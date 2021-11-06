Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove's season ended by Kettle Moraine

Wagner leaped up over a defender to catch the ball and then sprinted for the end zone.

"Our defense kept us in it and then they made one giant play near the end on third and long and kind of iced it," McClelland said.

Union Grove kept fighting back. With 4:05 to play, Williams threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Cotton as the Broncos pulled to within 21-14.

But Kettle Moraine's Samuel Coufal recovered the onside kick and the Lasers were able to run out the clock.

"They were really fast and they brought a lot of pressure," Williams said of Kettle Moraine. "And they're a very downhill team. They play with a lot of intensity. They played very strong.

"At the start, we didn't play that strong. I'm not going to lie. They outworked us. But in my opinion, it was a winnable game. We just didn't play our best game today."

And now, Kettle Moraine has earned a date with Mequon Homestead, which advanced with a 28-6 victory over Wauwatosa West. The winner will play for the Division 2 state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

As for Union Grove, what its players accomplished during the last three months is likely to be remembered at the school for years to come.

"It's just been a great year and it was one of those things where we didn't it to stop," McClelland said. "It's unfortunate that it did, but we love our seniors and we love everything that they did for us."

