’s. I won’t show my kids or my grandkids my report cards.”
“Who would have thought 50 years later, I’d be sitting here as a basketball coach in the Hall of Fame who coached for 33 years? Nobody would ever believe it. It’s kind of like a Cinderella story.”
Maybe some of Christensen’s competitive edge came from his grandmother, Relindas Smith. She used to take Jeff to see the Milwaukee Braves — he once caught a home run hit by Henry Aaron — and the Green Bay Packers and the two had a close relationship.
“She was a very loud person,” Christensen said. “That probably surprises people that I’m loud just like her. She would always speak her mind and want the best for you. I really think that’s where the whole thing started.”
Some of the earliest indications of the coach Christensen would become date back almost 50 years. It was noted in a game story about Lutheran’s 84-55 victory over Burlington St. Mary’s in the Jan. 22, 1972 Journal Times that, “Forward Jeff Christensen, one of the keys to the Lutheran press, probably accounted for at least a dozen of St. Mary’s 32 errors.” Also, it was written, “Besides being a demon on defense, Christensen was a wizard on offense, frequently driving for layups as he led the scoring with 23 points.”
Gradually, Christensen matured, especially after marrying his wife, Bonnie, in 1976. Two children, Julie and Kevin, followed.
“She’s really the rock,” Christensen said. “A lot of people call her, ‘St. Bonnie,’ just because they know what she’s put up with me from me all these years. She’s had to listen to a lot of complaints after a bad loss or something like that and for her to support me all these years has been a tremendous asset.”
After one game Christensen attended in January 1981, Lutheran coach Willie Eickhorst approached his former forward. Eickhorst needed an assistant. Would Christensen be interested? Yes, he would.
Seven-and-a-half years later, Christensen became the fifth head coach in the program’s history. He went 9-15 his first season in 1988-89. He went 176-41 with all four of his state championships in the next nine seasons.
A running start
The talent during that stretch was among the finest in the program’s history. Javan Goodman, Alex Scales, Ricky Collum and Kevin Christensen earned All-State honors and there were several other impact players the likes of Bob Hagen, Eugene Sims and Eric Kellner and Tim Porter.
“The first 10 or 12 years I was a coach, we had really, really good players,” Christensen said. “They might have carried me more than I carried them. With a good plan and good players, we kept that model.”
The paradox is that someone who grew up idolizing the high-scoring Maravich didn’t favor players who fit that profile as Lutheran’s coach. Kids who wanted to get on the floor were expected to be relentless on defense.
“I would go out of my way to try to convince kids, ‘If you can really play hard on defense, you will play on my team,’ “ Christensen said. “Over the years, I have had a ton of good defensive players who really weren’t very good offensive players. But those kids got to play.
“If you’re willing to try and cover somebody, you’re going to get to play, which then gives you a chance to score some points. I always thought other kids would realize, ‘This kid doesn’t do anything on offense, but coach plays him all the time. Maybe I’ll try harder on defense.’ “
The formula paid off with state championships. In just Christensen’s third season as coach, the 1990-91 Crusaders became just the third boys team in county history to go undefeated. State championships followed in 1995, ‘96 and ‘98 with runner-up finishes in 1992 and ‘93.
The highs and lows
When asked for his greatest thrill in coaching. Christensen doesn’t hesitate. That was in 1998, when he won a state championship with his son starting as a freshman. The Crusaders had two miracle finishes in the regionals before coasting to a 61-46 victory over Menasha St. Mary’s Central 61-46 for the Division 2 championship.
His most gut-wrenching loss? That came on March 17, 2012, when Sheboygan Area Lutheran’s Sam Dekker buried a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds to defeat Racine Lutheran 67-66 in the WIAA Division 5 championship game. Christensen was so devastated by that loss that he seriously considered stepping down after that season.
There are two more that come to mind.
“When my son was a senior (in 2001), we played Burlington Catholic Central out in Waterford,” he said. “Both teams were evenly matched and we ended up losing (66-51 in a sectional semifinal). They went on to win the state tournament rather handily. Knowing that was Kevin’s last game, that was, for sure, the second-toughest ever.
“And I know the third-toughest loss. In 1993, we played in the state finals against Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs as we had a big lead (16-6) after the first quarter and we just didn’t play as a team as much as I would have liked the next three quarters. They ended up beating us (51-48) in overtime. That still sticks in my craw a little bit.”
Through the highs and the lows, what never wavered was Christensen’s constant pursuit of excellence. That was demonstrated even with this season’s 13-9 team. Six of the Crusaders’ losses came to St. Catherine’s, Prairie and Lake Country Lutheran — three teams that played for state championships the night of March 5.
The end officially came on the night of Feb. 20 in a regional championship against St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran in Somers. Throughout the first half, the underdog Crusaders hung in there, firing crisp passes, patiently working for good shots and giving a maximum effort on defense.
The Crusaders were within 23-20 at halftime, but they gradually fell further behind in the second half. Still, Christensen has his players fighting until the very end of that game — and his career.
One of Christensen’s biggest fans is retired St. Catherine’s coach Bob Letsch, the second-winningest coach in state history. The final game of Letsch’s career was a 51-49 loss to Lutheran in a regional semifinal March 4, 2016 and it was a scrap — just as most games against Christensen’s teams were.
“His teams were very organized,” Letsch said. “They were patient on offense and, defensively, we really hard to work. I don’t care what kind of team he had. His teams played good defense, helping defense, and they would take the charges.
“When you win over 500 games ... I thought he was one of the best coaches that I coached against.”
And now it’s time for Christensen, who turns 67 March 24, to hit the golf links even more than before. He’s a fanatic who played in temperatures as low as the single digits.
Some mid-winter jaunts with Bonnie to somewhere warm will be possible for the first time in 40 years. He’ll show up at basketball games involving his six grandchildren and he will serve as Kevin’s assistant on an Optimist team.
And when he takes the time to reflect, he’ll have so many memories to cherish. This is a man who did it his way and there’s no arguing with the results.
“It was fun being around the kids and teaching them,” he said. “I tried to teach life lessons about how hard work and determination can take you a lot further in life than basketball is ever going to take you.”
And now it’s time to sit back, relax and take in a job he did so well for such a long time.
“Hopefully, he is willing to accept the recognition for a great coaching career,” said Bob Hagen, a member of Christensen’s first three teams. “I believe for him, it was not about any recognition or what he would gain by being in coaching, but about being able to pass along to his players the joy and passion for a game he loved and helping his players become better people.”