Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove's Cotton developing into a force

"He has speed and his football IQ is very high," Smith said. "But he's also a very aggressive player and he plays the game the way it's supposed to be played. He'll hit you when he has the opportunity and he's multi-talented like Nolan (Kraus) was for us last year, where he can play so many spots.

"Cotton is the type of football player who can help a team in many different ways."

Cotton certainly inherited some impressive athletic genes when he was born with his twin sister, Paige, on March 1, 2004.

His father, Lance, was a reserve defensive back for Iowa State from 1981-84. Lori Cotton, his mother, excelled in track and volleyball at Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields, Ill.

"I came home with a lot of No. 1 medals," said Lori, a hurdler who graduated from Rich Central in 1984.

Paige Cotton, a standout in soccer and basketball at Union Grove, recalls excelling in athletics with her brother from an early age.

"Me and Cody have always been known as the fast twins," she said. "When we were younger, the speed was pretty close. I beat him in a few races, but now I can honestly say he is faster than me, but not by too much.