Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove has ingredients for big season

UNION GROVE — On the evening of Sept. 28, 1990, the Union Grove High School football team bus was escorted back into town by fire engines after the Broncos had defeated Delavan-Darien 14-6. Their losing streak had ended at 32 games that night and a midnight pep rally was held to celebrate.
Next week, on Aug. 19, Union Grove figures to be a force when it arrives at Pritchard Park to take on perennially strong Racine Lutheran in a season-opening game. Any celebrations this season will be to celebrate big victories and championships, not ending losing streaks.
This is the state of Union Grove’s program 31 years after being escorted back into town: Since 2018, Codey Klapper has been conditioning players in a state-of-the-art weight room. An artificial turf field is in place. Talented kids are elevating this program and there are 65 of them this season. And a talented coaching staff led by McClelland — a former record-setting quarterback for the Racine Raiders — are getting the most out of them.
Coming off a 4-1 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Broncos are loaded with talent. Nine starters return on defense and seven are back on offense. Led by slot receiver and cornerback Cody Cotton, who is considering a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin, there’s a lot to be excited about with this team.
“I’m encouraged because we have a lot coming back,” said Union Grove coach Craig McClelland, a former standout quarterback at the school. “But it’s one of those cautiously optimistic things. I think there’s a lot of potential. I think we’ve set expectations for ourselves and it’s nice to have expectations here at Union Grove because, in the past, we’ve struggled.
“But we’re starting to see the progression from our kids being in the weight room and just becoming men on the football field. I think that weight room has really helped our kids and you’ll be able to see it because they’re bigger, faster and stronger than they’ve been.”
Running back Nick Williams, who rushed for 696 yards and 11 touchdowns, has graduated. But there are plenty of players to pick up the slack.
Garrett Foldy, who rushed for 738 yards as a sophomore before becoming more of a blocking back for Williams last season, will be getting the ball again.
Junior Nathan Williams, Nick’s brother, is set to step in as quarterback, where he will be a dual threat as a passer and runner.
He’ll be protected by a line that features three returning starters — first-team All-Racine County left guard Noah Moris, right guard Noah Glazebrook and right tackle Jaden Sharkey.
And Williams will have a couple of playmaking receivers in Cotton and Adam Ross. Both played in the shadow of the graduated Ryan Davis last season, but this will be their year to shine.
“We have a really good connection and we really didn’t lose that many people, so it’s like the same team,” Cotton said. “This is like a veteran group. And our strength coach has helped get us bigger, faster and stronger.”
Cotton could be the centerpiece of this offense.
“Cody’s an athlete,” McClelland said. “He’s going to be able to make plays anywhere on the field. Offensively, we’re just going to try to put the ball in his hands any way we possibly can. So you’re going to see him run the ball, you’re going to see him line up at quarterback, you’re going to see a him to do bunch of different things. And defensively, I believe that’s where his (college offers) are.”
The Broncos could be even more imposing on defense with nine returning starters from a unit that allowed just 78 points last season.
Among the established players are Sharkey at nose guard, Luke Kokat and Sam Krizek at defensive end, Jax Schiro, Foldy, Travis Moore and Gianni Scacco at linebacker and Cotton, Ross, Owen Skewes, Parker Griffith in the secondary.
“We have the same group of linebackers this year and the chemistry is really great between us,” Foldy said. “It’s the same with our running backs. We’ve got a good, strong group of running backs. We’re going to have a really strong running game and a really aggressive defensive game this year.”
Could this be the season Union Grove wins its first Southern Lakes Conference championship since 2008? Could this be the season they make their first deep run in the playoffs since 2009?
Anything appears possible with this group?
“Our whole senior group has really been working hard since our freshman year — especially when strength coach, coach Klapper, came in,” Kokat said. “We were in there every morning at 6 working out and we all definitely have improved.
“All of us coming back our senior year is going to be great.”