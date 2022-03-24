Watch Now: High school girls basketball: Prairie freshman JJ Barnes third-team AP All-State

WIND POINT — The small school near the shore of Lake Michigan is packing a big punch once again.

Twelve years after Gabbi Ortiz earned second-team honors on the Associated Press All-State girls' basketball team as a Prairie freshman, Jasonya "JJ" Barnes has made a similar stunning debut for the Hawks.

The soft-spoken freshman, who has already received several Division I offers, is a third-team AP All-State selection. The team was selected this week by media organizations representing all regions of the state, which included The Journal Times.

Joining Barnes on the team from Racine County are Union Grove junior guard Sophia Rampulla, who was high honorable mention, and Racine Lutheran senior guard Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, who was honorable mention.

"The year went great for us," said Barnes, who has a 3.89 grade-point averaging at her academically-challenging school. "Every day in practice, we kept working harder and harder.

"Our first goal was winning conference and we really succeeded. We really pushed each other to be the best that we could be and I think that's how we succeeded."

Barnes made a dramatic impact on the Hawks, who were coming off a 4-22 record (1-15 in the Metro Classic Conference). With Barnes joining a returning cast that included Reese Jaramillo, Ava Collier-White and Sophia Lawler along with fellow freshman Meg Decker, Prairie improved to 24-3 overall and won the MCC with a 16-0 record.

Their season came to an end March 3, when they were upset 56-51 by Racine Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal at Horlick's John R. Belden Fieldhouse.

The left-handed Barnes, who is 5-foot-8, led Prairie in scoring (20.8), rebounding (8.0) and blocked shots (23 total), tied Decker for first in assists (3.8) and was third in steals (2.4).

As a freshman at Prairie during the 2010-11 season, Ortiz averaged 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.5 assists. Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer, who was a longtime assistant to Melody Owsley at Prairie, was asked to compare Barnes to Ortiz, who went on to play for Oklahoma.

"I would say the one thing I see that is similar is just their drive and their ability to get their team to where their team needs to go," Shaffer said. "Gabby was all about, 'How do I make that play that needs to be made?' and I see that from JJ, too.

"She's willing to get that rebound, she's willing to take the ball strong to the basket, she's willing to be that team player and leader that you need out on the floor. Gabby came in as a leader and everybody looked at her to be a leader. You could make the same comparison with JJ."

First-year Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo, who played for New Mexico from 1994-98, singled out that leadership when asked about Barnes.

"Jasonya is one of the fiercest competitors that I have ever been around, she is a team-first player and sees the floor better than any high school player that I have seen," Jaramillo wrote in an email. "Her work ethic and willingness to listen and improve is second to none. She is well liked by all of her teammates and she is a coach’s dream. She approaches the classroom with the same attention to detail and work ethic."

For the next three seasons at Prairie, Barnes will be under a microscope on basketball courts. Having already been named one of the top 15 players in the state by the AP and with scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Marquette, Illinois, North Dakota and Xavier, among others, great expectations have been placed on her.

How does Barnes, who was also first-team on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State team, believe she will handle that pressure?

"On and off the court, I will always be myself." she said. "I won't change. I think everything will be the same."

The exception there will be with Barnes' game. That will certainly only get better and better.

The 5-foot-10 Rampulla, a three-year starter, led Union Grove to a 25-3 record and a berth in a Division 2 sectional semifinal. The Broncos, who finished the regular season ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, lost to Reedsburg 63-45 at Park's fieldhouse.

While Rampulla was as tall as any other Union Grove player, she ran the offense at guard and saw the floor exceptionally well. That was evidenced by her routinely firing full-court passes to teammates for easy baskets.

Rampulla was second to Sydney Ludvigsen in scoring for the Broncos with an average of 11.1 points per game. She was first in rebounding (9.2), assists (4.4), steals (3.2) and blocks (1.2).

"I keep talking about how you can be really great at something without, in this case, scoring all time," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "She's second (at Union Grove) all-time in rebounds as a junior, she took over our assist record ... we averaged 66 points a game she she averaged 11, but she was our best player.

"She verbally committed to UW-Milwaukee and a lot of kids might say, 'I've got to get mine, I've got to get my scoring to show who I am,' but she said, 'I'm going to do my thing and I'll score when I have to. I'm going to help this team in any way I can,' and she did."

Bell-Tenner helped Lutheran forge a new identity following the graduation of Division I players Caroline Strande in 2020 and Morgann Gardner last season.

With the 5-8 Bell-Tenner leading the way, Lutheran went 16-12 and advanced further than it did with either Strande or Gardner. After stunning upsets over the Milwaukee Academy of Science in a Division 4 regional championship and Prairie in a sectional semifinal, the Crusaders were within one victory of advancing to their first state tournament.

But their season ended March 5 with a 47-45 overtime loss to Laconia in a sectional championship.

Bell-Tenner averaged 14.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

"Her leadership was the glue to our team, I thought," Shaffer said. "She was super encouraging and was just a well-rounded player. Every facet of the game, she does well. She does nothing super spectacular, but she just does everything well.

"She was always willing to put the team first and it didn't matter what we needed that night. She was willing to do whatever it took that night."

