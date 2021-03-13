Watch Now: Lutheran boys basketball coach Christensen reflects on his 33-year run

The talent Christensen coached fluctuated a great deal over the years. But the product he put onto the court never did. If the Crusaders struggled in some of the lean years, they always gave it everything they had.

“I think the best credit you can give to him is his teams were always playing their best basketball at the end of the year,” Bennett said. “He always got his guys better as the season went along and that’s not easy to do.

“Sometimes after they started off slow, you could see them coming. By the time you saw them in February and March, they were always improved. That’s the true testament to a coach. He was always been hard-working guy and he always coached his guys the right way.

Yes, the Christensen Method was a real winner.

“I’ve always been loud and I’ve always gotten on players because I expected a lot out of them,” Christensen said. “If you expect a little, you’re going to get a little. I expected a lot and I expected them to produce.”

A wild start

Christensen gave few hints of becoming the disciplined perfectionist he would be as a coach when he was growing up. He was an average student who liked to have fun as a student at Lutheran from 1968-72.