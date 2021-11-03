Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove prepares for showdown against Kettle Moraine

UNION GROVE — For the first season in the history of Racine County high school football, Union Grove is the last team standing among the nine county programs. That’s something that would have been unthinkable not too long ago.
After all, this program was either 0-9 or 1-8 13 times between 1987 and 2013. The Broncos also endured a state-record 34-game losing streak from 1986-90, fielded one team that was outscored 394-15 in one season and sometimes tried to carry on with rosters that dwindled to 15 players.
That was then, but this is now:
These Broncos are buffed to the max from pre-dawn weight-training sessions under Codey Clapper’s watch. They are playing with a winning swagger. They have arguably the most dynamic player in the county in senior running back Cody Cotton. They also have a coach in Craig McClelland who is a proven winner (he quarterbacked two national champions with the Racine Raiders).
And McClelland has built a winner — to the tune of 14 victories in the last 16 games. If the Broncos can handle Kettle Moraine of the powerful Classic Eight Conference Friday night in a WIAA Division 2 third-round game at Union Grove, they will move within one victory of playing for a state championship.
Who would have thought? Luke Kokat, a senior tight end and defensive end, couldn’t have imagined this even four years ago.
“I remember one time in eighth grade, me and my buddies played for St. Cat’s youth football and I remember at halftime, Union Grove was down 38-0,” Kokat said. “I just remember Union Grove was never a team that won games, never went to the playoffs and was not really a good program.”
Now look at these guys.
Despite missing the equivalent of four games this season because of injuries, Cotton has rushed for 1,304 yards and 20 touchdowns.
He returned after two weeks Oct. 8 to score all four touchdowns in a 27-22 victory over Lake Geneva Badger as the Broncos secured the Southern Lakes Conference championship. And last week, he was used only as needed by McClelland, but scored two second-half touchdowns in the Broncos’ 21-14 second-round victory over Waterford.
“We all love Cody and love when Cody is out there with us,” said Adam Ross, a senior wide receiver and defensive back. “It’s just a whole different game when he’s there.”
What is Cotton’s status for Friday night?
“He’s full-go,” McClelland said. “He’s going to be a 100-percent participant in Friday’s game.
Cotton is a strong contender to become just the second Union Grove plaver to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year (quarterback Matt Nelson in 2016 was the first).
With no disrespect intended, Horlick coach Brian Fletcher might disagree with that. Fletcher, whose team played against Union Grove in a scrimmage Aug. 13 and lost to Kettle Moraine 17-6 Oct. 22 in a first-round game, may vote for Noah Moris, Union Grove’s 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior left guard, to be the county’s player of the year.
“Moris is a physical specimen and he’s an absolute beast on the offensive line,” Fletcher said. “I’ve seen film on him and he’s as good as I’ve seen in our county in a long time. He’s up there for county player of the year, in my opinion.”
The list of playmakers and other stalwarts on this team goes on and on.
Junior quarterback Nathan Williams hasn’t been asked to pass much (57 attempts), but is Union Grove’s second-leading rusher with 711 yards.
- Senior fullback Garrett Foldy was Union Grove’s leading rusher as a sophomore in 2019, but willingly took on a secondary role to Nick Williams (Nate’s brother) last year and Cotton this season. But with Cotton limited to 12 carries in a first-round playoff victory over Waukesha West, Foldy responded with 184 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
- Other senior starters include Ross (defensive back, wide receiver), Owen Skewes (wide receiver), Daniel Fox (left tackle), Jax Schiro (fullback) and Gianni Scacco (inside linebacker).
Each of the seniors have been dedicated the last four years to Clapper’s weight-training program. For McClelland, that commitment has been essential in the development of his program.
“It’s buying into the weight room and our strength and conditioning program in the offseason,” he said. “When you look on the sideline, we have some big boys. You’ve got to credit our strength and conditioning coordinator, Codey Clapper, and you have to be happy that your boys are committed to that, as well.
“They still have to show up and they’re showing up all the time. We definitely saw that coming into last spring and then it just carried over to our summer strength and conditioning program.”
Will the Broncos’ strength and skills be enough to overcome Kettle Moraine Friday night? That remains to be seen because Kettle Moraine is a scary team.
It starts for the Lasers with Chase Spellman, a 6-4, 215-pound senior quarterback. Spellman’s father, Matt, was a three-sport athlete at Catholic Central in Burlington who was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in baseball in 1992.
Chase Spellman has completed 102 of 160 passes for 1,609 yards, with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His favorite receiver is Drew Wagner, who has 43 receptions for 879 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“He’s a big kid with a strong arm,” Fletcher said of Spellman. “He’s got one receiver who he really likes. And they’ve got a strong offensive line. But I also know that if Union Grove can bring pressure on them, they’ll throw balls up for grabs.”
Said Ross: “They’re a team that likes to throw the ball. No. 2 (Wagner) is a great player and as a defensive back, I’m excited to play them. It’s more action for me.”
The Lasers have been just as imposing defensively. They have compiled 28 sacks and have allowed opponents to average just 3.5 yards per rushing attempt.
As impressive as all of that is, though, Fletcher thinks Kettle Moraine will get all it can handle from Union Grove.
“I think the game is going to be won up front,” Fletcher said. “And I think Union Grove’s offensive and defensive lines are as good as anybody we saw all year. Like I said, Noah Moris is an absolute stud. They’ve got (defensive tackle) Jaden Sharkey in there — he’s a heck of a player — and then there’s the speed that Cody Cotton brings.
“That offensive line with Cody Cotton’s speed in a killer combination.”
If Union Grove wins Friday night, it will advance to the state semifinals for the first time in the program’s history.
In 2006, when McClelland was a senior quarterback, the Broncos were 9-1 before they lost to Madison Edgewood 26-23 in double overtime in a second-round game.
Three years later, a team that was led by senior running back Dan Vyvyan was 8-3 when it played traditional power Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a third-round game. The Broncos lost 31-7.
This year’s Broncos have a chance to set a season standard for the program Friday night.
“Our whole senior class has been playing together for our whole lives,” Foldy said. “Sophomore year, we were just starting to get into it and we were a little small yet. But we lived in the weight room and, junior year, it started to unfold for us.
“Now we’re seniors and we’re big kids and we’ve got the chemistry. So it’s really worked out great this year.”
That’s also the case for McClelland, who is continuing his magical touch.
He led Union Grove to playoff appearances as a junior and senior. From 2012-15, he was a record-setting quarterback for the Racine Raiders who led them to national championships in ‘12 and ‘14.
Since taking over the Broncos’ program in 2015, he developed the program’s first county player of the year with Nelson in 2016. And now he has the Broncos at this point.
“We knew we were going to have a really good senior class this year and they definitely lived up to it,” McClelland said. “It’s just a joy coming out here because you know those guys want to get after it, they want to work and they want to get better and win.
“It’s awesome to see the want in the kids because we’ve had years where the coaches seemed to want to be here more than the kids did. This group is locked in and they’re ready to go.”