Watch Now: High school football: Undermanned Park opens season with a loss

RACINE — When the Park High School football team opened its season Friday night at Pritchard Park, just 24 players were uniform. Because of eligibility issues, 13 other team members did not dress for the game.
The two dozen who suited up came to play.
And two of them had nights to remember in the Panthers' 63-34 nonconference loss to Westosha Central.
Carter Eschmann, a sophomore quarterback who was making his first varsity start, completed 7 of 17 passes for 289 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Three of his touchdown passes covered 36, 65 and 91 yards to Trevion Carothers.
"I think their quarterback threw a real nice deep ball and their receivers ran under it," Westosha Central coach Jared Franz said. "It's a credit to them for attacking us. We need a little bit of work."
But because of Park's manpower situation, Eschmann's big night wasn't enough.
The Falcons piled up 588 yards of offense. They rushed for 472 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per offensive play. Doing much of the damage was Jacob Simmons, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound senior who consistently battered the Panthers on this warm, muggy night.
Simmons' rushing total was not available Friday night, but he had most of the Falcons' rushing total.
"He keeps coming," Franz said. "He makes it really fun to coach."
Simmons, who is entering his third season as a starter, credited his offensive line, which returned all five starters from last season.
"I think we have one of the best offensive lines in the area and they really balled out tonight," he said. "They just had great holes for me today. I could read them perfectly and I finished strong with the runs."
Meanwhile, Park was doing everything it could to stay in the game with its small team.
"We showed up today with 24 kids and every single one of those kids touched the field today," Park coach Morris Matsen said. "Twenty four kids and they fought their tails off.
"So I'm extremely proud of our boys for showing up shorthanded in the first game of the season against a really good team. The kids played great today and I'm proud of them."
Eschmann, who started on St. Catherine's freshman team last season, overcame a slow start to keep the Panthers within striking distance even as Simmons ran wild.
"Our goal was to pick them apart and that's why we did," Eschmann said. "I had awesome blocking, great route running … everything was there tonight."
The first of Eschmann's touchdown passes covered 19 yards to Alan Driver. And then Carothers, a 5-9, 160-pound wide receiver, took over, consistently putting pressure on the Falcons with his ability to get deep.
"We were working every day during the offseason and even coming into the regular season, we were still working," Carothers said of his chemistry with Eschmann. "He's a sophomore, but he plays like a senior. He gives all his heart."
The same could be said for the entire Park team on this night.
"We had a lot of heart, man," Carothers said. "Even though we were down, we kept fighting and kept pushing, Our team doesn't give up."