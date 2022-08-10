Watch Now: High school football: Waterford will again try to overcome lack of depth

WATERFORD — Adam Bakken was concerned but confident at this time last season.

“Our numbers are down, so we’re thin,” he said in August 2021. “But we’ve got experience coming back on both sides of the ball.”

How did the season play out? The Wolverines started out 1-3 and appeared destined for their first losing season since 2010 — the year before Bakken took over the program. And then they won four straight games, lost by two points to Burlington in the regular-season final and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

And in that game, Waterford gave Union Grove all it could handle on the Broncos’ home field before losing 21-14. The Wolverines finished 6-5, extending their streak of winning seasons to 11.

“I thought for how hard our kids worked and what our numbers were, we had a very good year,” Bakken said when reflecting on last season.

So here we are, one year later, and Bakken has similar concerns about a lack of depth. The Wolverines have about 44 varsity players and there is not a great deal in terms of experienced players returning.

But history is on Waterford’s side by now. No matter what happens, this is a program that has a way of figuring things out.

“I think we did really good, especially with how many injuries we had going on throughout the program,” two-way lineman Brodie Shepstone said. “We had so few seniors, like six or seven, and even then some of them got hurt and they played through their injuries.”

But then, that’s the mentality that’s been developed in this program.

“I love this game,” Shepstone said. “It’s why I keep my grades up for. It’s why I go to school. It’s what I enjoy doing. It’s being able to play with my friends where I can call some of them brothers.

“It’s just the love of the game that’s so much and what you build up when you’re playing at Waterford.”

It remains to be seen whether the Wolverines will be able to compete for a Southern Lakes Conference championship, which they most recently won in 2019 (a tie with Wilmot). But considering the playmakers that are on this roster, they could approach the success of last season, barring injuries.

Topping that list is senior Owen Martinson, who earned first-team All-Conference honors as both wide receiver and defensive back last season. He caught 26 passes — 18 more than anyone else on the team — for 291 yards and three touchdowns. And on defense, Martinson had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss.

“Owen’s absolutely fabulous,” Bakken said. “I believe he was the only junior in the conference last year who was first team both ways. He’s a multi-sport guy, which we’re seeing less and less of each year. He’s been a great leader so far. He’s been more vocal and he did some things in the offseason where he’s put himself in excellent physical shape to again be able to go both ways.”

Martinson was one of they key reasons why Waterford’s defense settled down after that 1 3 start and actually approached the dominance of years past. Others include linebackers Aidan Schaefer and Carson Bilitz, who combined for 247 tackles and 25 tackles for loss last season.

“Aidan Schaefer is our starting middle linebacker,” Bakken said. “He weighs about 170, 175 pounds, maybe, he was first-team All-Conference last year and he is pound for pound, one of the toughest players I’ve ever coached. And that’s in over 20 years of coaching. He came off the field multiple times bloody last year and always finished a game. He sticks his face in there like not a lot linebackers I’ve coached.

“The other one is Carson Bilitz, who was a sophomore last year. He was actually our team MVP as a fullback and middle linebacker. He went out for track and you can tell he’s little quicker and he puts up so much weight in the weight room. He’s a crazy hard worker and he cares so much.”

Joining Shepstone on the defensive line are Robert Kedrowicz, Seth Bjorge and Alexander Chmiel. Sutton Keller and Austin Glynn are expected to be at the two defensive end positions.

Schaefer and Bilitz will be joined at linebacker by Dean Buse, a senior who is returning to the team after not playing last season, Gannon Wendt and Castor Warnke.

Martinson will be joined in the secondary by Seth Hernandez, Brior Sowinski and Jason Keeler.

On offense, the left-handed Max Northrop returns at quarterback as a senior after sharing time last season. He completed 25 of 55 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns last season, with two interceptions. Northrop also rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

“Max has done a great job,” Bakken said. “He’s thrown the ball much better than he did last year. He’s a tough kid and a great runner. He’s one quarterback, and I’ve never done this before, who I would allow to play defense.”

Bilitz, who rushed for 576 yards and six touchdowns last season, is the leading returning running back. He will be joined by Keller and Buse, among others.

The offensive line is expected to be comprised of Shepstone at left tackle, Henry Muralt at left guard, Bjorge at center, Robbie Kedrowicz at right guard, Kolby Woitowicz at right tackle and Gavin Landish at tight end.

Joining Martinson at receiver are Seth Hernandez and Jason Keeler.

As the Wolverines strive for another successful season, they have the lessons from last year to keep them together.

“Keep pushing through, because a lot of us were going both ways,” Martinson said. “Everyone is going to be tired, so you’ve just got to keep moving through it and keep getting better.”

Said Schaefer: “Our team has the drive to do anything we want. We won’t give up without a fight.”