Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove improves to 5-0

"They are loaded," Sulik said. "They pushed us around pretty good. Coach (McClelland) mentioned that they have 26 seniors. That's a big class. You keep kids around that long and there must be something good. He's doing the right things. He spoke very highly of his senior group before the game.

"We knew we'd have our hands full. There were glimpses when we were moving the ball and getting some stops, but when they can line up in what we call their Rhino Package and get anywhere from five to eight yards a crack, that's tough to stop."

Meanwhile, a rough week for Burlington, when the program weathered allegations that some players directed racial slurs at an opposing team, became worse Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Jack Sulik — Eric's son — suffered an apparent broken collarbone late in the third quarter and may be lost for the season.

"It's been a very difficult week for our program — a very difficult week," Eric Sulik said. "Despite all that, I feel we've grown closer as a team and I'm proud of each and every one of these kids."

Jack Sulik, who helped rally Burlington to victories over Elkhorn and Westosha Central in the previous two weeks, had completed 10 of 19 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown at the time of his injury.