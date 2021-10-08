Watch Now: High school football: Union Grove earns share of SLC championship

"The linemen were pushing upfront and I read a wing doing a vertical route for a pass," said Moore, who qualified for the state wrestling tournament as a sophomore last season. "I dropped back and I was in the right place at the right time and I was able to stretch and get a hand on the ball.

Said Hensler: (Needle) was wide open and he was going to go a long way. It was just an unbelievable individual effort by their outside backer, No. 8 (Moore). It was a heck of a play by that kid because the play was going to go a long, long way.

"And that's what this game was — just two really good teams and it was just peppered with wonderful individual effort. And that was a great example. That kid made just an unbelievable effort on that pass."

There was 2:05 left on the clock after Moore's clutch play. After Union Grove ran one play, Badger used its final timeout and the Broncos were able to run out the clock.

And now, barring an upset Friday night at Elkhorn, the Broncos will have an outright conference championship banner that will eventually go up on the gymnasium wall.