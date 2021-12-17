Watch Now: High school girls basketball: Prairie improves to 8-0

WIND POINT — Meet the new kids on the block.

They start two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior.

Their leader is better known for making birdies rather than buckets.

But these kids have led The Prairie School girls basketball team to an 8-0 start, which is two more victories than this program had the previous two seasons combined.

The Hawks continued their promising season Friday night with a 63-47 Metro Classic Conference victory over Kenosha St. Joseph in the Johnson Athletic Center. Freshman sensation Jasonya "JJ" Barnes, a 5-foot-8 guard, led the Hawks with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists despite being in foul trouble.

But there was no sweep for Prairie on this night. The boys, who were runners-up in the WIAA Division 4 Tournament last March, lost 65-49 to St. Joseph immediately after the girls game.

The Prairie girls are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season, when All-State guard Gabbi Ortiz led the Hawks to a 24-0 record before a 35-34 sectional semifinal loss to Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Is this team for real? That question will start to be answered Thursday night when Prairie hosts perennial Southern Lakes Conference power Union Grove.

But this much can be said: There's a lot to like about these Hawks.

First-year coach Abby Jaramillo, a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, has her players performing with a certain swagger. St. Joseph (4-3, 1-2 MCC), ranked 10th in Division 4 in the WBCA/wissports.net state poll, made a few strong runs — most notably when the Lancers pulled to within 38-35 with 10:53 left in the second half — but the young Hawks kept their composure.

What is the difference with Prairie this season? Junior Sophia Lawler, who knows something about success after leading the Prairie girls golf team to top-three finishes in the WIAA Division 2 Girls Golf Tournament the last two seasons, didn't hesitate when asked that question.

"Having some really skilled ballhandlers helped us this year," said Lawler, who scored 17 points. "It feels just great to be winning this much and moving on the court so well.

"All the years I played varsity basketball so far, it's been really hard to go out when we were expecting to lose. Now we can go out with confidence. It's just super-exciting."

Bringing much of that excitement has been Barnes, who has already received Division I offers from Wisconsin, Marquette, Illinois, Xavier and North Dakota.

The left-handed Barnes, who has a 4.0 grade-point average at academically-demanding Prairie, averages 23.9 points per game. But she repeatedly tried to set up her teammates Friday night, as evidenced by by her seven assists.

"JJ will pass the ball is somebody's open," Jaramillo said. "For a freshman to be able to recognize when a double-team is coming at here or when an outside defender is coming at her and to be able to have her eyes up and make the pass — and to be willing to make the pass — that's usually a senior-year maturity thing.

"Her teammates love playing with her because she'll give them the ball if they're open."

For Barnes, this could be the start of a memorable career at Prairie.

"It's good to be undefeated right now," she said. "We work together, we play hard, we run a lot of fast breaks and we're able to make good passes and get good open shots."

Ava Collier-White added 10 points for the Hawks, all in the second half.

Boys

ST. JOSEPH 65, PRAIRIE 49: After setting a program record for most victories in a season last year with a 24-4 record, these Hawks have some work to do.

It started with shooting Friday night against a St. Joseph team that is ranked fifth in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Prairie (3-3, 2-2 MCC) went 16 for 51 from 2-point range, 1 for 7 from 3-point range and 14 for 29 from the free-throw line. The Hawks also missed 15 layups, 11 of which came in the first half.

"We weren't taking crazy, contested shots," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "We were missing layups or uncontested shots.

"We all know we’re not going to win many games if we shoot it like that."

Prairie's issues extended on the defensive line. Led by point guard Caden Lecce, St. Joseph (4-2, 3-1 MCC) was often able to penetrate on Prairie for easy baskets.

"He's a four-year starter and he's certainly one of the best ballhandlers and decision-makers in the conference," Atanasoff said. "They just had a ton of ball screens for him and, eventually, we broke down a little bit, our help-side broke down and we certainly let them into the paint far too often."

Andrew Alia and Matt Schulte each scored 20 points to lead St. Joseph.

Ashe Oglesby struggled on the free-throw line (5 for 10) but led Prairie with 19 points and nine rebounds. Asanjai Hunter, Prairie's only other returning starter from last season, added 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

"We're just learning to play with each other," Hunter said. "Right now, we've got to get better at defense, communicate better and do everything better as a team and work together. And then everything will flow once we get this going."

