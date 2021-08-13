Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove has ingredients for big season

UNION GROVE — On the evening of Sept. 28, 1990, the Union Grove High School football team bus was escorted back into town by fire engines after the Broncos had defeated Delavan-Darien 14-6. Their losing streak had ended at 32 games that night and a midnight pep rally was held to celebrate.

Next week, on Aug. 19, Union Grove figures to be a force when it arrives at Pritchard Park to take on perennially strong Racine Lutheran in a season-opening game. Any celebrations this season will be to celebrate big victories and championships, not ending losing streaks.

This is the state of Union Grove’s program 31 years after being escorted back into town: Since 2018, Codey Klapper has been conditioning players in a state-of-the-art weight room. An artificial turf field is in place. Talented kids are elevating this program and there are 65 of them this season. And a talented coaching staff led by McClelland — a former record-setting quarterback for the Racine Raiders — are getting the most out of them.

Coming off a 4-1 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Broncos are loaded with talent. Nine starters return on defense and seven are back on offense. Led by slot receiver and cornerback Cody Cotton, who is considering a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin, there’s a lot to be excited about with this team.