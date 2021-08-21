Watch Now: High school football: Undermanned Park opens season with a loss

"He keeps coming," Franz said. "He makes it really fun to coach."

Simmons, who is entering his third season as a starter, credited his offensive line, which returned all five starters from last season.

"I think we have one of the best offensive lines in the area and they really balled out tonight," he said. "They just had great holes for me today. I could read them perfectly and I finished strong with the runs."

Meanwhile, Park was doing everything it could to stay in the game with its small team.

"We showed up today with 24 kids and every single one of those kids touched the field today," Park coach Morris Matsen said. "Twenty four kids and they fought their tails off.

"So I'm extremely proud of our boys for showing up shorthanded in the first game of the season against a really good team. The kids played great today and I'm proud of them."

Eschmann, who started on St. Catherine's freshman team last season, overcame a slow start to keep the Panthers within striking distance even as Simmons ran wild.

"Our goal was to pick them apart and that's why we did," Eschmann said. "I had awesome blocking, great route running … everything was there tonight."