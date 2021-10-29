Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove rallies to defeat Waterford

UNION GROVE — This was the deal Cody McClelland, coach of the Union Grove High School football team, had with Cody Cotton: The standout senior running back, who has an injury McClelland declined to reveal, would only play Friday night if he was needed.
To put it mildly, Cotton was needed on this rainy, windy night at Union Grove.
In fact, without Cotton's heroics in the second half, the Broncos almost certainly would have lost to Waterford in a WIAA Division 2 second-round game at Union Grove. Cotton, who did not play in the first half, ran for touchdowns of 66 and 11 yards in Union Grove's thrilling 21-14 victory.
The latter came with 52 seconds remaining, when Union Grove had been trailing 14-13. Quarterback Nathan Williams ran for the two-point conversion to give the Broncos additional breathing room.
"I feel he's the spark for our team," wide receiver-safety Owen Skewes said. "We're all just having a good time when he's in. He runs hard and he's extremely fast."
Union Grove (10-1) advances to a 7 p.m. third-round game against Kettle Moraine (8-3) of the powerful Classic Eight Conference Friday night at Union Grove. Kettle Moraine advanced with a 13-7 overtime victory over Badger in Lake Geneva.
As McClelland expected, Waterford brought a different team than the one which lost to Union Grove 27-7 Sept. 10. The Wolverines (6-5) dominated the line of scrimmage most of the night, running 63 plays for 284 yards to 33 plays for 257 yards for Union Grove.
Waterford coach Adam Bakken said Waterford won more plays than it lost. McClelland was even more direct.
"They always get off the ball, but, tonight, they were just killing us," he said. "Their offensive line was just screaming off the ball, getting on our 'backers and we really had no answer for it."
Well, actually, the Broncos did. His name is Cotton Cotton. And starting in the third quarter, he made sure the Broncos wouldn't be putting away their equipment early.
"I had an injury, but it's been getting better," Cotton said. "I was going to sit out until they needed me and then go in and do whatever I could."
After a scoreless first half, Cotton jetted around right end on the Broncos' first series of the third quarter, used key blocks by Jax Schiro and Luke Kokat and ran 66 yards for the game's first touchdown. Cotton regained his balance after being tripped up as he was approaching the goal line.
And then this game turned into a compelling back-and-forth battle.
Waterford quarterback Max Northrop bulled for a 10-yard run with 3:39 left in the third quarter, but the extra-point kick failed and Union Grove clung to a 7-6 lead.
With 57 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Skewes caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Williams as the Broncos took a 13-6 lead. Williams' two-point conversion pass failed.
"It was a fade route," Skewes said. "I stepped inside and I got lucky because he (the defender) stumbled. My quarterback led me with an amazing ball and that was really all there was to it."
Waterford took its first lead of the night when Casey North ran 17 yards for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion run with 6:21 to play. The Wolverines led 14-13.
And then potential disaster struck for Union Grove. On first-and-10 at the Broncos' 27-yard line, Williams fumbled on the wet field as he tried to run around left end and Waterford's Owen Martinson recovered.
Six minutes remained and Union Grove was in real trouble. But the Broncos' defense stiffened and kept Waterford out of the end zone.
"I was worried for sure, but I believed my defense would step up and get a stop," Williams said. "It hurt for sure, but I believed my defense would get a stop and they did."
Said linebacker Garrett Foldy, "I knew that (the fumble) would put a spark in us. We were kind of quiet all game and that's what it did. We needed it."
But the pressure was still on. The Broncos needed a score, precious time was ticking away, Waterford's defense was stout and the wet, windy night complicated matters all the more.
That didn't bother Cotton, who pounded for chunks of yardage before scoring the game winner in the last minute. Despite only getting 12 carries, Cotton rushed for 155 yards — an average of 12.9 yards per attempt.
"It was tough for our seniors," Bakken said. "We played ourt hearts out. I think we won more plays over the course of the game than we lost. Unfortunately, we didn't win the right plays.
"We didn't finish either of our two long drives in the first half. We had too many penalties in the first half. The effort was phenomenal. It was a heck of a high school football game. They made a couple good execution plays on that last drive.
"Cody's an explosive player. Our kids have nothing to be ashamed of to come in here and put up a battle like that."
Northrop led Waterford in rushing with 86 yards on 13 carries. North added 74 yards on nine carries and Parker Peterson had 68 yards on 14 carries.