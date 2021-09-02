Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove's Cotton developing into a force

UNION GROVE — As Cody Cotton settled into the comfortable seat of a coach bus for a long road trip into Illinois last Friday night, he didn't know what to expect. He just couldn't wait to get started, not matter what challenge awaited at the other end of this charter trip.
His Union Grove High School football team was playing Williamsville, which had won the 2019 Class 3A championship in talent-rich Illinois and entered the game with a 20-game winning streak. There was a time when playing an opponent of this caliber would have been unthinkable for Union Grove, but that was then and this is now.
The Broncos were prepared.
And so was Cotton, who long ago earned the nickname, "Showtime."
The polite, gentle-natured senior played the game of his life, rushing for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and catching a 40-yard TD in the Broncos' 41-18 victory. There was little to show for Cotton's statistics as a cornerback that night, but that's only because Williamsville chose to not test him as a pass defender.
"I was super excited," Cotton said. "Just watching film of what they did and then executing was a real cool experience."
His coming-out party has been impressive after a few nondescript seasons.
Cotton produced minimal statistics in limited playing time as a sophomore in 2019. And then he hinted at what was to come during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, catching six passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and rushing eight times for 68 yards and two TDs as a complementary player to graduated running back Nick Williams.
That translates into Cotton averaging 17.5 yards every time he touched the ball in 2020.
It was a small sample size, but those numbers were still enough to attract attention of the University of Wisconsin, which has offered the 6-foot, 170-pound Cotton a preferred walk-on opportunity. He also has been offered Division II scholarships from Upper Iowa, Southwest Minnesota State, Bemidji State and Minnesota State Moorhead.
If Cotton keeps performing as he has been so far, there's no telling how many more offers he will receive. After all, if a team of Williamsville's caliber can't slow down Cotton, how many programs in the Southern Lakes Conference can?
"They were a really, really good team," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said of Williamsville. "But what Cody brought to the table Friday night was something that we needed. We needed that spark to ignite us and once we got rolling, Cody made a handful of plays that just opened people's eyes with his straight-line speed, his ability to make cuts and his ability to punish defenders."
Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith saw that first-hand in the the opener. Smith, who was named the All-Racine County coach of the year after leading Lutheran to an 8-1 record in 2020, saw Cotton rush for 220 yards and four touchdowns in just 20 carries in the Broncos' 35-14 season-opening victory over the Crusaders Aug. 19.
"He has speed and his football IQ is very high," Smith said. "But he's also a very aggressive player and he plays the game the way it's supposed to be played. He'll hit you when he has the opportunity and he's multi-talented like Nolan (Kraus) was for us last year, where he can play so many spots.
"Cotton is the type of football player who can help a team in many different ways."
Cotton certainly inherited some impressive athletic genes when he was born with his twin sister, Paige, on March 1, 2004.
His father, Lance, was a reserve defensive back for Iowa State from 1981-84. Lori Cotton, his mother, excelled in track and volleyball at Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields, Ill.
"I came home with a lot of No. 1 medals," said Lori, a hurdler who graduated from Rich Central in 1984.
Paige Cotton, a standout in soccer and basketball at Union Grove, recalls excelling in athletics with her brother from an early age.
"Me and Cody have always been known as the fast twins," she said. "When we were younger, the speed was pretty close. I beat him in a few races, but now I can honestly say he is faster than me, but not by too much.
"In elementary school and middle school we ran the Junior Olympics for track and we would finish at least in the top three in every race. We mainly ran 100 meters and 200 meters. And it was funny because we would go to the meets, but we weren't a part of any of the teams there. We just ran individually. So we would walk around after winning all these races and people would just wonder who these two random kids were, smoking all the other kids."
Lori Cotton, who is engaged to Tom Molbeck, the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director, remembers her only son being in perpetual motion since his early years.
"Cody was always athletic and you knew he was probably going to be someone special, especially because both Lance and I were athletic, as well," she said. "Cody was always on the go. Even in the middle of the winter, we were outside doing things.
"He raced in motocross, gave it his all and came home with trophies. He is truly amazing when he puts his mind to something."
That's more true than ever for Cotton.
"I work a couple jobs outside of sports," he said. "I like staying busy. I worked with a company called Sgt. Haul and then I work for Dick's Sporting Goods in Kenosha. I don't like sitting around all day."
Lance Cotton coached his son for several years in youth football with the Union Grove youth program and with the Racine Gladiators.
"With the Gladiators, we got to a couple of national championships," Lance said. "When he was 9, we won one in Cleveland and when he was 11, we won one in Canton, Ohio. He was always that kid who stood out on the field.
"One story that stands out to me is when we won our first championship in Cleveland. We were playing a team out of Ohio and they ran play-action really well. I remember studying film against this team and we needed to stop this one player they had.
"We talked specifically about Cody watching for this one play-action pass, which he picked off and ran for a long touchdown. Even at a young age, he was really keen on listening to his coaches."
And now Cotton is doing the same for Union Grove, which has set itself up for a strong season by opening with victories over traditionally strong programs Racine Lutheran and Williamsville.
In just two games, he has already rushed for 452 yards and seven touchdowns in 32 carries — an average of 14.1 yards per carry. He has only caught one pass — that 40-yard TD reception against Williamsville — but McClelland had been gradually working new quarterback Nathan Williams into the mix.
"Showtime" could be a sensation in Union Grove for the next few months.
"He's definitely gotten a lot faster," said Broncos teammate Luke Kokat-Sizemore. "Each year, his 40 time has gone down, he's put on some size and has gotten a lot taller, too (Cotton was listed at 5-10 and 140 pounds as a sophomore)."
Said Nathan Williams: "I think the best thing about him is his elusiveness. He's so elusive in the hole and he's super fast with his routes. He's very quick on his feet and he's just one of the hardest guys to defend."
Having earned the attention of Wisconsin, what is going through Cotton's mind these days?
"Ever since I was little, I wanted to play at the next level and worked for it every day," said. "It was a real emotional experience when I fit got the offer and I just want to keep working hard and see where it can end up."
"Showtime" is just getting started.
"Watching him play is truly like putting on a show, because he always puts on a show," Paige Cotton said." It's like watching a magician doing magic tricks. You're just in awe and wondering how the heck did he do that?"