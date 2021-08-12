Watch Now: High school football: Waterford looking to get back on track

WATERFORD — During the late summer of 2012, a third grader named Brock Malecki used to show up for football practice at Waterford High School and take in all he saw. Malecki’s father, Jeff, was offensive coordinator for the junior varsity team, so Brock was regular.

Nine years later, Malecki is a 6-foot, 240-pound two-way lineman who is entering his third season as a starter for the Wolverines. He has grown up with this program, observed coach Adam Bakken and he is now a part of its winning tradition.

“I have been here since third grade watching every single practice and every team that’s been out here,” Malecki said. “So I’ve been a part of every team and it’s awesome to see how different the team is every year.

“Coach Bakken has driven every team as hard as he could to win every game and to compete every single time they’re out there.”

The Wolverines have maintained excellence, posting a winning percentage of 76.4 and winning at least a share of seven Southern Lakes Conference championships since Bakken took over the program in 2011

The Wolverines’ numbers aren’t what Bakken wants them to be this season and some impact players have graduated, with defensive ends Gavin Roanhouse and Trevor Hancock topping that list.