Watch Now: High schools: Tlachac named St. Catherine's athletic director

RACINE — Sitting in the office he just settled into, Tyson Tlachac is well aware of the history that goes with St. Catherine’s High School.
Even though the new St. Catherine’s athletic director was born in 1984, he knows about the John McGuire-Bob Letsch connection in basketball. He knows about the athletes who have walked through the corridors and the championship banners that have been raised.
And now he’s prepared to put his own fingerprints on the direction of the program. The 36-year-old Tlachac, a Green Bay native who had previously served as principal and athletic director as Tenor High School in Milwaukee, officially started his new duties this week.
He replaces Mike Arendt, who has been named St. Catherine’s principal.
Was it St. Catherine’s rich athletic heritage that attracted him to his new position?
“You just hit the nail on the head,” he said. “I think it’s the history, the fantastic sports teams that they’ve had. I really looking forward to not only the athletics portion of it, but the activities portion of it, as well, because there’s so many activities in high school for kids to do outside of sports.”
A large undertaking awaits Tlachac immediately. Working with Arendt, the two will start the process of hiring a boys basketball coach for the school’s storied basketball program, which has won 15 state championships since 1958.
Nick Bennett, who was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin after leading the Angels to the WIAA Division 3 championship in March, announced July 7 that he was stepping down because of family considerations.
The person who is hired to take over will be just the fifth coach to lead this program in the last 70 years.
“Our goal is to hire the most qualified candidate that is going to work with the students the best that they possibly can and continue to bring that storied history to St. Catherine’s,” Tlachac said.
Arendt believes Tlachac will be a real difference-maker in his new role.
“He came to us with a ton of experience,” Arendt said. “Even though Tenor’s sports program is small, he literally started the program for them and he’s an incredibly organized person.
“You can tell that because having done dual duties for awhile, you have to be incredibly organized and you have to be incredibly skilled in what you’re doing to stay on top of everything that means to be done.
“He was working with diversity in inner-city Milwaukee, which was obviously an attractive piece to it. But when you’re a principal and athletic director nine or 10 years, that obviously jumps off the page to you right away.”
There’s something else about Tlachac’s life the illustrates how driven he is.
Around Labor Day in 2019, he weighed between 480 and 485 pounds. He underwent surgery Feb. 25, 2020 in Milwaukee to reduce the size of his stomach and had since reduced his weight to about 265 pounds.
Before the surgery, he was wearing size 58 pants. He now wears size 38.
“Most people gain the ‘Freshman 15’ out of high school,” said Tlachac, who graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School in 2003. “I decided ‘Freshman 50’ is what I needed to gain from from there on, it just started to go up and up and up.
“I lost ambition, I lost the the want to exercise. I graduated from high school at about 250 pounds and, when it was all said and done, I was up to around 475 pounds.”
“With a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old at home, I told myself, ‘Enough is enough. I’ve got to do something about it.’ “
Another factor that convinced Tlachac to address his weight was trying to purchase insurance.
“It just got to the point where I was tired of buying bigger and bigger clothes and hurting all the time,” he said. “At that point, the insurance company said, ‘No, we’re not going to cover you.’ “
Tlachac’s ultimate goal is to reduce his weight to 235 pounds.
“Then I can say I’m half the man I used to be,” he said.