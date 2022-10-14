Watch Now: High school football:

RACINE —
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
RACINE —
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The first play of the game for the Park High School football team Friday night was called back because of a penalty.
RACINE — On the evening of Nov. 2, 2008, the Park and Horlick high school football teams met at Hammes Field at Case for a historic showdown.
RACINE — Walking across a small bridge over a lazy river at Island Park, one could see the splendor of fall colors on the trees. This is one s…
VERONA — It all came down to one putt.
The Burlington High School girls’ volleyball team dropped one spot in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, but tha…
On a rainy mid-October night in Union Grove, a goal 12 years in the making came to fruition for Sean Jung and the Union Grove High School boys…
The Burlington High School girls volleyball team finished off another perfect Southern Lakes Conference season Monday.
Where were you went the lights went out on Sept. 13?
Union Grove High School has had quite a fall sports season already.
Beginning with its boys volleyball game on Thursday, St. Catherine’s athletics will be moving to digital tickets only for its home athletic ev…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.