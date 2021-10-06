Watch Now High school football: Union Grove, Lutheran closing in on conference titles

“He’s multi-dimensional,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “It’s hard to stop guys like that. You can’t go all out on a pass rush. You don’t want to run past him and have him cut up behind you. We’ll have to contain him, keep him in the pocket and, hopefully, we can put some pressure on him.”

Lineman Seth Hultman, a four-year starter for Lutheran, likes where his team is at these days.

“I think us losing the first game of the year helped us realize that we need to step up,” he said. “It made us realize that we have to be leaders and we can’t let things slide.”

Getting their acts together

Two of the county’s most perennially successful teams — St. Catherine’s and Waterford — appeared to be slipping early this season.

St. Catherine’s, coming off 11 straight playoff seasons, which included the 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship, opened with three losses in its first four games.

And Waterford, which won at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship in seven of Adam Bakken’s 10 seasons as coach, lost three straight games to fall to 1-3.

How things have changed since then.