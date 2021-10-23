Watch Now: High school football: Waterford earns another shot at Union Grove

WATERFORD — In what was often a game of inches Friday night, Max Northrop finally saw plenty of daylight. And then the junior quarterback produced the play of the game.
On the strength of his 42-yard quarterback draw, the Waterford High School football team outlasted Burlington 14-7 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round game at Waterford. The Wolverines (6-4) ended a three-game losing streak against the Demons (5-5).
Next up is a rematch Friday night against top-seeded Union Grove at Union Grove. The Broncos (9-1), who advanced with a 35-21 victory over Waukesha West, defeated Waterford 27-7 Sept. 10.
"It's been a while since we've had a playoff win — especially since we've had one here," Waterford coach Adam Bakken said.
The Wolverines' last playoff victory was 38-0 victory over South Milwaukee Oct. 25, 2019 at Waterford. Without Northrop's heroics, their wait might have been extended.
This was the situation: The score was tied 7-7 midway through the fourth quarter. Waterford had possession at Burlington's 47-yard line. It was second down.
And then Northrop took the snap, followed crucial blocks by left guard Dylan Malecki and center Kenny Reesman and burst up the middle for 42 yards to the Demons' 5-yard line. Three plays later, Casey North scored on a 1-yard run and the Wolverines took a 14-7 lead with 6:44 to play.
"It's a play we've been working on all week," said Northrop, who led Waterford in rushing with 66 yards on eight carries. "It's a guy in motion, he fakes to the ball, I pull it and I run to the right. Originally, it was supposed to be to the right, but I made a cutback left and there was hole wide open in the center.
"Brock Malecki and Kenny Reesman made great blocks and I was able to get up there and put ourselves in great field position."
One play is all it took in what was shaping up as another chess match between these longtime rivals for the second straight week. Credit Bakken for making an adjustment after Burlington had defeated Waterford 9-7 one week earlier.
"We put in a little different look to try to spread them out a little bit," Bakken said. "It didn't really work at the beginning of the game, but we made a couple of line adjustments.
"Max is a heck of an athlete. You don't really notice it until he's running the ball. But I was joking around with our running backs and said, 'He might be the fastest one out of all of you!' He had a couple of crucial runs, he's a tough kid and it's another wrinkle that teams are going to have to prepare for."
First-year Burlington coach Eric Sulik agreed Northrop's run was the play of the game because the Demons' run defense had been solid most of the night. Take away Northrop's play and the Demons allowed just 3.9 yards per carry.
"It's something they hadn't shown before," Sulik said. "When they're running 'lead' and they're running 'iso' as much as they are and aggressive as they are up front, we just kind of overextended ourselves and the linebackers vacated the area.
"The kid made a nice run. He's certainly a good athlete. I would agree — that was the play of the game. But our defense did an outstanding job. They played well enough for us to win."
There was still time for Burlington to get back in the game. But Waterford was ready.
Just after North's touchdown, Burlington drove to Waterford's 35-yard line. But on fourth and 10, Burlington quarterback Tommy Teberg was sacked by Malecki with 3:42 to play.
"Honestly, I don't even know who I was going against," Malecki said. "I was so in the game. I came off the ball, I had good reach on him, got his hands off of him, got through and got the sack.
"It was big, big part of the game."
Waterford secured its victory with one last big defensive play. On second and seven at Burlington's 44-yard line, Teberg was intercepted by defensive back Joshua Beyer with 42 seconds remaining.
Burlington was out of timeouts and Waterford was able to run out the clock.
"There were a couple of great senior moments at the end," Bakken said, referring to the plays by Malecki and Beyer.
Waterford had taken a 7-0 lead with 11:19 left in the second quarter when he followed a key block by North for a 10-yard touchdown.
Burlington's only touchdown came with 3:45 left in the third quarter, when Teberg threw a 27-yard pass to Evan Deans.
Carson Bilitz added 61 yards on 15 carries and North added 53 on 13 attempts.
Burlington was held to 44 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Teberg completed 12 of 27 passes for 110 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.