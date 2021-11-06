Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove's season ended by Kettle Moraine

UNION GROVE — Shortly after their memorable season drew to an emotional end at 9:12 p.m. Friday, these brothers took one last walk together.
The Union Grove High School football team had just lost 21-14 to Kettle Moraine in a WIAA Division 2 quarterfinal at Union Grove. Continuing a tradition that started in 2012, the seniors walked together to the 50-yard line as family members watched from the sidelines.
And then they gathered one last time at midfield and shared thoughts about a 10-2 season that ended a few weeks too soon. The Broncos gave everything they had once again, but it was not enough against Kettle Moraine, battle-tested from the rugged Classic Eight Conference.
"We call it our 'Senior Walk,' and it's something special," running back Cody Cotton said. "A lot of these players won't play football again and it's really sad. We all talked about how much we love each other and just reflected on all the memories."
No one made more memories than Cotton, who finished his senior season with 1,355 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns despite missing the equivalent of four games with injuries. And now the truth can be told:
He dislocated his elbow Sept. 17 against Burlington. He pulled his groin Oct. 8 against Lake Geneva Badger. And in his final high school game Friday night, he separated his left shoulder in the first quarter, popped it back into place and then reinjured it in the second quarter.
He finished with 51 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for a seven yards and a touchdown while playing in considerable pain.
Yes, Cody Cotton is one tough kid.
"I can't say enough about the kid," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "He had a dislocated elbow. He had a groin injury. He dislocates his shoulder in the game, pops in in and tries to play.
"He just has grit and determination and that's what I define this team as — grit, heart and effort. Those are all things that you can't teach and that's what this group has."
Giving a team from the Classic Eight Conference all it could handle in a state quarterfinal would have once been unthinkable for Union Grove. The Broncos struggled to win games not too long ago, let alone qualify for the playoffs.
But there they were Friday night, hanging with the Lasers (9-3) until the very end.
"They're a very talented team," Kettle Moraine coach Matt McDonnell said. "We were nervous for this one for sure."
The Lasers obviously made containing Cotton a focus during the week and they largely succeeded. Even before his shoulder issue, Cotton was struggling to find room to run.
"It was always knowing where he is," McDonnell said. "They were a lot more likely to throw the ball when he was in the slot, so we were nervous about him in the pass game."
Said Cotton: "Kettle Moraine is a really good team. Their defense just flies to the ball. They just kept coming."
At first, it appeared as if Kettle Moraine might overpower Union Grove. Behind quarterback Chase Spellman, who ran and threw for a touchdown, the Lasers took a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter and were at Union Grove's 1-yard line early in the second. But the Broncos' Adam Ross recovered a fumble in the end zone to slow Kettle Moraine's momentum.
And then Union Grove clawed back behind junior quarterback Nathan Williams, who had one of his most productive passing games of the season. With the Broncos forced to open up their passing game, Williams responded by completing 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
His first scoring pass, which covered seven yards to Luke Kokat with seven seconds left in the first half, allowed Union Grove to pull to within 14-7.
"I thought he played really well," McDonnell said. "And 9 (Kokat) is a really good football player. I think they threw the ball a lot better than we anticipated.
"We came in saying, 'Make them throw because we're going to stop the run and see what happens' and it kind of turned into, 'Holy cow! We don't want them throwing the ball!.' "
But Spellman, whose father, Matt, was a three-sport athlete at Burlington Catholic Central in the early 1990s, was finally able to put away the Broncos. On third-and-10 at Kettle Moraine's 40 with 7:14 to play, the 6-foot-4 Spellman found his favorite receiver, Drew Wagner, for a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Wagner leaped up over a defender to catch the ball and then sprinted for the end zone.
"Our defense kept us in it and then they made one giant play near the end on third and long and kind of iced it," McClelland said.
Union Grove kept fighting back. With 4:05 to play, Williams threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Cotton as the Broncos pulled to within 21-14.
But Kettle Moraine's Samuel Coufal recovered the onside kick and the Lasers were able to run out the clock.
"They were really fast and they brought a lot of pressure," Williams said of Kettle Moraine. "And they're a very downhill team. They play with a lot of intensity. They played very strong.
"At the start, we didn't play that strong. I'm not going to lie. They outworked us. But in my opinion, it was a winnable game. We just didn't play our best game today."
And now, Kettle Moraine has earned a date with Mequon Homestead, which advanced with a 28-6 victory over Wauwatosa West. The winner will play for the Division 2 state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
As for Union Grove, what its players accomplished during the last three months is likely to be remembered at the school for years to come.
"It's just been a great year and it was one of those things where we didn't it to stop," McClelland said. "It's unfortunate that it did, but we love our seniors and we love everything that they did for us."