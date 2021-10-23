Watch Now: High school football: Waterford earns another shot at Union Grove

"It's a play we've been working on all week," said Northrop, who led Waterford in rushing with 66 yards on eight carries. "It's a guy in motion, he fakes to the ball, I pull it and I run to the right. Originally, it was supposed to be to the right, but I made a cutback left and there was hole wide open in the center.

"Brock Malecki and Kenny Reesman made great blocks and I was able to get up there and put ourselves in great field position."

One play is all it took in what was shaping up as another chess match between these longtime rivals for the second straight week. Credit Bakken for making an adjustment after Burlington had defeated Waterford 9-7 one week earlier.

"We put in a little different look to try to spread them out a little bit," Bakken said. "It didn't really work at the beginning of the game, but we made a couple of line adjustments.

"Max is a heck of an athlete. You don't really notice it until he's running the ball. But I was joking around with our running backs and said, 'He might be the fastest one out of all of you!' He had a couple of crucial runs, he's a tough kid and it's another wrinkle that teams are going to have to prepare for."