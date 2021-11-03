Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove prepares for showdown against Kettle Moraine

Each of the seniors have been dedicated the last four years to Clapper’s weight-training program. For McClelland, that commitment has been essential in the development of his program.

“It’s buying into the weight room and our strength and conditioning program in the offseason,” he said. “When you look on the sideline, we have some big boys. You’ve got to credit our strength and conditioning coordinator, Codey Clapper, and you have to be happy that your boys are committed to that, as well.

“They still have to show up and they’re showing up all the time. We definitely saw that coming into last spring and then it just carried over to our summer strength and conditioning program.”

Will the Broncos’ strength and skills be enough to overcome Kettle Moraine Friday night? That remains to be seen because Kettle Moraine is a scary team.

It starts for the Lasers with Chase Spellman, a 6-4, 215-pound senior quarterback. Spellman’s father, Matt, was a three-sport athlete at Catholic Central in Burlington who was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in baseball in 1992.