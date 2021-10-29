Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove rallies to defeat Waterford

"It was a fade route," Skewes said. "I stepped inside and I got lucky because he (the defender) stumbled. My quarterback led me with an amazing ball and that was really all there was to it."

Waterford took its first lead of the night when Casey North ran 17 yards for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion run with 6:21 to play. The Wolverines led 14-13.

And then potential disaster struck for Union Grove. On first-and-10 at the Broncos' 27-yard line, Williams fumbled on the wet field as he tried to run around left end and Waterford's Owen Martinson recovered.

Six minutes remained and Union Grove was in real trouble. But the Broncos' defense stiffened and kept Waterford out of the end zone.

"I was worried for sure, but I believed my defense would step up and get a stop," Williams said. "It hurt for sure, but I believed my defense would get a stop and they did."

Said linebacker Garrett Foldy, "I knew that (the fumble) would put a spark in us. We were kind of quiet all game and that's what it did. We needed it."

But the pressure was still on. The Broncos needed a score, precious time was ticking away, Waterford's defense was stout and the wet, windy night complicated matters all the more.