Watch Now High school football: Union Grove, Lutheran closing in on conference titles

Four high school football teams with a combined record of 25-3 will be involved in marquee matchups 10 miles apart on Friday night.
At the new Pritchard Park, Racine Lutheran (6-1) and Kenosha St. Joseph (7-0) will be battling for the upper hand in the Midwest Classic Conference with one regular-season game remaining after this weekend.
Twenty minutes west up Highway 11, Union Grove (6-1) will host Lake Geneva Badger (6-1) for a similar advantage in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Good luck trying to predict an outcome because these two games shape up as close ones. Lutheran has outscored its opponents 302-139 while the margin for St. Joseph is 275-52. There’s a similar spread in the other matchup, with Union Grove outscoring its opponents 232-84 and Badger outscoring its opponents 282-142.
Union Grove (6-1) is contending for its first Southern Lakes Conference championship since 2008, when it tied Waterford for the title. The Broncos’ most recent outright championship was in 2006, when Union Grove played in the Lakeshore Conference and current head coach Craig McClelland was their senior quarterback.
While Union Grove has defeated Badger in each of its last two games, this one shapes up as an especially challenging matchup for the Broncos. Badger, after slumping to a 13-14 record the previous three seasons, appears to be back in powerhouse form under longtime coach Matt Hensler.
What jumps out most to McClelland?
“Their ability to get off the ball, their ability to own the line of scrimmage — both offensively and defensively,” he said. “And they’re just really well coached and a real disciplined team.”
It starts with Cole Berghorn, a senior who ranks third in the state in rushing with 1,557 yards (he trails Durand’s Simon Bauer, the state’s leader, by just 77 yards).
“He’s just a man,” McClelland said. “He’s getting a lot of Division I looks right now and it’s going to be a tough task to even try to contain him. He runs hard, he’s fast when he gets out in space — you’re not going to catch him — and he’s just a tough, tough downhill runner.”
Union Grove defensive lineman Luke Kokat certainly realizes the challenge that faces the Broncos.
“I think Cole is a strong guy and he’s on the shorter end, so he gets a lot of power going through the hole,” Kokat said. “I worked out with him a couple of times at Evolve (Performance Training Center) in Lake Geneva and he’s a real nice guy.”
But the catch with any team that runs an option offense is this: A good quarterback can make any team pay for focusing too much on a dominant running back. And the Badgers have a capable one in Keegan Huber, who has rushed for 320 yards and 10 touchdowns and has passed for 242 yards and one TD.
“He runs the triple option pretty well with him and Cole,” Kokat said. “But I think our defense is more than capable of stopping that.”
Union Grove is led offensively by quarterback Nathan Williams, who has passed for 361 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 454 yards and seven TDs.
Lutheran (6-1) will be going for its 22nd consecutive conference victory and third straight conference championship. History suggests it has the momentum in its rivalry with St. Joseph. Since losing to St. Joseph 32-6 in 2016, Lutheran has defeated the Lancers 46-0, 2-0 in a forfeit, 35-0, 54-13 and 35-6.
And there’s been no stopping the Crusaders most of this season. After losing to Division 1 Union Grove 35-14 in the season opener, Union Grove has scored 33, 41, 42, 64, 53 and 55 points.
Running back Isaiah Folsom has rushed for 743 yards and 15 touchdowns. And quarterback Camdin Jansen has two exceptional receivers in Gavin Zawicki (36 receptions, 656 yards, 6 TDs) and Eric Ibarra (28-464-6).
“Me and the wide receivers go hand in hand,” Folsom said. “If I’m having an off night, I know they have my back and if they’re having an off night, they know I’ll step up, especially with the line opening holes for me.”
Lutheran will have its hands full with quarterback Jacob Ashmus, who has completed 60 of 96 passes for 965 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just three interceptions.
“He’s multi-dimensional,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “It’s hard to stop guys like that. You can’t go all out on a pass rush. You don’t want to run past him and have him cut up behind you. We’ll have to contain him, keep him in the pocket and, hopefully, we can put some pressure on him.”
Lineman Seth Hultman, a four-year starter for Lutheran, likes where his team is at these days.
“I think us losing the first game of the year helped us realize that we need to step up,” he said. “It made us realize that we have to be leaders and we can’t let things slide.”
Getting their acts together
Two of the county’s most perennially successful teams — St. Catherine’s and Waterford — appeared to be slipping early this season.
St. Catherine’s, coming off 11 straight playoff seasons, which included the 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship, opened with three losses in its first four games.
And Waterford, which won at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship in seven of Adam Bakken’s 10 seasons as coach, lost three straight games to fall to 1-3.
How things have changed since then.
St. Catherine’s has already clinched a playoff berth with three straight victories since a 45-14 loss to Hartland Lake County Lutheran Sept. 10. For coach Dan Miller, so much of that revival had to do with getting the offensive line figured out.
After the second game of the season, Abel Mulder was moved from right guard to center, Xzavier Grabher moved from center to left tackle and Domonic Pitts switched from left tackle to right guard.
Combined with right tackle Mason Swencki and left guard Sam Haeuser, the Angels have taken off.
“It starts up front,” Miller said. “We had to make some major changes offensively and once we got that corrected, we were able to get our running game going. High school football is all about being able to run the football.”
Junior running back DJ Miller, Dan’s son, just surpassed 1,000 yards. That marked the 12th straight season St. Catherine’s has had a running back to reach that plateau. This is also the 12th straight season the Angels have reached the playoffs.”
In Waterford’s case, it started this season with lower numbers in the program. The Wolverines also endured a brutal stretch when it faced in consecutive weeks Oak Creek, Lake Geneva Badger and Union Grove.
But Bakken has developed a strong backfield that features Parker Peterson (5.7 yards per carry), Casey North (7.2), Carson Bilitz (6.8) and Aiden Webb (5.7). And while the Wolverines are out of the running for another SLC championship, they will clinch another playoff berth with a victory Friday night over Delavan-Darien in Waterford.
“That three-game stretch with Badger, Oak Creek and Union Grove was tough to start the year with,” Bakken said. “They’re all fantastic teams. It’s taken us awhile to find our rhythm, but I told the kids ho much we’ve improved — especially after watching film. Our defense had really stepped up the last two weeks. And with our offense, everyone is getting carries and it makes it hard for defenses to key on one guy.”