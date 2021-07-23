Watch Now: High schools: Tlachac named St. Catherine's athletic director

Nick Bennett, who was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin after leading the Angels to the WIAA Division 3 championship in March, announced July 7 that he was stepping down because of family considerations.

The person who is hired to take over will be just the fifth coach to lead this program in the last 70 years.

“Our goal is to hire the most qualified candidate that is going to work with the students the best that they possibly can and continue to bring that storied history to St. Catherine’s,” Tlachac said.

Arendt believes Tlachac will be a real difference-maker in his new role.

“He came to us with a ton of experience,” Arendt said. “Even though Tenor’s sports program is small, he literally started the program for them and he’s an incredibly organized person.

“You can tell that because having done dual duties for awhile, you have to be incredibly organized and you have to be incredibly skilled in what you’re doing to stay on top of everything that means to be done.

“He was working with diversity in inner-city Milwaukee, which was obviously an attractive piece to it. But when you’re a principal and athletic director nine or 10 years, that obviously jumps off the page to you right away.”