Watch Now: High school girls basketball: Prairie enjoying turnaround season

WIND POINT — Every Monday and Thursday morning, Abby Jaramillo sets the alarm on her phone for 5, 5:10 and 5:15.

"So, hopefully, I get up for one of those three alarms," she said.

Jaramillo always does on those two mornings. And so do the players on her Prairie School girls basketball team.

By 6 a.m., they're on the floor of the Johnson Athletic Center for a two-hour practice, regardless of the conditions. Take last Thursday, an ugly gray morning, when snow flurries were falling and the wind chill factor was a numbing one degree

Maybe there were some stifled yawns as players filed in from out of the cold, but there was also an energy among these players when Jaramillo started practice.

There was a reason for that. After finishing 4-22 last season, the Hawks are 18-2 and lead the Metro Classic Conference by one game over Greendale Martin Luther with a 12-0 record.

This school, which has an enrollment of 243, has won 10 straight games and was ranked 11th in Division 4 in last week's Associated Press state poll. Prairie's only two losses have been to Kenosha Bradford (enrollment of 1,678) and Union Grove (993). Those two teams have a combined record of 33-8 and Union Grove is state-ranked.

Not too bad for a team with just 10 players, only one of whom is a senior.

Not too shabby for a team that doesn't have a starter taller than Sophia Lawler, a 5-foot-10 junior forward who is far more known for her prowess on the golf links.

"My reaction is that I'm happy that we’ve won this many games this season and that we’ve come a long way in a short amount of time," standout freshman guard Jasonya "JJ" Barnes said. "My thoughts about this transformation are that the team has developed over the course of the last season and we work harder and harder everyday in practice and I think it's really showing."

What's been going on here?

An obvious answer is the addition of Barnes and fellow freshman Megan Decker. The 5-foot-8 Barnes, who has already received several Division I offers, leads the Hawks in scoring with an average of 21.3 points per game and rebounding (8.2).

The 5-5 Decker is a tenacious defender who is also capable of taking over a game offensively. Take Jan. 18, when Barnes was unavailable to play and Decker responded with a team-high 16 points along with 10 assists and five rebounds in a 77-27 victory over St. Catherine's.

"JJ and Meg have been a huge addition to our team in every aspect, no matter if we are on the court or off," Lawler said. "JJ is such a talented player. She see’s the court unlike any player I have ever played with, she is unselfish, and is smart on and off the court.

"Meg is an outstanding defender who can guard players of any height, always comes in clutch when we need a basket in a tight game, and is always someone you can look to if you need to hear positivity.

"Both Barnes and Decker are great leaders as well, which stands out since they are only freshmen. It takes a lot of maturity and confidence to be able to take charge and be a leader when you are only a freshman."

But the addition of Barnes and Decker are only one reason for this turnaround. There is also Jaramillo (nee: Garchek) and the mental toughness she has promoted with her 6 a.m. practices.

The 45-year-old first-year coach was widely respected before she even conducted her first practice. She was the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a senior for St. Catherine's in 1994, had a successful career for the University of New Mexico and was inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

"Coach Jaramillo has played at such a high level throughout high school and college that from day one she earned my respect and I have always looked up to her," Decker said. "She has brought an up-tempo, aggressive, fast-pace style of basketball that complements my strengths.

"She also has taught us that defense is key to winning a basketball game. She emphasizes that aggressive fundamental defense leads to offense opportunities."

Much of this mentality comes from those two weekly 6 a.m. practices. The primary reason for this arrangement is to accommodate afternoon practices for Prairie's middle school program on Mondays and Thursdays. But those pre-dawn practices have also instilled a mental discipline in Jaramillo's players.

It's no fun for any player to drag herself out of a warm bed, go out into the winter cold and be on the floor at 6 p.m. (Jaclyn Palmen has to make the drive from Kenosha). After a two-hour practice, these girls shower, grab some breakfast provided by one of the parents of team members on a pre-arranged schedule and then head to class.

"Playing basketball as early as we do two days a week requires a lot of discipline, which largely impacts our team in many positive ways," Lawler said. "The discipline morning practice requires strengthens the team's engagement and ability to work the hardest we can, even though it may be difficult. The little things matter, just like morning practice, which can push us closer and closer to success."

That mentality might be the difference for a team that doesn't go too deep.

Lawler, one of Prairie's best inside players, averages 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

"Personally, I have never had to guard post players in my high school career and I learned to adjust having to take that role, being the tallest in the starting lineup," she said. "I think, though, our lack of height doesn’t cut us short because of how aggressive, fast, efficient, and persistent we are."

Ava Collier-White, a 5-4 sophomore guard, is in her second season as a starter and averages 7.9 points and 2.6 assists per game.

"She's one of our top defenders," Jaramillo said. "Her and Meg are always assigned to their top two players. She's playing really, really solid fundamental defense and she works hard at practice every day."

And then there's Jaramillo's daughter, Reese, a 5-4 sophomore guard who is shooting 38% from 3-point range (an improvement from 27.5% last season). Reese Jaramillo averages 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds a game.

"Reese is a pretty potent shooter when she's on," Abby Jaramillo said. "Like the other day against (Racine) Lutheran, she hit a lot of threes in a row that brought us back into the game. When she's on, she's got a real quick release and she can hit those shots."

Said Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer, "The No. 1 player who I think is the most improved player on their team is Reese."

Lily Jorgenson, a standout tennis player for Prairie, is a top reserve. So is Kennedi Hamilton, the Prairie's only senior. Rounding out this team are Palmen, Winter Schienke and Georgia Swedberg.

"They know that Barnes is their top player, but they all play together," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "There's no selfishness. We saw enough games leading up to our game against them.

"They're going to be good for years to come, obviously, with that group and it reminds me of some of our girls when they were young. They have a good opportunity to make a state run in the next few years."

Shaffer, who was a longtime assistant to the retired Melody Owsley at Prairie, is also impressed.

"Overall, they just got a nice solid nucleus with Barnes and Decker in that lineup," he said. "They've got a lot of aspects that they can exploit you with."

And it appears the best is yet to come.

"Coach Jaramillo made the expectations clear from day one," Decker said. "The rules are the same for everyone on the team no matter how many minutes you play. Having 6 a.m. practices, despite having to get up so early, shows that we are committed to doing what it takes to be successful.

"She pushes us very hard for all the right reasons as shown in our success this year. Coach Jaramillo truly has changed the culture of this team and program."

