Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove earns share of SLC championship

UNION GROVE — The Southern Lakes Conference championship was there for the taking Friday night.
Cody Cotton took it. What's more, he stole the show in his surprise return.
The senior running back, playing his first game since Sept. 17, rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns and the Union Grove High School football team defeated Lake Geneva Badger 27-22 before a full house at Union Grove.
Cotton, who initially wasn't expected back until the playoffs after suffering an arm injury against Burlington three weeks earlier, started in this crucial homecoming showdown and put the Broncos on his back.
Following the blocks of tackles DJ Fox and Noah Glazebrook, guards Noah Moris and Ethan Horon, center Marshall Owen and tight end Luke Kokat, he picked right up where he left off Sept. 17. Using his impressive acceleration, Cotton ran for touchdowns of 57 yards in the first quarter, 10 and 36 yards in the third and 46 yards in the fourth.
"He's a very good ballplayer and he's a very tough kid — obviously coming back from that injury and playing," Badger coach Matt Hensler said. "No doubt about it."
The Broncos (7-1, 6-0 SLC) clinched at least a share of their first conference championship since 2008. If they wrap up their regular season next Friday with a road victory over Elkhorn (3-4, 2-4 SLC), they will win their first outright conference championship since 2006.
Union Grove coach Craig McClelland, who was the starting quarterback as a senior on that 2006 team, decided to bring back Cotton Tuesday for the Badger game after closely monitoring his health. Only McClelland kept that decision under wraps, hoping Cotton's presence would energize the Broncos and surprise the Badgers (6-2, 5-1).
Did it ever.
"He's been ready and we were hoping to get to this point and be able to use him and he was available," McClelland said. "So we used him. But you've got to credit our O-line. You've got to credit our tight end and fullbacks.
"They gave him room to run and Cody's such a special athlete that every time he touches the ball, everyone kind of holds their breath because he has big-play ability."
At no time was that more evident than with 3:10 to play and the Broncos at Badger's 46-yard line. The Badgers had just scored on a 1-yard run by Cole Berghorn and added a two-point conversion run to take a 22-21 lead — their first of the night.
On third and five, Cotton took the handoff and broke several tackles on his way to the go-ahead touchdown.
"It was an iso (isolation) play that we run," McClelland said. "It was a bread-and-butter play that we run. Our offensive line, tight end and fullback executed and Cody made just did a hell of a run.
"That's one of the runs that would definitely be in the top 10 of SportsCenter highlights."
For Cotton, who has 1,116 yards and 17 touchdowns despite appearing in just five and a half games, it was one of the biggest thrills of his life.
"I'll remember this night for the rest of my life," he said. "It was for our conference, it was homecoming, it was just a super big game and we've been looking forward to it all year.
"We've been preparing for this since the offseason and just to be able to execute after all the hard work we put in was just amazing."
But by no means was the Broncos' lead safe after Cotton's final touchdown. Their attempted pass for a two-point conversion was stopped by an illegal-touching penalty and the Badgers trailed by just five points with 3:04 left in the game.
Considering their backfield features Cole Berghorn, the state's third-leading rusher, there was plenty of time for the Badgers to break Union Grove's heart in the final minutes.
Enter Travis Moore, a junior weakside linebacker who produced perhaps the biggest play of his football career.
With Badger facing a fourth-and-5 situation on its own 31-yard line, quarterback Kegan Huber dropped back for a screen pass. Jacob Needle was wide open, but Moore was able to tip Huber's pass.
"The linemen were pushing upfront and I read a wing doing a vertical route for a pass," said Moore, who qualified for the state wrestling tournament as a sophomore last season. "I dropped back and I was in the right place at the right time and I was able to stretch and get a hand on the ball.
Said Hensler: (Needle) was wide open and he was going to go a long way. It was just an unbelievable individual effort by their outside backer, No. 8 (Moore). It was a heck of a play by that kid because the play was going to go a long, long way.
"And that's what this game was — just two really good teams and it was just peppered with wonderful individual effort. And that was a great example. That kid made just an unbelievable effort on that pass."
There was 2:05 left on the clock after Moore's clutch play. After Union Grove ran one play, Badger used its final timeout and the Broncos were able to run out the clock.
And now, barring an upset Friday night at Elkhorn, the Broncos will have an outright conference championship banner that will eventually go up on the gymnasium wall.
"We're all like family here at Union Grove and this is just the start for our program," senior strongside linebacker Parker Griffith said. "We've all been working hard and this is just a stepping stone for what we're going to try to do this season."