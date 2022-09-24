Watch now: High school football: Waterford pulls off stunner against Westosha Central

PADDOCK LAKE — It was the kind of a reaction you see from a coach that fully understands the gravity of the moment.

Waterford High School football coach Adam Bakken was darn near at midfield in full-on squat mode with his arms extended wide, dishing out high-fives like his team just shocked the world.

In fact, the Wolverines did just that Friday night.

With four seconds on the clock and Westosha Central trailing 21-20 to Waterford with its undefeated season on the line, the Falcons went for two points and the win after scoring an epic touchdown on a perfectly-executed, 50-yard two-minute drill.

Brock Koeppel rolled to his right looking for Nick Argersinger, but Waterford senior Gannon Wendt effectively jammed the receiver, jumped the route and broke up the pass at the 2-yard line.

Owen Martinson provided the backup insurance, and the ball skipped away incomplete.

Waterford defenders erupted off the field, knowing they just did something huge.

The Wolverines officially shook up the Southern Lakes Conference, knocking off previously unbeaten Central (5-1), and in turn the Wolverines (3-3, 3-1 SLC) kept alive their outside shot of capturing their first conference title since 2019.

"It was a hell of a game," Bakken said after the game. "Both teams played very hard. We knew they had some weapons on offense. I thought we did a good job of limiting their bigger plays they've done on their first five opponents.

"They're going to win more games, they're that good. I thought our kids played so hard at the right moments, and we just made some key plays defensively in the fourth quarter especially. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and it was."

Waterford led 14-7 at the half, but the Falcons clawed their way back to tie the game at 14-14.

With 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines scored the go-ahead touchdown, a 1-yard run by Max Northrop, and it turned out to the be the game-winning score.

Waterford had the ball around midfield late in the game with a few minutes to play, up 21-14, but Northrop was stuffed on a keeper on third-and-10, forcing a punt.

Argersinger's 10-yard return put the Falcons at midfield with 2:30 left on the clock, and Koeppel, who was 19 for 31 for 189 yards and two touchdowns, worked his magic.

After Waterford came up with a huge sack to force a fourth-and-5 with 25 seconds left, Koeppel scrambled to his left and fired a dart over the middle for 15 yards to Collin Meininger.

This set up the Falcons' score with 14.3 seconds to go in regulation.

Koeppel dropped back and looked right momentarily before calmly looking back to his left and finding Josh Topercer all alone in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.

With four seconds to go and a game-tying extra-point attempt imminent, Bakken called a clever timeout, anticipating Central would go for two.

"That's a real nice play they run on that play, it's a hard play to defend," Bakken said about the two-point pass. "It's hard to defend when you have a quarterback who's that athletic that can throw the ball and run equally well.

"We knew they were going for two if they scored for sure. That was a no-brainer."

Even though there were only four seconds left on the clock, the Wolverines couldn't exhale. That's because the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Central.

This set up one more play, a 50-yard Hail Mary by Koeppel, but Martinson intercepted the pass at the Waterford 4-yard line and the clock hit zeroes.

Waterford smothered the Central ground game to the tune of only 90 yards allowed on 29 carries.

Conversely, the Wolverines played classic Waterford football, pounding the football on the ground and winning the battle of the line of scrimmage.

Carson Bilitz led the rushing attack with 102 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown, and Dean Buse added a running score.

Northrop finished with 95 yards rushing and Garrett Dreger added 51 yards on 12 carries.

Waterford finds itself on a three-game win streak after losing the first three games to a 5-1 West Bend East squad, Joliet Catholic, Ill., the 25th-ranked team in the country at the time, and perennial SLC powerhouse Lake Geneva Badger.

The tough early schedule threw an entirely new offensive line — five new sophomore starters — into the fire.

And now, some early-season sacrifices are paying off in the win column.

"We survived those games and found out that if we value the ball and play physical all game long (good things happen)," Bakken said. "We're not super-talented. We play hard, but we learned if we can stick in there with those teams, with some new guys, it's going to take awhile for us to see what we can be.

"I hope we can keep the momentum going next week against Elkhorn. It was a great environment tonight, the stands were packed. This is why we do it."