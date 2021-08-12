Watch Now: High school football: Waterford looking to get back on track

WATERFORD — During the late summer of 2012, a third grader named Brock Malecki used to show up for football practice at Waterford High School and take in all he saw. Malecki’s father, Jeff, was offensive coordinator for the junior varsity team, so Brock was regular.
Nine years later, Malecki is a 6-foot, 240-pound two-way lineman who is entering his third season as a starter for the Wolverines. He has grown up with this program, observed coach Adam Bakken and he is now a part of its winning tradition.
“I have been here since third grade watching every single practice and every team that’s been out here,” Malecki said. “So I’ve been a part of every team and it’s awesome to see how different the team is every year.
“Coach Bakken has driven every team as hard as he could to win every game and to compete every single time they’re out there.”
The Wolverines have maintained excellence, posting a winning percentage of 76.4 and winning at least a share of seven Southern Lakes Conference championships since Bakken took over the program in 2011
The Wolverines’ numbers aren’t what Bakken wants them to be this season and some impact players have graduated, with defensive ends Gavin Roanhouse and Trevor Hancock topping that list.
But even if there are holes to fill, expect Waterford to keep rolling along and pushing into the past the mess from last season. That’s when the Wolverines were limited to five games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t play a game for three straight weeks during one stretch.
“Out numbers are down, so we’re thin,” Bakken said. “But we have experience coming back on both sides of the ball. We have pretty good depth in our D-line, so I think that’s going to help replace Gavin and Trevor. Those are two difficult kids to have somebody take over for.
“But I like what we’ve got. Our biggest key, and I’m sure it’s the same with a lot of teams all over, is just doing whatever we can to stay healthy.”
Waterford may not have the passing threat it had last season, when Ty Johnson, Hancock and Roanhouse combined for 41 of Logan Martinson’s 49 completions. All four have graduated and the Wolverines will be starting over at quarterback with either senior Max Gonzalez or Max Northrop, a junior left-hander.
But there’s plenty of power in the backfield, with Parker Peterson (317 yards, 3 TDs), Casey North (140 yards, 6 TDs) and Aiden Webb (71 yards, 1 TD) all returning. North and Webb will continue to double as starting linebackers and Peterson will also start at free safety as a senior.
“That’s one area where typically our strength is, which is running the ball,” Bakken said. “So having all three of those guys back certainly helps. And we have a couple of sophomores who will also be getting some reps.”
Among those opening holes are Malecki, who is entering his third season as the starting left guard, and Kenny Reesman, a returning starter at center.
Speaking of Malecki, Bakken said, “I think he’s going to be one of the best players in our league, for sure. He’s a kid who’s rarely going to leave the field and he could be just dominant. He’s almost impossible to move on defense and, on offense, he’s by far our best offensive lineman.”
Bolstering that line is Eric Kunze, who is returning to football as a senior after not playing since his freshman season. The 6-4 Kunze started on Waterford’s basketball team last season.
“We really have two tight ends,” Bakken said. “We moved Brodie Shepstone, who played fullback last year, to tight end. He has real good hands and he runs real good routes, especially with it being a new position for him.
“And then Eric came out after not playing as a sophomore and a junior. He’s had a real good first two weeks. He’s picked up things quicker than I thought with him sitting out the last two years. So he helps a ton. He’s a huge target.
“So we’ll certainly find ways to use both of those guys.”
The defensive line will feature players who include Malecki, Reesman and Joe Runte at tackle and Kunze, Max Sikora and Brady Wisniewski at end.
Aiden Schaefer will join Webb and North at linebacker. Peterson will be joined in the secondary by Northrop at safety and Owen Martinson and Josh Beyer at cornerbacks.
There are other holes to fill, but it appears that Waterford is in position to win at least a share of its eighth SLC championship since 2011.
“Waterford is a small town, so it’s a very tight community,” North said. “Everyone knows everyone and I think we all want to succeed as a team and we want everyone feeling that they’re doing well.
“I think it really shows on the field with the chemistry. Practice is always tough and we’ve worked hard for get where we’re at.”