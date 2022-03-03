Watch Now: High school girls basketball: Union Grove advances to sectional championship

RACINE — As Ashley Yow's desperation 3-point shot arced toward the basket with time expiring, there was a moment of panic.

If her shot found its target, the Waukesha West High School girls basketball team would have defeated Union Grove 56-55 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday night.

Could this be déjà vu for a program that has endured its share of postseason misery over the years?

"I was really scared," said senior guard Emmy Pettit, whose 16 points matched Waukesha West's Neveah Thompson for most in the game.

"She's a very good player," junior guard Sophia Rampulla said. "I was very nervous when I saw that shot go up."

And Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski?

"If No. 13 (Yow) would have hit that shot, the kids would have rode the bus home and I would have followed with a nice long walk all the way back to Union Grove," he said with a laugh.

Instead, Yow's shot was short and to the left, allowing the Broncos to escape with a 55-53 victory in Park's fieldhouse. It was the 18th straight victory for Union Grove (24-2), which began its streak with an 82-41 victory over Wilmot Dec. 22 and finished the regular season ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll.

But now the going gets real tough for a team that overcomes its lack of depth (10 varsity players) by playing with so much chemistry. For the Broncos to advance to the first state tournament in the history of their program, they will have to defeat No. 1 Reedsburg Area in the 1:30 p.m. sectional championship Saturday at Oregon.

Reedsburg (27-0), which lost to Green Bay Notre Dame in the Division 2 championship game last season, was just one of four teams in all divisions to finish the regular season undefeated. The Beavers advanced to the sectional championship with a 73-45 victory over DeForest Thursday night.

"We're not changing who we are," Domagalski said. "We're going to do what we do and we're going to represent our conference, our community and our school."

That's what the Broncos did once again Thursday night. And this one was tricky because a team with a dearth of depth started picking up fouls in the first half.

Two starters — Sydney Ludvigsen and Payton Calouette — had three fouls by halftime. Rampulla had two.

Waukesha West (19-8), which entered the game with an eight-game winning streak, responded accordingly in the second half. The Wolverines pounded the ball inside in an effort to worsen the Broncos foul troubles.

"We don't have enough bodies to play that type of basketball and not get in foul trouble," Domagalski said. "We were battling. We were fighting. I thought we did an outstanding job in the post, but we knew they were going to do something where they were going to try to pound it down low. Or, after they kicked it down, they were going to kick if back for the three."

But this goes a long way in explaining why Union Grove is as good as it is: Rampulla said she wasn't particularly worried with the Broncos' foul situation at halftime, even with just 10 players (six fewer than Waukesha West).

"I wasn't concerned about the foul situation because I knew our players were going to be smart when they were in foul trouble," she said. "Even if they needed to be subbed so they could calm down and cool themselves, we have subs to help them and play defense."

Sure enough, Ludvigsen and Calouette each had only one more foul in the second half.

That didn't mean Union Grove was out of the woods, though.

With six minutes to play, the Broncos had a seemingly safe 46-34 lead. A big part of that came when Rampulla made a difficult 3-pointer from the corner with 9:18 left to give Union Grove a 40-28 lead.

"She's a Division I player for a reason," West coach Mark Busalacchi said of Rampulla, who finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. "She's really good. She handles the ball really well, she is under control and she makes big shots. She hit that big corner three, which I thought was huge in the second half."

Still, West kept charging back after a slow start.

"We lost the game in the first 10 minutes of the game," Busalacchi said. "We were really flat, we didn't play 'D,' we were 1 for 8 from three, we were missing free throws — I think we were 4 for 15 in the first half from the line — and I thought we just played really poorly in the first half."

If not for Pettit, the Broncos easily could have been finished for the season Thursday night.

After a 3-pointer by freshman Jordan Fenske with 2:32 to play pulled West to within 47-43, Pettit responded with a free throw. With 1:11 left, she made two free throws to give Union Grove a 52-47 lead. Twenty seconds later, she made two more foul shots as the Broncos took a 54-47 advantage.

"I was nervous, but I told myself to flick my wrists, keep my arms straight and all would be good," Pettit said. "I took a deep breath and it went good."

Two years ago, Pettit missed a free throw that was crucial in a 51-45 overtime loss to Waukesha West in a regional championship at Union Grove.

"She got fouled at the end and made one out of two and then we went to overtime and we ended up losing," Domagalski said. "To see the growth of her, the leadership of her and for her to make those without panicking where maybe she would have as a sophomore or junior, that tells me she's growing as a person and a player. And I'm proud of her."

Following Pettit's last free throws, West responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to pull to within 54-53.

With five seconds left, Ludvigsen went 1 for 3 from the free-throw line, giving West an opportunity to win it with a 3-pointer. But following Yow's miss, the Broncos broke out in celebration at midcourt.

One more obstacle remains for Union Grove to make the elusive trip to the state tournament. It's a formidable one in Reedsburg, but the Broncos plan to be ready.

"We're going to keep playing and keep playing hard," Rampulla said. "Anything can happen in a game. WisSports apparently expected us to lose this game. But we just came here and played our game and showed them who was the better team."

Calouette added 12 points and Carolyn May nine for Union Grove.

