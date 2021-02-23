WATCH NOW: How Prairie's Jayce Jaramillo used his Rubik's Cube obsession to become a 3-point sharpshooter

WIND POINT — OK, so a confounding puzzle known as a Rubik’s Cube was more fashionable in the 1980s than it is today and it is arguably the source of far more frustration than elation. That didn’t matter to Jayce Jaramillo one spring day in 2017 when he challenged himself to figure Rubik’s puzzle out for himself.

“Spring break in seventh grade it was,” he recalled. “I took two weeks out of my time just to figure out how to do it. I looked up some things, I had to memorize some algorithms and from there, I could solve one. And I can still do it now.”

Four years have passed and the 6-foot-1 junior Prairie guard is emerging as one of the hottest shooters on one of the best Division 4 boys basketball teams in the state. Seeing his playing time increase after injuries to Joe Fallico and Kaleb Shannon, Jaramillo has locked in as a 3-point specialist for the Hawks.

Starting when he went 6 for 6 from beyond the arc in an 82-52 victory over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More Feb. 11, Jaramillo has gone 13 for 20 from 3-point range.

There’s a correlation to be made between his shooting eye and that Rubik’s Cube.